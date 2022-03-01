HT Ganzo/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

Our decision to stay on the sidelines on Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) back in September 2021 was vindicated. The stock fell over 30% by December, which is when we took another look to consider a rating upgrade. While we softened our stance, we maintained the neutral rating:

The longer UROY floats at a high price (and yes the current price is high), the better it is, as the company can continue issuing equity. That said, we don't see the risk-reward as favorable, even if uranium prices were to increase another 50% from here. SRUUF remains our best bet on playing the uranium bull but will keep UROY on our radar for that moment when it is well priced. For now, we rate it again at neutral.

Source: Uranium Royalty: Speculators Pay The Price Of The Chase

Yes, UROY has done well since then.

Data by YCharts

But take a look at how it has performed against our vehicle of choice, Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF).

Data by YCharts

UROY is higher today than it was when we took a pass on it. Let's review the current quarter's numbers and get a gauge of our current sentiment.

Q3-2022

While investors tend to sometimes take their cues only from price moves of a stock, digging deeper into the financials is very necessary to understand what you own. In this matter, UROY's financials are extremely telling. The just released Q3-2022 results show just how much things have to improve before UROY shows any profits. To start off, there are no revenues.

UROY Income Statement (Q3 Fiscal 2022)

Ok, maybe that is not very accurate. There is that $1,000 of interest income but nothing else is coming in. The fund lost about $2 million total in the quarter. Now none of this should be news for anyone following the fund. The investments are far away from producing revenues and in the interim costs will keep draining the fund. The good part is that it continues to trade at the most insanely lofty valuations, so share issuances continue to be accretive. Over the period between April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2022, the fund issued 18.2 million shares.

UROY Stock Issuance (Q3 Fiscal 2022)

Despite the cash burn that we see, tangible book value per share has moved higher as stock issuances continue to be at huge premiums to book value.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

The current price still represents an excruciating premium over tangible book value. A good way to visualize this, is to come up with a return that the company can generate off its investments.

UROY Investments (Q3 Fiscal 2022)

This is pretty hard to do on even one project perfectly, but keep in mind that the other side financing this is resorting to royalties because they find it cheaper than issuing equity or debt. At the upper end, one would assume that a 15% return on tangible equity would be the maximum possible. This would require most if not all projects to work out and for the price of uranium to appreciate modestly. That would create about $15 million of revenues (ignoring physical uranium investments) annually for the company. That gets us to our best case of maybe $5-7 million of after tax profits for the company down the line. So your best case is that the current price will be a P/E of 81 ($569 million divided by $7 million) down the line. Note that we have shown market cap in USD and CAD below.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

As long as the company can issue stock accretively, it acts as a counterbalance to the overvaluation. This is good for existing stock holders and we think the company will continue issuance. Of course there are two other big considerations. The first being, are there enough opportunities to invest in quality projects? Perhaps there is a dearth and that is why the most recent quarter saw direct purchases of physical uranium.

During the three months ended January 31, 2022, the Company purchased 500,000 pounds of physical uranium at a weighted average price US$44.25 per pound. The total physical uranium purchased for the nine-month period was Uranium Royalty Corp. For the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 6 1,000,000 pounds at a weighted average price US$43.65 per pound. On November 17, 2021, the Company entered into agreements with CGN Global Uranium Ltd ("CGN"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase an aggregate 500,000 pounds of physical uranium at a weighted average price of US$47.71 per pound for a total of approximately $30.3 million. CGN will deliver 300,000 pounds of physical uranium on October 20, 2023, 100,000 pounds of physical uranium on June 14, 2024, and 100,000 pounds of physical uranium on April 2, 2025. Payment for these purchases will be made by the Company in October 2023, June 2024 and April 2025.

Source: UROY Fiscal Q3-2022

The second is that if the price of uranium does rise substantially, you can expect the next round of royalty investments to be priced in a less beneficial manner. After all, as the viability of projects improves due to uranium price rising, which company will squander upside for peanuts? We continue to think that SRUUF represents the cleanest and cheapest entry into the Uranium space and believe UROY will only deliver positive long term returns if the price of uranium doubles from here.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.