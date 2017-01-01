enigma_images/E+ via Getty Images

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is a global payments company specializing in some emerging areas such as sports betting, e-commerce, and digital wallets. The firm came public via a SPAC, and enjoyed the usual SPAC welcome; that is to say, the stock almost immediately collapsed.

Data by YCharts

Once the stock hit the low $4s last fall, I flagged it as an interesting naked put selling opportunity. At the time, $3 Jan '23 puts were going for $1.05. That meant that a trader could earn a roughly 35% yield over 14 months for selling puts that were substantially out of the money.

On the downside, at the very worst, if the firm went bankrupt, the loss would only be $1.95 per share ($3 strike price minus $1.05 of premium received). It's rare to be able to earn such a high yield on a naked put with such a modest downside in the case of complete failure. And, as things stood at the time, Paysafe's intermediate-term bonds were trading at around 94 cents on the dollar, suggesting the credit market saw very little risk of default for Paysafe in coming years.

While Paysafe has some issues, and the payment industry as a whole has been struggling over the past year, it simply made no sense to give such a fat yield on a put that far out of the money. So I sold that contract.

Since then, Paysafe shares have largely traded lower. They actually fell below the $3 mark earlier this month before staging a sharp recovery this week. Here's how the stock price has looked as of late:

Paysafe chart (YCharts)

With the stock having trended lower, and with a decent amount of volatility on top of that, you might expect that being short puts would not be a profitable endeavor. However, the trade is actually well in the green after this past week's rally. Here's a chart of the specific put option in question (Interactive Brokers, my data source, only has 60 days of data so that's why the chart starts in January):

PSFE $3 Jan '23 puts (Interactive Brokers)

As the chart above shows, even when PSFE stock dropped into the high $2s earlier this month, the short put option trade never really went much underwater. At its worst, the price hit $1.14 versus the $1.05 cost basis.

This shows the power of selling put options on a stock with an inflated level of implied volatility. I originally started this trade last fall with Paysafe stock around $4.15 per share. Having it fall all the way to $2.70 barely caused even a modest loss on a mark-to-market basis.

And now, with the stock at $3.65 -- which is admittedly a significant drop from $4.15 -- the puts are down from $1.05 to 73 cents. That's a nearly 30% unrealized gain on the put sale even though the underlying stock has declined by more than 10% since entering the trade.

This gets back to the broader point. At the odds at which the trade was entered, it would make money in just about any scenario other than the company entirely imploding. As long as that doesn't happen, the trade should make at least some profit, and there's a good chance of making the full 100% profit, assuming the stock can merely stay above $3 through January 2023. When the stock market is panicking but the credit market still trades the bonds near par, the bonds are usually the correct indicator.

In any case, things are looking good. The company has released several pieces of upbeat news since last November which should favor a higher share price or at least stop the downtrend.

Insider Buying and Improving Results

For starters, we've seen major insider buying. It began with company directors.

CEO Philip McHugh picked up 290,000 shares of the company for around $1 million in December. Adding to that, other executives and board members purchased approximately 447,000 shares for $1.8 million, adding up to a $2.8 million vote in favor of PSFE stock with shares trading in the mid-$3s.

As if that weren't enough, Paysafe's largest shareholder, Cannae Holdings (CNNE), swept up 5.7 million shares of the stock at a similarly low price, forking over $22.2 million for its purchase. That added roughly 10% to its stake overall, boosting its share ownership to 59.8 million shares, or more than 8% of Paysafe's outstanding stock.

This gets back to my original thesis. At $4, Paysafe was trading around the same enterprise value that it was taken private for back almost five years ago. Since that time, the business has grown its top-line nearly 50%, yet PSFE stock was being offered at the same valuation as it was previously acquired for. That didn't make much sense.

As shares dipped into the low $3s, Paysafe was actually selling for a cheaper price than venture capital had been willing to pay for the company when it was previously taken private. So is it any wonder that insiders and the company's largest shareholder all rushed in to buy stock once it fell below that clear valuation floor?

This is the whole SPAC boom and bust cycle in a nutshell. Paysafe was publicly-traded in the United Kingdom for years. Private equity buys it for an enterprise value of nearly $5 billion in 2017. It then goes public via SPAC last year at a far higher price than that. The new SPAC buyers got burned at the aggressive valuation. Now the enterprise value is back to historical levels, even as the business has grown considerably, so the insiders are lapping up shares again.

A couple months after the insider buying, Paysafe added to the comeback narrative. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company swung into strongly positive territory on a net income basis. That remains the case even after backing out a fair value of warrants adjustment which added to income this quarter.

On an EBITDA basis, the company topped expectations and posted double-digit year-over-year growth versus the same period of 2020. Now, to be sure, Paysafe's overall annualized EBITDA is still running below where it was originally projected when the SPAC deal was being put together. That's not great.

However, the company has stopped missing the numbers, and it also put forward 2022 guidance that was slightly ahead of analyst expectations. The worst is over and the company is now back to modest revenue growth and improving profitability.

Given the slow revenue growth, skeptics can argue that the company deserves a relatively low valuation multiple. That's a fair point. However, Paysafe is around 11x EV/EBITDA now and less than two times revenues. I'd find it exceptionally difficult to argue for owning an unprofitable money-burning FinTech with exposure to payments or online gaming as opposed to an established free cash flow generating business such as Paysafe.

Additionally, at the same time, Paysafe named Daniel Henson its new executive chair of its board of directors. In doing so, Paysafe gets a more dedicated person for the job, as opposed to the outgoing William Foley who has a vast array of business dealings to keep track of.

With the benefit of hindsight, Paysafe's valuation at the initial $10/share SPAC price didn't make much sense. Down here in the $3s, however, investors can buy the company around the same price that private equity bought the whole firm for in 2017. Meanwhile, the business has returned to growth and is showing improving profitability metrics.

I don't have a strong view on how high PSFE stock may go in the next 6-12 months. It's a brutal market for both technology companies and payments stocks. I don't believe the ultimate low is in for so-called disruption stocks, as a category. So Paysafe is sailing against some headwinds.

However, its fundamental picture is now improving, and insiders have supported that view with substantial stock purchases. I have a strong degree of confidence that PSFE stock should at least trade flat from here, which continues to make the sale of $3 naked puts an attractive position going forward. At current prices, there is still a 24% yield (73 cents on a $3.00 strike option) to be harvested over the next 10 months, and there's downside protection between the current stock price and the option's strike price.