EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is a leading lease-to-own (LTO) retailer with over 1,900 physical storefronts in the US, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company continues to have a bright future in front of it and I view the recent stock decline as temporary. Rent-A-Center took on a new identity during 2021 with the acquisition of Acima, a fast-growing virtual LTO provider that uses a vast ecosystem to provide underserved consumers with different lease options. While the stock has underperformed the last few quarters, I believe the long-term strategy of double-digit returns through EPS growth, dividends, and buyback remains intact.

The company sees 2022 as a more challenging year in light of higher interest rates and inflation. Even though the top line will be less than expected, I support the company's strategy of tightening down on its underwriting policy for the benefit of stronger margins in the back half of 2022. I expect the Company to be able to surpass its 2021 margins beginning as early as Q3 2022.

Recent Financial Performance and Guidance

Since my last article in October 2021, the stock performance for the company has been abysmal, losing over 50% since the peak in Q3 2021. In late February 2022, the company posted mixed financial results for Q4 2021. Rather than sell on emotion, I spent the last few weeks digesting earnings and listening to the company’s recent investor presentations made in early March 2022 to Raymond James and Bank of America to gauge whether company could address these concerns.

The company’s recent Q4 results were mixed as Acima’s loss rates overshadowed the same-store sales growth and resilience of the Rent-A-Center segment. In hindsight, I was naive to underestimate the impact of the government stimulus from the COVID-19 pandemic on a specialty retail business such as Rent-A-Center. Given the forward-looking nature of the market, it was safe to assume that by October 2021 the Rent-A-Center customer had already greatly benefited from the relief programs provided. The stock peaked near $65/share by late Q3 2021 the same time as government stimulus began to fade.

For the quarter, Q4 2021 revenues grew 10.5% on a pro forma basis. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $124M. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.6% vs. 15.1% in the prior year due to higher delinquencies, mainly from Acima’s side of the business. After returning more than $370M to shareholders through buybacks, the company ended 2021 with $108M in cash and $1.6B in debt.

2022 Guidance

The company is guiding for total revenue in the range of $4.4B - $4.6B, adjusted EBITDA of $515M - $565M, and free cash flow of $390M - $440M, which reflects a smaller and more conservatively underwritten lease portfolio compared to 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is guided to the range of $4.50 - $5.00. CapEX is forecasted as 1% of revenue. Higher loss rates were forecasted in the first half of 2022 to reflect the more aggressive underwriting the company had in place during the second half of 2021 as it takes approximately a year for an average lease to cycle through the P&L.

In retrospect, the top line guidance of $4.4B - $4.6B was at least $400M - $600M less than most investors would have expected considering the company began hinting at the $6B revenue target last summer in 2021 during conference calls and investor presentations.

Recent Shareholder Return Activity is Encouraging

According to the most recent 10-K, shareholder returns were not opportunistically timed as the company spent $390M on share buybacks during 2021, with $370M of that coming in Q4 2021. This was before the stock price plunged in late February from ~$40/share to below $30/share. Shares are now yielding close to 5%.

In December 2021, the company announced a 10% increase to its dividend which was a vote of confidence that the company can effectively deleverage. Its payout ratio is also a conservative 22%, giving me more confidence future dividend increases are not unlikely. Rent-A-Center is taking the right steps to attract value-oriented investors and thwart-off short sellers.

The timing of the dividend hike was important because by December 2021 the effect of dwindling benefit programs and a spike in loss rates had already been taken into consideration by the company. With just ~60M shares outstanding, the company will only have to spend ~$82M in dividends in 2022, leaving plenty of remaining cash flow for debt service.

Further, the company announced a fresh $500M buyback plan as the previous $250M plan was completed. I would expect that $500M to carry into as late as Q2 2023 but perhaps be utilized sooner if the share price remains under $35. As of the date of this writing, Rent-A-Center’s market cap is just $1.6B. Therefore, this is an ideal window for the company to gobble up more than 20% of its market cap!

Opportunities, Risks, & Strategy:

Loss Rates Need to be Addressed

First and foremost, the company will have to address the Acima loss rates to meaningfully lift the segment’s operating margins. I expect this to be accomplished through tighter underwriting and more effective utilization of Rent-A-Center’s collection team.

As shown below, the loss rates for Acima’s are nearly three times that of Rent-A-Center and nearly grew from 9% to 12% of revenue from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021. Rent-A-Center’s loss rates also spiked during the same time frame. This was very concerning to investors as it left many to wonder how much the government benefit programs helped suppress loss rates during 2021.

Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

During the company’s investor presentation to Raymond James on March 11th, 2022, Maureen Short, CFO, hinted at a potential solution to lower loss rates by allowing product returns to be elected through the virtual lease model, an option that does not currently exist for Acima’s customers. The technology has been built and is currently being explored.

In theory, this is a conservative and logical move by the company as it effectively increases the probability of asset recovery and redeploying it for a future lease. It also helps utilize the existing store count of Rent-A-Center and retaining the customer for future business. Rather than wait for customers to miss a payment, the company could allow them to make the election on the Acima app to arrange for a product return.

Another solution is the Rent-A-Center’s collection team will begin to focus on the Acima lease portfolio. During the Q4 2021 conference call, Mitch Fadel made it clear the collection team of 4,000 – 5,000 employees will be better leveraged on the Acima side of the business in 2022. These employees spend a significant amount of time calling, knocking on doors, and managing the receivable Rent-A-Center receivable portfolio and it shows in the loss rates.

The Rent-A-Center Business is Still Thriving

It’s important to remember that Rent-A-Center operating margins are far superior to that of Acima. In Q4 2021, Acima posted adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.6% compared to Rent-A-Center’s 19.3%. Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin was 12% for Acima compared to 23% for Rent-A-Center.

Beginning in Q4 2021, the company increased staffing levels in its Rent-A-Center stores to address the increased foot traffic as consumers returned to stores. The company also increased its hourly wages for account representatives to attract and retain stronger talent. This is important when you consider 80% of Rent-A-Center’s revenue is from repeat customers.

Same-store sales growth continues to be strong for the Rent-A-Center segment, growing 10% YoY in Q4 2021, or 24% on a two-year stacked basis. This marks the 16th consecutive quarter of growth. I’m challenged to find other brick and mortar retailers posting this type of longevity. The company also continues to take meaningful steps forward in its franchising operations having grown revenues from $32M in 2018 to $153M in 2021. Of the $153M, royalty income was $27M, up 35% from 2020 levels.

The Digital Efforts Are Paying Off

While it came at the recent cost of higher loss rates, digital initiatives are taking root across the business as digitally-sourced revenue skyrocketed to account for nearly ~50% of revenues in 2021. Acima app downloads are on pace to reach 1M downloads in 2022 and the browser extension has enabled Acima to better predict where its customers are likely to shop. A physical lease pay card with Mastercard is still being piloted. According to Maureen Short, CFO, during her Bank of America presentation a few weeks ago, this program can grow the number of Acima online locations from thirty-eight thousand to over two million. This is also seen as a competitive advantage to the company’s merchants who are looking to grow their sales as they lap competitive 2021 comps.

Acima’s omnichannel approach of connecting consumers to its national merchant network has helped capture a new customer base and is evidenced in the shift in digital revenue.

Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

Regulatory Environment & Leverage Remain as Risks

During both the Raymond James and Bank of America investor presentations on March 8th and March 9th, Maureen Short was asked to comment on the current state of the regulatory environment and mentioned there are a few inquiries from state attorney generals on the company’s virtual LTO process. No specific parties have been named and the company believes the inquiries are in the ordinary course of business. I would, however, keep a close eye on this as any negative press can easily send the stock price down regardless of the ultimate impact.

With $1.6B in debt, or 2.3x levered, Rent-A-Center is expected to take better advantage of its 2022 free cash flow and work towards reaching its target leverage ratio of 1.5x. This target won’t be reached overnight but steadily reducing this leverage will help improve GAAP EPS and win back the support of Wall Street. Frankly, I was surprised to have not seen more progress during Q4 but now see that the company instead focused on share buybacks during the second half of 2021.

Stock Outlook & Recommendation

The recent selloff was the culmination of several factors, including inflation headwinds, the end government stimulus, higher interest rates, and international conflict triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to an equity-wide selloff beginning in late February 2022. The stock has now pulled back over 50%, presenting an ideal opportunity to invest for those confident in the long-term picture. The company will be negatively impacted if disposable consumer income materially erodes in 2022 as that will delay purchases of higher ticket items by lower-income customers. This will be partially offset by the favorable impact of higher-income customers resorting to Rent-A-Center as a viable option.

By the end 2022, I expect to see lower loss rates for both business units and I expect for the company to be growing EPS YoY once it laps Q2 2021 which had the one-time favorable impact of government stimulus. The company has the free cash flow to deleverage and/or materially reduce its share count which will inevitably lead towards higher EPS targets for 2023.

The company’s stock currently trades at ~$27, or 5.8X FY 2022 earnings. Both price to sales (~.25x) and price to free cash flow (~4.7x) are at multi-year lows, presenting investors with a compelling value proposition.

Price to Cash Flow:

Seeking Alpha Charts

Analysts covering the company currently have price targets ranging from $33 to $72 with the median price target at $45, representing ~65% upside from today’s prices.

Need more conviction? Mitch Fadel, CEO, recently acquired 40,000 shares on March 2nd, 2022, bringing his total share count to over 600,000 shares. This comes on the heels of Jeff Brown, Director, purchasing 24,000 shares in early November 2021.

During both December and late February, I also took advantage of the selloff, accumulating additional shares. I continue to rate the stock a BUY based on the company’s shareholder return strategy for 2022, free cash flow guidance, and commitment towards quality growth.