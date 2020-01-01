deeltijdgod/iStock via Getty Images

Hess Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:HES) has outperformed recently pushing its market capitalization to more than $30 billion. The company has had a strong run-up recently, however, with Brent crude prices still sitting at more than $100 / barrel, the company has a unique ability to continue generating strong and growing shareholder rewards.

Hess Corporation Positioning

Hess Corporation has a unique business positioning that will enable the company to drive long-term shareholder rewards.

Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation Positioning - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has a differentiated portfolio and is one of the few mid-to-large capitalization oil companies expecting >10% production growth through 2026. The company expects to generate sustainable FCF from all of its assets going forward, and that FCF can be expected to continue growing rapidly as the company's assets continue to grow.

The company's Guyana assets are growing rapidly. The company has a line of sight of up to 10 FPSOs with >10 billion barrels of resources, and break-evens in the low-10s of dollars per barrels. The company's annual FCF is expected to hit a 10% yield by 2026, with 25% annual growth from 2021-2026 and we see it as having significant growth potential beyond that point.

Hess Corporation Financial Strength

Hess Corporation has incredibly strong financials, supporting future shareholder returns.

Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation Financial Strength - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company has $2.7 billion worth of cash and a mere $2.4 billion in debt remaining until YE 2031. The company repaid its remaining term loan roughly 1 month ago, and has hedged its cash flow. The company has strong E&P Debt / EBITDAX forecast and with its forecast cash flow growth, its debt should be comfortably manageable.

The company is focused on increasing shareholder rewards. The company announced a 50% increase in its regular dividend on Mar. 1 2022, that's pushed the company's dividend to more than 1.5%. By 2026E, the company plans to return up to 75% of its FCF to shareholder returns. With a 10% FCF yield that means a 7.5% yield towards shareholder returns.

From the company's guidance that means ~3-4% dividends and the rest in share buybacks.

Hess Corporation Guyana

The company's growth isn't ending in 2026. The company's assets have significant growth potential past that level.

Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation Guyana - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has a massive 30% stake in the Stabroek block along with a working interest in several other blocks nearby. The company has access to 6.6 million acres with 23 major discoveries to date. The company's projects have a breakeven oil price at a midpoint of $30 / barrel and is working to ramp up Liza Phase 2 production past 300 thousand barrels / day.

Production by 2026, when the company is forecasting $3 billion in annual FCF, is expected to be roughly 800 thousand barrels / day. However, at that point the company will be adding 1 FPSO / year. The 800 thousand barrels / day is from the first 4 FPSOs alone. We see production, given assets, peaking at more than 2 million barrels / day.

That could add billions in additional low-cost FCF and given the company a runway for continued FCF growth going into the 2030s.

Hess Corporation Bakken

The company also has significant growth potential in the Bakken basin with the potential for significant and growing production.

Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation Bakken - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has billions of barrels of reserves here with hundreds of thousands of barrels worth of assets. The company has kept capital expenditures low with roughly 162 thousand barrels / day of production in 2022. At $60 / barrel WTI, the company has >70 rig years or >20 years of drilling from its 3-rig program.

At current prices, the company has the ability to increase its production significantly. The company is incredibly profitable at more than $60 WTI which means with current prices of more than $100 WTI, it has enormous strength. From this, the company also has more than $3 billion in Hess Midstream (NYSE: HESM) value that pays an almost 7% dividend yield.

Hess Corporation Alternative Assets

Hess Corporation also has several other assets which have significant potential to drive substantial shareholder rewards.

In Southeast Asia, the company has roughly 65 thousand barrels / day in production. The company spent $270 million in net capitalizations or roughly $10 / barrel, a comfortably affordable capital spending. The company has continued long-term contracts that are expected to continue until the late-2020s / early-2030s.

The company also has impressive Gulf of Mexico assets producing ~32 thousand barrels / day and costing ~$8 / barrel in annual capital expenditures. These alternative assets should provide reliable long-term cash flow and the company is planning to resume drilling for the first time since below the COVID-19 pandemic adding additional production.

These additional alternative assets will help provide another long-term reliable base to the company's cash flow.

Hess Corporation Free Cash Flow

Hess Corporation's 2022 FCF forecast assumes $6.1 billion in net cash provided by operating activities with roughly $3.1 billion in capital expenditures, providing roughly $3 billion in FCF. That's a more than 50% increase in the company's FCF, implying that it'll continue to have significant capital investments at that point.

More so, these estimates are at $65 / barrel Brent. At $105 / barrel Brent, the company's cash flow from operations should grow from $6 billion to more than $15 billion. Since capital expenditures wouldn't increase significantly that would imply a FCF at current oil prices of 30+%. Even at $85 / barrel the FCF yield would be roughly 20%.

Given the company's plan for shareholder rewards, that'd imply the potential for double digit shareholder rewards. More so, production should increase significantly. 2026 forecast production is >500 thousand barrels / day, but production attributable to the company but by the mid-2030s, it could be more than 1 million barrels / day.

Hess Corporation Thesis Risk

The thesis risk around Hess Corporation is two-fold.

First, the company is in an aggressive growth phase. Not only does that make it more susceptible to crude oil prices but complex oil prices always have geopolitical and execution risk. Any failures here could hurt the company's ability to meet its growth targets, and make the company's cash flow decrease significantly.

The company's other risk, is crude oil prices. By 2026, the company could generate 10% FCF. That's at $65 / barrel Brent. At current crude oil prices, the company is much much more profitable. While a lack of existing crude oil projects indicates higher prices,

Conclusion

Hess Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is in a rapid growth phase where it's both increasing its production and increasing its capital spending. That means when the company hits a 10% FCF yield in 2026, it'll be far from down, and we can see that yield more than doubling going into the back half of the decade.

In an environment where oil companies are reluctant to invest more, Hess Corporation represents an impressive asset with significant growth potential. The company's low cost assets ($46 / barrel breakeven by 2026) position it well to generate substantial FCF in a higher oil price environment, which we can see continuing given recent trends.