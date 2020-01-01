Hess Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:HES) has outperformed recently pushing its market capitalization to more than $30 billion. The company has had a strong run-up recently, however, with Brent crude prices still sitting at more than $100 / barrel, the company has a unique ability to continue generating strong and growing shareholder rewards.
Hess Corporation has a unique business positioning that will enable the company to drive long-term shareholder rewards.
Hess Corporation Positioning - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation
Hess Corporation has a differentiated portfolio and is one of the few mid-to-large capitalization oil companies expecting >10% production growth through 2026. The company expects to generate sustainable FCF from all of its assets going forward, and that FCF can be expected to continue growing rapidly as the company's assets continue to grow.
The company's Guyana assets are growing rapidly. The company has a line of sight of up to 10 FPSOs with >10 billion barrels of resources, and break-evens in the low-10s of dollars per barrels. The company's annual FCF is expected to hit a 10% yield by 2026, with 25% annual growth from 2021-2026 and we see it as having significant growth potential beyond that point.
Hess Corporation has incredibly strong financials, supporting future shareholder returns.
Hess Corporation Financial Strength - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation
The company has $2.7 billion worth of cash and a mere $2.4 billion in debt remaining until YE 2031. The company repaid its remaining term loan roughly 1 month ago, and has hedged its cash flow. The company has strong E&P Debt / EBITDAX forecast and with its forecast cash flow growth, its debt should be comfortably manageable.
The company is focused on increasing shareholder rewards. The company announced a 50% increase in its regular dividend on Mar. 1 2022, that's pushed the company's dividend to more than 1.5%. By 2026E, the company plans to return up to 75% of its FCF to shareholder returns. With a 10% FCF yield that means a 7.5% yield towards shareholder returns.
From the company's guidance that means ~3-4% dividends and the rest in share buybacks.
The company's growth isn't ending in 2026. The company's assets have significant growth potential past that level.
Hess Corporation Guyana - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation
Hess Corporation has a massive 30% stake in the Stabroek block along with a working interest in several other blocks nearby. The company has access to 6.6 million acres with 23 major discoveries to date. The company's projects have a breakeven oil price at a midpoint of $30 / barrel and is working to ramp up Liza Phase 2 production past 300 thousand barrels / day.
Production by 2026, when the company is forecasting $3 billion in annual FCF, is expected to be roughly 800 thousand barrels / day. However, at that point the company will be adding 1 FPSO / year. The 800 thousand barrels / day is from the first 4 FPSOs alone. We see production, given assets, peaking at more than 2 million barrels / day.
That could add billions in additional low-cost FCF and given the company a runway for continued FCF growth going into the 2030s.
The company also has significant growth potential in the Bakken basin with the potential for significant and growing production.
Hess Corporation Bakken - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation
Hess Corporation has billions of barrels of reserves here with hundreds of thousands of barrels worth of assets. The company has kept capital expenditures low with roughly 162 thousand barrels / day of production in 2022. At $60 / barrel WTI, the company has >70 rig years or >20 years of drilling from its 3-rig program.
At current prices, the company has the ability to increase its production significantly. The company is incredibly profitable at more than $60 WTI which means with current prices of more than $100 WTI, it has enormous strength. From this, the company also has more than $3 billion in Hess Midstream (NYSE: HESM) value that pays an almost 7% dividend yield.
Hess Corporation also has several other assets which have significant potential to drive substantial shareholder rewards.
In Southeast Asia, the company has roughly 65 thousand barrels / day in production. The company spent $270 million in net capitalizations or roughly $10 / barrel, a comfortably affordable capital spending. The company has continued long-term contracts that are expected to continue until the late-2020s / early-2030s.
The company also has impressive Gulf of Mexico assets producing ~32 thousand barrels / day and costing ~$8 / barrel in annual capital expenditures. These alternative assets should provide reliable long-term cash flow and the company is planning to resume drilling for the first time since below the COVID-19 pandemic adding additional production.
These additional alternative assets will help provide another long-term reliable base to the company's cash flow.
Hess Corporation's 2022 FCF forecast assumes $6.1 billion in net cash provided by operating activities with roughly $3.1 billion in capital expenditures, providing roughly $3 billion in FCF. That's a more than 50% increase in the company's FCF, implying that it'll continue to have significant capital investments at that point.
More so, these estimates are at $65 / barrel Brent. At $105 / barrel Brent, the company's cash flow from operations should grow from $6 billion to more than $15 billion. Since capital expenditures wouldn't increase significantly that would imply a FCF at current oil prices of 30+%. Even at $85 / barrel the FCF yield would be roughly 20%.
Given the company's plan for shareholder rewards, that'd imply the potential for double digit shareholder rewards. More so, production should increase significantly. 2026 forecast production is >500 thousand barrels / day, but production attributable to the company but by the mid-2030s, it could be more than 1 million barrels / day.
The thesis risk around Hess Corporation is two-fold.
First, the company is in an aggressive growth phase. Not only does that make it more susceptible to crude oil prices but complex oil prices always have geopolitical and execution risk. Any failures here could hurt the company's ability to meet its growth targets, and make the company's cash flow decrease significantly.
The company's other risk, is crude oil prices. By 2026, the company could generate 10% FCF. That's at $65 / barrel Brent. At current crude oil prices, the company is much much more profitable. While a lack of existing crude oil projects indicates higher prices,
Hess Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is in a rapid growth phase where it's both increasing its production and increasing its capital spending. That means when the company hits a 10% FCF yield in 2026, it'll be far from down, and we can see that yield more than doubling going into the back half of the decade.
In an environment where oil companies are reluctant to invest more, Hess Corporation represents an impressive asset with significant growth potential. The company's low cost assets ($46 / barrel breakeven by 2026) position it well to generate substantial FCF in a higher oil price environment, which we can see continuing given recent trends.
The Energy Forum helps you invest in energy, generating strong income and returns from a volatile sector. Our included Income Portfolio helps you invest in the broader market, finding high-yield non sector-specific opportunities.
Recommendations from a top 0.5% author on TipRanks!
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend. Plenty of unique under the radar opportunities remain.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HES, HESM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.