Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had a banner FY2021 (ended 3/31/21). The pandemic-induced lockdowns accelerated trends that were very favorable to the video game industry. As a result, EA’s stock price finished 2020 up over 30%, well outperforming the S&P 500 Index. Even though the company has generated double-digit EPS growth, benefited from console releases, and has had several games top sales charts, the stock has traded sideways since the end of 2020.

Bloomberg

The devaluation in the stock has been the result of a couple of news stories that seem to have spooked investors away from the industry. In August 2021, reports surfaced that the Chinese government was cracking down on time spent on gaming and limiting the release of new games within the country. Additionally, the release of one of the company’s most popular titles, Battlefield 2042, turned out to be a bit of a flop as the development team struggled to cope with the challenges involved in working remotely. These negative headlines in combination with the risk-off tone in markets have caused EA’s stock to flat line. The company now trades at just 16.5x our 2023 EPS estimate.

We see the stock’s reaction to the latest news as an opportunity to buy what we believe is a great Compounder business.

Compounder

As a Compounder, Electronic Arts has achieved the following:

Above-Market EPS Growth - EA grew its EPS at a 20.9% compounded annualized rate during the 10 years ended 12/31/2021, respectively. This is well above the 7.6% rate for the S&P 500. EA’s growth has come from its focus on live services, which are products that the company offers beyond just its base game sales like subscription offerings and additional game content. EA’s above-average growth has translated into above-average returns. The stock has generated 23.22% 10-year annualized returns versus just 14.33% for the S&P 500 and 9.90% for the S&P 500 communication services sector.

Strong Long-Term Growth Prospects – The video game market is expected to experience significant growth in the medium to long term. Mordor Intelligence forecasts the global gaming market to grow at a 9.6% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) through 2026. EA’s strong franchises in sports games and its recent acquisition of several mobile gaming companies have positioned the company well to benefit from industry trends.

Sustainable Competitive Advantages – EA’s managers have built a strong economic moat around the company through its strong portfolio of intellectual property. For example, EA’s FIFA soccer video game is the bestselling sports game of all time and is a prime example of a sustainable competitive advantage for the company. EA has licensing agreements (many of which are exclusive) with all the major soccer leagues globally, which allows the company to include details in their game that competing soccer games cannot. EA has similar licensing deals with other sports leagues. FIFA and Madden top the list as some of the best-selling games, which shows how valuable franchises they are.

Low Capital Requirements - Most of EA’s investment is in R&D, however, the company still manages to generate mid-30% EBITDA margins. Capital expenditures have averaged just 2.4% of revenues and 6.7% of EBITDA. The company’s free cash flow conversion rate is typically well above 100%. Management is good about returning excess cash flow to shareholders mostly in the form of buybacks.

Conservative Financial Policies - Electronic Arts has a net cash balance sheet. The company’s low leverage and strong free cash flow generation have earned it a BBB+ from S&P and A- from Fitch.

Strong Management Team – EA’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, has been with the company since 2000 and has served as CEO since 2013. He has demonstrated a strong ability to drive profitable growth, expanding the company’s live services offerings during his tenure. He has led EA alongside Blake Jorgensen, who has served as EA’s CFO since 2012 and COO since 2018. Mr. Jorgensen just stepped down as CFO to retire at the beginning of March 2022. Chris Suh just stepped in to replace Mr. Jorgensen. Mr. Suh has served as the VP/CFO of Microsoft’s (MSFT) cloud business for the last 4 years.

Under Mr. Wilson, EA has gone from a single-digit EBITDA margin company struggling to grow its earnings to a best-in-class video game company that has grown EPS at over an 18% CAGR since he took over in 2013.

Thesis

Covid-19 accelerated several trends which benefited Electronic Arts. However, investors seem to be concerned about the sustainability of EA’s growth, and they are fixated on the disappointing release of Battlefield 2042. Additionally, regulatory concerns in China around new game approvals and time restrictions on gameplay are also weighing on investor sentiment.

While the disappointment with Battlefield 2042 is understandable, the concerns over the release, future growth, and Chinese regulation seem potentially exaggerated. According to management, bookings related to Battlefield 2042 represent less than 5% of total bookings and are not material to the long-term story.

Given what the company has said about FY23 and its below-average exposure to inflationary pressures, selling the stock down towards the bottom-end of its historical P/E ratio range seems like an overreaction. There are positive developments for the company that we believe bodes well for its financial performance going forward.

EA has a diversified portfolio of strong performing titles and the company’s focus on growing its live services revenue and expanding its mobile presence should drive growth going forward. We expect that EA can grow its bookings in line with or above the video game market (high-single-digits) in the medium term.

Mobile gaming growth has accelerated and EA has made a number of acquisitions to position the company well to benefit from industry trends. Mobile gaming is expected to be the main growth driver for the industry going forward and EA’s management team has recognized this. These acquisitions should be appreciated as these businesses begin to make up a substantial percentage of EA’s revenues and drive top-line growth. Revenue from mobile game advertising is still in its infancy and the recent ruling against Apple (AAPL) as it relates to in-app purchase fees presents growth opportunities for EA.

The stock now trades at 16.6x our 2023 EPS estimate, which is close to the lowest multiple the stock has traded at since 2013. The stock is now also trading at a 12% discount to the market when it has historically traded at a 15% to 20% premium to the market.

Bloomberg

History suggests that buying EA’s stock at below 18x earnings may result in market-beating returns over the next year.

Author's Spreadsheet

Using an average P/E multiple of 21x, our base case target price of $160 implies ~30% upside from recent prices. We believe downside is 16x current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is about $110 (down 10%). We consider a high-single-digit to low-double-digit EPS grower with an investment grade balance sheet trading at a 10%-15% discount to the market, a compelling investment opportunity.

Business

Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 by an Apple employee named Trip Hawkins. EA’s name came from the idea Hawkins had developed of treating software as an art form and calling developers, “software artists.” The company prided itself on giving significant amounts of credit to their game developers in their marketing.

EA is best known for their sports franchises FIFA and Madden NFL as well as their first-person shooter (“FPS”) games Battlefield and Apex Legends. The company has built a strong ecosystem around their titles with over 450 million registered players globally. Management has been working for a decade to leverage its player base by offering digital live services within its games. Digital live services include additional content, subscription offerings, and other revenues generated outside the sale of base games.

This shift in business strategy has made EA’s revenues more stable and predictable. Digital services revenues represented 74% of EA’s total net bookings in FY 2021, while the sale of full games made up the other 26%. New game sales were 65% of bookings in FY2013.

The company does not disclose revenue by country in terms of place of sale, but in its most recent 10-K, EA disclosed that there are no countries other than the United States that make up more than 10% of net revenues. We estimate China represents less than 5% of revenues.

Management at EA focuses on delivering amazing games and content for players. As an industry leader, the company has also built a portfolio of intellectual property that allows it to create innovative games and content. For example, EA offers multiple modalities within their games, which gives players several different ways in which they can interact.

EA has used deals with sports leagues and content owners to obtain exclusive rights to insert real-world-related content into games. This has helped the company build high barriers to entry around new potential competing games. For example, EA is the only company permitted to make a realistic football video game through a licensing deal it has with the NFL through 2026. These deals have been a contributor to the company’s growth, and more importantly, player loyalty.

While it varies title to title, many of EA’s games are available on multiple platforms, including consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, etc.), PCs, mobile phones, and tablets. In FY 2021, 66% of the company’s total net bookings were derived from console-related sales (total net bookings = total net sales plus change in deferred net revenue). PC and mobile sales made up 21% and 13% of sales, respectively.

Post the closing of their acquisition of Playdemic from AT&T’s WarnerMedia on CQ3 2021, EA now owns a portfolio of 18 top mobile live services. This acquisition (in addition to two others it closed on in calendar 2021) should drive mobile bookings to be in the mid-20% of net bookings.

All three of EA’s major acquisitions over the last 12 months have aligned well with the company’s strategic priorities. Glu Mobile and Playdemic were strategic for growing EA’s mobile business. Glu Mobile offers several mobile games on iOS and Android including Deer Hunter. Playdemic owns Golf Clash, which is a multiplayer golf game, not to mention one of the leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K. These acquisitions fit strategically with EA’s sports and mobile businesses.

Codemasters owns several sports and racing franchises, with strength in their Formula 1 franchise. Its games are available across multiple platforms and should integrate well with EA sports.

Author's Spreadsheet

Author’s Spreadsheet

Despite the volatile nature of new hit game releases, Electronic Arts has successfully stood the test of time. Games will continue to evolve, growing more complex and mobile too. The industry continues to consolidate among a few big names that should continue to dominate the global market.

Industry

The ~$175 billion video game market can be broken down into three areas: mobile, console, and PC.

The mobile gaming market is larger than the console and PC markets combined. There are only a handful of companies that own the most common platforms. Microsoft makes consoles (Xbox) and Windows. Apple owns iOS and Macs, while Sony (PlayStation), Nintendo (Nintendo Switch console), and Google (Android) round out the remaining platforms.

Newzoo

Since China is the largest gaming market in the world, it is not too surprising that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is the largest gaming company in the world. Sony (SONY), Apple, Microsoft, and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), all own major platforms and come in as the next biggest players in the industry.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) (soon to be acquired by Microsoft), Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) (OTCPK:UBSFF) are the major companies in the West focused solely on publishing games. The other major publishers, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF), Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY) (OTCPK:KNAMF) (OTCPK:KONMY), and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCPK:NCBDF) (OTCPK:NCBDY) are all based out of Japan.

The gaming industry has been of major interest to investors, particularly in recent years. Microsoft announced in January 2022 that it had agreed to acquire Activision for $95 per share (26.4x 2022 EPS). In December 2020, Roblox’s (RBLX) IPO’d at a $41 billion valuation. This profitless company with $2 billion of sales and negative EBITDA currently has a $28.2 billion valuation. EA generates almost as must free cash flow as Roblox does revenue, and the company is valued at $35.6 billion.

Video game development is intensely competitive and expensive. Games have been getting larger and more sophisticated over time. Significant resources are required to develop titles. For example, EA’s Battlefield V, which was released in 2018, listed more than 3,000 developers in its credits. The company’s Star Wars: The Old Republic, which was released back in 2011, cost $200 million to create and required more than 800 people across four continents to build over the course of 6 years.

EA invested almost $1.8 billion in R&D in FY 2021 and spending is expected to grow. We believe that the capital, personnel, and resources required to develop high-quality sophisticated games create increasingly high barriers to entry for the industry.

Author's spreadsheet, company financials

Author’s Graph, Data obtained from company reports

2020 was a banner year for the video game industry as Covid-induced lockdowns drove people towards their TVs, phones, and computers. While it was initially anticipated that there was no way that 2021 could match 2020, the industry managed to grow again up 1.4% in 2021.

Industry growth is expected to reaccelerate, reaching $218.7 billion by 2024. This represents a 3-year CAGR of 6.6%. According to Newzoo, gaming growth is anticipated to be driven by player growth, mobile growth, and the metaverse.

China Regulation & Battlefield 2042

The concerns that are being priced into EA’s stock today are similar to those that existed during the second half of 2018. During this time, China suspended new game approvals, a free-to-play game called Fortnite was gaining massive popularity, and EA’s release of Battlefield 5 was below expectations. While the release of Apex Legends was the catalyst to turn around EA’s stock at the beginning of 2018, we believe that that the concerns today are again unfounded.

While China may be a growth angle since it’s one of the largest video game markets in the world, it is not vital to EA nor the company's future growth. China makes up only 5% of EA’s revenues, and EA’s growth is strong in other more important regions throughout the world.

Similar to the release of Battlefield 5 in 2018, the release of Battlefield 2042 has been disappointing. On the FQ3 conference call in February, Mr. Wilson explained,

“We did have a charge in Q3 as the launch of Battlefield 2042 did not meet expectations. Battlefield 2042 was always an ambitious game, and our teams pushed to innovate across many dimensions, including massive scale and 128 planned matches, new modes, new dynamic gameplay and more. Developing this game with our teams working from home for nearly 2 years ultimately proved to be challenging.”

While the release has been disappointing, EA remains committed to realizing the full potential of the game. Fixing the game is going to take time, but EA’s management is doing the right thing here in our opinion. They’ve delayed a number of major events around the game into the summer, which gives the developers time to fix the issues impacting gameplay. According to management, Battlefield 2042 is expected to make up less than 10% of FY22 revenues and less than 5% of FY23 revenues. The mediocre performance of the game should not impact the company’s results significantly.

The lack of impact on EA’s bookings guidance for FY22 reflects the diversification benefits of EA’s portfolio. While the company lowered full-year bookings expectations by $100 million, guidance is still 3.1% above where it was when the company initially issued FY22 guidance. Management has a history of under-promising and over-delivering.

Author's spreadsheet

Management

The leadership at EA has been an important driver of the company’s success since Andrew Wilson took over as CEO in September 2013. EA’s stock price under his leadership has generated 19.6% annualized returns, in line with peer company Activision Blizzard (which we also consider a high-quality Compounder). Both have performed well above the S&P 500 Communications Services Sector and S&P 500.

Wilson started working at EA in 2000. He was a developer who worked on a small surfing game before joining the EA Sports FIFA development team. He worked his way up, running multiple important divisions within EA over time. We credit Wilson with growing the company’s FIFA franchise into one of the largest video game franchises of all time. He has a forward-thinking attitude when it comes to running the company. FIFA Ultimate Team is a powerhouse revenue generator and the mobile gaming acquisitions should position EA well in mobile.

EA’s COO and CFO, Blake Jorgensen announced his retirement earlier this year. He has played a key role in EA’s success over the last decade. On the positive side, Jorgensen has been replaced by Chris Suh, who was at Microsoft for years and most recently served as CFO of the company’s Cloud & AI business.

Model

Management maintains a conservative capital structure. EA has a fortress balance sheet that is almost debt-free. The low capital requirements and strong cash generation allow for funding growth investments with internally generated cash flow. If EA does need to raise debt, the $1.8bln to $2.0bln of free cash flow the company generates annually should allow them to pay it down quickly.

Author's spreadsheet

We’ve modeled for $7.02 of EPS in FY2022 ending 3/31/2022, which is slightly above company guidance and the Street’s $6.99 estimate. Beyond FY2022, we are above the Street as we believe the company can grow faster than what the street is modeling for.

Author's spreadsheet

Comps

The two best comparable companies with EA are Activision Blizzard (“ATVI”) and Ubisoft Entertainment (“UBI FP”) as both companies have several established titles that are released annually. While the genres are different, the structure of ATVI’s portfolio is probably the most like EA’s.

Author's spreadsheet

Activision’s management team built up their mobile business more quickly and successfully than EA, but the driver of revenue growth for both these companies going forward should be from live services or “microtransactions” within the games. As discussed above, Microsoft agreed to acquire Activision for $95 a share back in January or ~26x this year’s earnings and ~21.5x next year’s earnings. We believe this transaction has created a baseline value for what established video game companies are worth in the market. We’d note that Activision has been navigating a giant corporate scandal around internal culture, which may have resulted in a discount for the shares.

EA and Activision have traded on top of each other in terms of valuation for the last 5 years. While we see the space in general as relatively cheap today, we like EA’s growth potential in mobile, management’s propensity to buy back stock, and the high returns on equity.

Bloomberg

Valuation

Under our base case scenario, EA hits its guidance this year. We assume the company benefits over the next couple of years from market growth, new game releases, and fixing Battlefield 2042. Bookings growth should be in the mid- to high-single-digit range beyond FY22 while margins expand slightly.

This translates to $7.02 in EPS in FY 2022 and $7.68 in EPS in FY 2023. EA’s stock on average has traded at a 20% premium to the S&P 500, which would equate to a 22.8x PE given the index’s current multiple.

EA’s average P/E for the last 7 years is 21.8x. We’ve chosen to use 21x as a multiple since growth is not as fast but is much less volatile.

A 21x P/E multiple suggests a total return of 18.4% using FY22 EPS and 29.6% return on FY 2023 EPS.

Author's Spreadsheet

On an EV/EBITDA basis, we get a range of valuations between $90 at the low end, to $185+ in a couple of years at the high end. The stock tends to trade in wide ranges as investors tend to focus too much on game releases rather than the fact that 3/4th of the company’s revenue comes from subscriptions and add-ons.

Author's Spreadsheet

Risks

Development Delays – We’ve already seen this with how the stock has reacted to the company’s weak release of Battlefield 2042. In general, video game development delays are always a risk. Delaying games can often signal issues as it relates to the development team and could result in game releases flopping. We view EA’s recent delay as more linked to not being able to return employees to the office because of a Covid-19 resurgence rather than internal team issues.

Licensing – It has been reported that EA is potentially dropping their licensing deal with FIFA after the federation came in with a crazy high asking price. While the company is likely going to make some changes to their game, we are fairly confident that the brand value of the game can overcome these changes. However, we think this is still a risk worth noting. Future licensing deals may end up with similar challenges as well.

Shift and player tastes – As with most consumer products, tastes are constantly changing and evolving around the types of games that players want. While we think the demand for simulated sports titles will remain strong for years, other types of games (especially in the first-person shooter genre) are particularly vulnerable to disruption. We saw this in 2018 with Fortnite causing significant competition for EA and ATVI.

Acquisition integration execution – EA does not have a history of doing significant acquisitions, so there’s not much data to work with here. If these acquisitions turn out to be duds, that could have implications for the stock. However, we expect EA will mostly let these acquired entities operate with a large level of autonomy. We expect synergies to come from these companies’ greater access to resources now that they are under the EA umbrella, with greater marketing and distribution expertise. That should drive incremental growth. Also, these companies bring mobile expertise to the table, where EA has been lacking.

Cultural changes around gaming – We are highly confident that the regulatory landscape outside of China will remain unchanged around gaming and access to gaming. However, video games are occasionally blamed in the media for some societal problems (gun violence, for example). This could impact how parents behave in terms of giving their children access to games.

Conclusion

EA’s recent drop is a typical overreaction to a misunderstanding about a company during a period in which the financial markets have sold off. We deem EA a far better than the average company that now trades at a discount to the market. We believe EA has the potential to do $9.35 in EPS by FY 2025. A 21x multiple of this would be a ~$200 stock in 3 years, making EA an extremely compelling buy-and-hold name.

As for the future of gaming, Electronic Arts appears well-positioned to benefit from mobile growth and the continued demand for sports games. The selloff has presented a rare opportunity to gain exposure to a highly profitable, well-managed company with secular tailwinds driving growth for years.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision provided some insight into the fact that big tech sees the growth opportunity within this space. While still in their infancy, Amazon (AMZN) and Google both have cloud-based gaming systems they have been trying to roll out and grow in popularity. Additionally, there’s potential for EA’s IP to be of significance within the metaverse, and Meta (FB) and other companies look to develop this new frontier within tech.