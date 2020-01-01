Deepak Sethi/E+ via Getty Images

The Healthcare REIT sector is riding significant tailwinds from the aging of the baby boomer cohort. People over 80 years of age currently comprise about one-seventh of the population (14%), but by 2035, are expected to comprise almost one-fourth (23.5%). At the same time, as you would expect, healthcare spending mushrooms as people pass age 65, from $8400 per year at age 64 to $34,800 annually at 85 and older.

At the same time, Healthcare REITs are battling headwinds from the pandemic, but these may ease up soon, amid a significant drop in new case rates from 933,000 daily in January to just 36,000 on March 18.

Senior housing REITs are also benefitting from the housing shortage in general, and have seen a recent uptick in both occupancy rates and rental growth. There has been a decline in construction starts for senior housing facilities, so if the pandemic finally goes away, the pent up demand will take up more of the supply, and modest rent rate increases could be expected to follow.

Unfortunately, headwinds from a spike in labor costs appear to be here to stay for some time. These are particularly acute for skilled nursing facilities. According to Hoya Capital:

staffing shortages have become critical issues at skilled nursing facilities, pressuring not only operating margins but also forcing some facilities to turn away new business.

Overall, however, the healthcare REIT sector remains basically solid, with Q3 earnings in line with expectations, and a continued positive inflection seen in senior housing fundamentals. Results in the medical office and hospital sub-sectors remained solid, as they have throughout the pandemic. Lab space remains the bright spot amid insatiable demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Healthcare REITs are a broad category, encompassing a wide variety of different types of facilities.

Each REIT carries its own mix of these assets. Here is a helpful overview of each company's combination.

In this article, I examine 17 healthcare REITs, to single out the best investment going forward, if you were going to choose just one.

First criterion: Balance sheet

To pick a winner in the Apartment REIT sector, a good place to start narrowing the field is to look at the balance sheets. Both experience and research show that balance sheet quality goes a long way toward determining which companies best withstand unexpected market downturns, which can happen at any time. Here are the 17 U.S. Healthcare REITs, in order by market cap:

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating Welltower (WELL) 2.02 27% 8.2 BBB+ Alexandria (ARE) 2.15 20% 6.7 BBB+ Ventas (VTR) 1.82 30% 7.5 BBB+ Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) 1.75 24% 6.1 BBB+ Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 1.70 45% 7.9 BB+ Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) 1.90 30% 7.3 BBB Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 1.68 42% 6.1 BBB- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) 2.05 29% 7.0 BBB Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) 2.22 32% 7.0 BBB Sabra Health Care (SBRA) 2.31 44% 6.0 BB+ National Health Investors (NHI) 2.13 32% 5.5 BBB- CareTrust (CTRE) 2.26 24% 4.0 BB LTC Properties (LTC) 1.96 35% 6.3 -- Global Medical (GMRE) 1.97 30% 6.0 -- Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) 2.58 18% 3.7 -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 1.65 30% 5.6 -- Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 1.67 97% 12.7 BB-

Since I am looking for the one best REIT to gain exposure to this sector, I want its balance sheet to be average or better in every respect. The median Liquidity Ratio for these 18 companies is 1.96, so let's eliminate any company below that line.

Hoya Capital Income Builder also provides up-to-the-minute sector averages and overall REIT averages for a wide range of metrics, which we will find very helpful from this point on in our analysis. Checking with Hoya Capital Income Builder, we find the REIT overall average Debt Ratio is 25%, and the Healthcare sector average is 30%, so we can eliminate any companies with debt ratios above 30%, and favor REITs at 25% or less.

Similarly, the REIT average for Debt/EBITDA is 6.6, and the Healthcare average is 7.1, so we can eliminate any company with Debt/EBITDA over 7.1, and favor REITs with this ratio at 6.6 or less.

Finally, let's give preference to companies with an investment grade balance sheet, rated BBB or better. A lack of this rating will not completely disqualify any company.

Companies that came close on these criteria remain marginally in the running (yellow). This eliminates all but 5 candidates (no red): ARE, HR, CTRE, GMRE, and CHCT.

Second criterion: Growth rate

A company's revenue growth rate is an important measure of its raw health and vitality. These are the companies most likely to grow their dividends and their share prices. I am not interested in stagnant or shrinking companies. There are too many other good options.

The three areas of growth I pay most attention to are FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and Dividends. Let's see how our candidates stack up, in 3-year CAGR for FFO and TCFO.

Company FFO Growth % TCFO Growth % ARE 15.39 21.01 HR 7.45 3.86 CTRE 12.94* 16.44 GMRE 45.19 40.56 CHCT 30.54 32.11

Source: TD Ameritrade and author calculations

* 2022 FFO figures for CTRE are not available. Revenue growth is used as a substitute for this analysis.

The average FFO growth for the Healthcare REIT sector, weighted by market cap, is just 3.34%, and the weighted average TCFO growth is 3.52%. All 5 of our candidates exceed the sector average.

As a FROG hunter, I seek companies whose FFO and TCFO growth rates are in double digits. Even using this demanding standard, HR is the only one of the 5 candidates eliminated.

Third criterion: Dividend safety

Dividend safety is of great importance, because if a REIT cuts its dividend, a brisk sell-off usually follows, leaving the investor with the worst of both worlds: reduced income and negative gain.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth % Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety ARE 2.35 7.92 2.74 50% B+ CTRE 5.91 10.29 7.19 70% B GMRE 5.19 1.64 5.36 80% D CHCT 4.20 2.62 4.43 70% B-

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, Seeking Alpha Premium, and author's calculations. Dividend growth rate is 3-year CAGR.

The average dividend Yield for REITs as a whole is currently 2.93%, but healthcare REITs typically pay better than that, with an average Yield of 3.81%. All our candidates exceed this average, except ARE, which is eliminated. This company is an excellent investment for many reasons, but since we are zeroing in on just one company, we will set ARE aside.

Thanks largely to the wide round of dividend cuts in pandemic-stricken 2020, the median dividend growth rate for the Healthcare sector is just 0.50%, so all our candidates clear that bar. The Dividend Score projects the Yield 3 years from now, assuming the dividend growth rate remains the same.

The average REIT payout ratio is 58%, with the Healthcare sector average a little higher, at 65%, according to Hoya. GMRE sports a much higher payout ratio of 80%, depending heavily on future growth for dividend coverage, and earns a dividend safety grade of D, which is too shaky, and much lower than our other candidates. This eliminates GMRE from contention, leaving only CTRE and CHCT in the running.

Fourth criterion: Market cap sweet spot

Research by Hoya Capital clearly indicates there is an optimum company size, for optimum total return. Companies that are too small struggle harder with cost of capital, and institutional investors also shy away from them, keeping a lid on their share prices. They also suffer more in market downturns. Companies that are too large suffer from other inefficiencies. The breakdown of total return by market cap is shown in the figure below.

Hoya Capital

The optimum size for a REIT turns out to be the upper mid-cap range of $4 billion - $10 billion. Next best is large cap REITs with market cap over $10 billion, followed by lower mid-caps ranging from $1.5 - $4 billion, with small caps bringing up the rear.

CTRE's market cap is $1.8 billion, so it has reached escape velocity and is a lower mid-cap REIT. CHCT is still fighting the pull of gravity at $1.0 billion. We have a clear winner.

What is the price tag?

Here are the popular price/FFO ratios of our 4 finalists.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Premium to NAV Price/FFO ARE 2.35 7.92 2.74 (-3.1)% 23.3 CTRE 5.91 10.29 7.19 (-2.1)% 12.1 GMRE 5.19 1.64 5.36 (-4.8)% 15.9 CHCT 4.20 2.62 4.43 38.0% 17.2

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author's calculations

As you can see, CTRE, in addition to being the one company that emerged from the previous screens, also trades with the highest Yield, the highest dividend score, and the lowest Price/FFO ratio. Its price recently took a sharp 10% uptick from the 52-week low of $16.86 struck in early March.

FROG hunters and COW hands agree . . .

With the strongest combination of balance sheet quality, revenue and cash flow growth, dividend safety, and market cap, paying the highest Yield and selling for the lowest price/FFO of the four finalists, with all its assets concentrated in senior housing and skilled nursing, the single best company for increasing your exposure to the Healthcare REIT sector is...