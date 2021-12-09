felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In the past, I have discussed a number of opportunities in the REIT industry that I liked. Unfortunately, most of them came with a low yield, which is almost always a turn-off as REIT investors like stocks with yields close to 4% like Realty Income (O) or even higher-yielding stuff like Simon Property Group (SPG), and that's fine. However, I like growth as well and companies that operate in fast-growing industries. In this case, I'm going to update my coverage of a stock I've discussed in the past: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

The company has an $11.4 billion market cap and a 3.4% dividend yield, which is a good deal in today's environment. I think it's a terrific choice for income-oriented and dividend growth investors.

I Like Self-Storage

4.6% of my money is invested in self-storage. In this case, I bought CUBE's largest competitor Public Storage (PSA) in 2020. Me not owning CUBE is not based on PSA being better, but because I haven't gotten to buying its peers. Whenever I add a new position to my portfolio, I want to make it a more significant position, which is why it sometimes takes time until I add another stock.

As I discussed in my most recent Public Storage article, I like self-storage for a number of reasons.

The reason why I went with self-storage is that homes are getting more expensive, people will focus on affordability and space and, as a result, create higher demand for self-storage.

This is what the average home price in the US looks like according to the latest Zillow data.

Later on, I added another tailwind called same-day delivery e-commerce. So far it's not a widely discussed topic, but some self-storage companies are increasingly interested in providing micro-warehouses. Self-storage companies often have prime real estate close to city centers, allowing them to provide warehouses for e-commerce companies that are much closer to their customers.

The Wall Street Journal highlighted changing real estate demand based on a supply-chain-focused article, which highlighted industrial assets that were easy to buy in bulk. Self-storage is one of them.

Pension funds and insurance companies, flush with money, are driving up property prices and making it harder to earn money with staples such as apartment buildings and warehouses. As a result, more investors are seeking out unconventional deals where they can expect less competition, targeting single-family rental homes, self-storage facilities and even vacation-rental homes. While big investors have been buying up e-commerce warehouses for years, they have so far mostly neglected industrial outdoor storage facilities. Most plots are small and owned by local landlords or small logistics businesses, making it hard to find real estate to buy and spend a lot of money. That is now starting to change. Benjamin Atkins, chief executive of Zenith IOS, said he expects outdoor industrial properties to follow a path similar to single-family-rental homes and self-storage facilities, where the rise of big landlords has made it easier for pension funds and sovereign-wealth funds to buy properties in bulk, drawing in more money and pushing up property prices.

As a result, I expect that self-storage will continue its outperformance. The chart below shows the historic performance (including dividends) of the biggest stocks in the business that I follow compared to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR):

So, why do I like CUBE?

CubeSmart, like all of its large peers, has a (relatively) long history of acquisitions and strategic decisions that have made it one of the most dominant players in the industry. What started as a company with a $1.0 billion enterprise value in 2004 has now become a company with a $16.0 billion enterprise value (as of March 2022).

CubeSmart

CubeSmart has 1,258 properties with a focus on the Northeast.

CubeSmart

74.2% of the company's assets are in the metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). This is the highest among any of its peers (PSA is close with 73.8%) and it comes with a big benefit: the company's assets can be used as last-mile transportation hubs (mini-warehouses) if that ever becomes an issue the company wants to exploit. And even if that's not the case, it means it is closer to its key target audience: people moving into smaller homes who need additional space.

On December 9, 2021, the company bought Storage West in one of many moves that further consolidate a highly fragmented industry. This $1.7 billion deal added assets in Southern California (22), Las Vegas (13), Phoenix (17), and Houston (7).

In addition to this, the company works with joint-venture partners to manage properties. This has many benefits like buying properties at the end of a hold period, free revenues increasing the total return profile, diversifying cash flow, and mitigating dilution of lease-up properties. The company has 88 properties in 5 ventures with a total investment of $999 million. Cube has contributed $195.2 million to this and between 10-50% ownership in these joint ventures.

The company also develops properties after buying them. So far, the company completed $806 million of new development in top markets, which is one of the reasons why its occupancy rate has grown. As the table below shows, the company has done a tremendous job improving its business in the past 10 years. Revenue growth has been positive every year with the lowest number being 0.8% in 2020. Net operating income (after expenses) has been positive as well with a low of 0.1% in 2020. Occupancy growth has been positive in all years except for 2018 and 2019 with close to 2.0% growth in recent years. The average occupancy rate has increased from the high 70% range to 94.7% as of 2021.

CubeSmart

These numbers are good and they support the company's dividend.

Dividend Growth & Financial Stability

Like a lot of utilities that I have discussed this month, CUBE does not have positive free cash flow. In this case, I'm using cash from operations (GAAP), which is net income adjusted for depreciation and related. It has been in a steady uptrend, ending 2021 at $450 million. However, the acquisition volume is higher. Last year, the company engaged in a large acquisition as I already mentioned. Prior to that, volume was lower but still higher than cash from operations.

As a result, the company has close to $3.2 billion in long-term debt. This is up from $1.0 billion in 2012 and translates to 12.3% growth per year. However, the company doesn't use net debt for parties and private jets as it invests it in new properties. As a result, total equity (total assets minus total liabilities) reached a new all-time high in 2021 at $3.0 billion.

CUBE continues to be a great place to lend money to as it has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4x as of March 2022. Debt to gross assets remains in the low 40% range with almost all liabilities being unsecured. EBITDA covers interest payments close to 7x despite a surge in rates in 2021. Hence, the company has a BBB rating, which is one step below A-.

CubeSmart

The company needs roughly $86 million in investments through 2023. $54.5 million of remaining development commitments and $31.5 million in debt maturities. The company has close to $540 million in remaining capacity on its revolving credit facility and operating cash flow. The company has also raised the number of shares outstanding from 180.5 million in 2017 to 203.8 million in 2021 - to fund operations. That's an increase of 2.5% per year. This works against existing shareholders as it dilutes their existing positions. Yet, the company has increased per-share value in the past. In 2012, the company did close to $0.50 of funds from operations per share. Now it's close to $2.00 - despite dilution.

This is a good basis for dividend growth. Bear in mind that the CUBE yield in the graph below should be 3.4%, NOT 2.9%. On November 2, 2021, the company raised its dividend by 26.5%. Anyway, what this tells us is that the stock is yielding more than the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and 210 basis points more than the S&P 500. On top of that, and as I already mentioned, I believe that CUBE also comes with outperforming capital gains. I think that a 3.4% yield is a great deal.

The Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard gives dividend growth an A-, which I think is more than fair. Over the past 10 years, dividend growth has been 17.5%, on average, per year. This has slowed down when investments accelerated, but as of 2021, it's back - the graph below does not show the 26.5% growth rate as the dividend was paid in 2022. Moreover, the dividend has been hiked consistently. Its largest peer, PSA, has not hiked its dividend since 2017.

TIKR.com

The "problem" is that CUBE is trading at 27x FFO (see the "historical data" table I used in this article). That's below the recent peak because the stock is down 11.3% year-to-date. Moreover, because of double-digit FFO growth, I believe that current prices are not that bad.

Moreover, its 3.4% yield (not 2.9% as the graph below shows) is close to the range between 2017 and the pandemic. As someone who's focused on yield and dividend growth, this matters more than "overpaying" on a P/FFO basis as investors have recognized the company's potential to accelerate FFO going forward.

Takeaway

CUBE offers a high yield and satisfying dividend growth. If the company maintains, let's say, 10% annual dividend growth, its yield on cost will be 5.5% in 5 years. The company has a rapidly expanding portfolio of quality assets in strategic locations and a balance sheet to fund it.

I believe that the CUBE stock price will quickly work its way to new highs as investors are looking for value in real estate. Self-storage is an attractive market that allows people to buy quality assets close to metropolitan areas with multiple purposes like self-storage (the most obvious one), last-mile transportation, mini-warehousing, and related.

The valuation isn't low, but it's not high enough to keep me from recommending the stock. The yield is satisfying, FFO growth is high, and management is doing a tremendous job managing debt and growing shareholder value.

If you want high yield and growth, I think CUBE is the place to be.

