Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Writeup

Aviat's CEO joined the company in Jan 2020, bringing strong business judgement, operational excellence, and cost control to the company. After walking away from highly competitive, unprofitable business, management has focused on Aviat's unique competitive advantages including the Aviat Store, proprietary software, and unique product features such as multiband. Further, the management has demonstrated strong cost controls and sophistication in managing margins through this challenging supply chain environment, while competitors have stumbled. These factors combined with Aviat's unique customer base of hundreds of non-telecom companies (less competitive), results in a more predictable, higher profit margin, higher return-on-capital business than traditional telecom equipment providers. The market does not yet appreciate the improved quality of Aviat's business.

Aviat has a long runway for 8% organic revenue growth and steady margin improvement which will drive double-digit profit growth. Aviat generates significant free cash flow which will be deployed for share buybacks and accretive acquisitions. The new management's priority in the first two years was improving the operating performance of the business. I expect the next two years, management will optimize Aviat's balance sheet. Aviat has $42m of cash with no debt. I estimate the business can support 3.5x leverage, giving the company $158m of debt capacity ($200m of capital available to allocate to buybacks and acquisitions vs. current market cap of $327m).

Aviat shares trade at a non-demanding 10x forward P/E, despite the company's unique competitive advantages and long runway for revenue, profit, and EPS growth. As management continues to execute and the market comes to appreciate the quality of Aviat's business, I estimate shares will return 30%+ per year over the next 4 years, with a path to $100+/share over that time horizon.

What does Aviat do?

Aviat designs, manufactures, and markets microwave radios used for wireless backhaul by private network operators (2/3rd of the business) and carriers (1/3rd of the business). In addition, Aviat provides software and services to the same customers for network planning, design, delivery, installation, and monitoring of their networks.

Why do these customers use microwave backhaul products? Wireless backhaul is generally a substitute for laying fiber. Fiber is often the gold standard for connectivity because of its reliability and speed. However, laying fiber is expensive and not practical in many cases, such as in rural settings or rugged terrain. Microwave radios can wirelessly transmit data at similar speeds as fiber over distances of half a mile to 100 miles. Microwave radios play a critical role in both private networks and carrier networks.

Who are the customers?

Private networks (~65% of revenue) - public safety including 911 emergency networks for states, counties, and cities; utilities; oil & gas; wastewater; and high-speed trading companies. Public safety is much larger than the other verticals. The majority of Aviat's revenue comes from U.S. states, counties, and cities.

Carriers which include A) wireless internet service providers (WISPs) which provide high speed internet to rural America are ~10% of Aviat's revenue. There are over one thousand WISPs that service their local communities with high-speed internet. B) Mobile carriers including T-Mobile, Verizon, and international mobile carriers are ~25% of Aviat's revenue.

Who does Aviat compete against? And why does Aviat win?

In the private networks business which is almost entirely U.S. customers, Aviat competes against Nokia. Each company has ~40% market share and smaller competitors share have the remaining 20% of the market. Aviat wins because A) they can provide full service to states, counties, and cities including planning, design, delivery, installation, and monitoring through Aviat's proprietary software. Government employees are typically not network experts so value Aviat's expertise and software. B) the Aviat Store allows the customer to directly order more radios without going through a salesperson which is highly convenient as more people have become accustomed to online shopping, particularly during the pandemic. C) Aviat is a small business and provides better service than its competitors (usually a small division in a large company that is not strategically important).

In the WISPs business (rural broadband), Aviat has grown market share from ~10% just three years ago to over 40% today. The primary competitor is Cambium (CMBM) who resells Ceragon's (CRNT) microwave radios (Cambium does not have their own microwave radios). Cambium's bigger product line is point-to-multipoint radios which is a product line they own. Aviat has grown market share primarily because of A) network design software tools that WISPs can use to design their network and B) self-service ordering through the Aviat Store which is an e-commerce site owned and operated by Aviat where the company directly fills orders. Many WISPs operators prefer the convenience of self-service and not dealing with salespeople. And C) Aviat has the highest-powered microwave radio in the industry.

In the mobile carrier business, competition is the highest. In this area, Aviat competes with Nokia, Ericsson, Ceragon, SIAE, and less and less so Huawei due to the security risk posed because of its close relationship with China. Aviat wins when spectrum is in limited supply or high cost. Aviat's multiband microwave radios can prioritize important, speed-sensitive traffic which improves network performance when spectrum is expensive or in limited supply. Also, Aviat wins in smaller mobile carriers that value Aviat's end-to-end solutions which can include network design, installation, and monitoring. In addition, many mobile carriers value the ability to buy small orders of products to maintain their network directly through the Aviat Store. The largest carriers are experts in network design and installation, so they usually aggressively negotiate the price of microwave radios from multiple vendors, which makes it a lower profitability business (and a small part of Aviat's revenue).

What does the market misunderstand about Aviat's business?

Aviat and its competitors sell communications equipment. However, its competitors sell primarily to large telecom companies (highly competitive), whereas Aviat primarily sells to states, counties, cities, non-telecom enterprise companies, and WISPs (less competitive). This makes Aviat a much higher quality business with more predictable and profitable revenue than other companies that sell communication equipment. The market does not appreciate this yet.

Telecom equipment companies have been bad long-term investments. Look at Nokia, Erickson, Alcatel Lucent (acquired by Nokia), Ceragon, etc. - all long-term underperformers. Why? One big problem is the concentration and market power of the telecom customers they are selling to. A dozen telecom companies are buying most of the equipment and have effectively commoditized their suppliers, having them aggressively compete for a piece of their business. Further, there is limited differentiated innovation among these companies. This is a recipe for no economic profits which is why the stock prices of these companies have languished.

There is nothing inherently unprofitable about making communications equipment. Ubiquiti (UI) has returned 14x for shareholders over the last 10 years, a 30% CAGR, putting it among the best performing stocks over the last decade. What does Ubiquiti do differently? Ubiquiti competes differently by A) serving thousands of smaller companies with smaller, higher margin transactions, rather than a dozen large companies with big, low margin transactions. B) sells directly to customers, cutting out the distributor margin which offers customers better value. C) Tightly integrates software tools with their hardware products which make both stickier.

Sound familiar? Aviat is pursuing a similar strategy in microwave radios. Pete Smith took over as CEO of Aviat on Jan 2nd, 2020. Since then, Aviat has significantly improved the cost structure and honed the company's focus to areas where the company has significant competitive advantages, where they can better serve customers while earning a healthy profit margin. This meant saying "no" to big deals that were not profitable and investing in A) Aviat Store B) network design and monitoring software and C) focusing on the differentiated features of their product and service so that they are not competing in commoditized areas. This caused sales to decline in the first year as unprofitable business was let go of. Aviat's current business is more predictable with higher profit margins. Aviat has several hundred customers, most of whom single source on Aviat's microwave radios. Over the last six quarters, the company has averaged a 13.7% y/y revenue growth rate, which has only continued to improve versus their competition over time, which indicates that Aviat is winning market share while also expanding profit margins. Aviat's strategy is working.

Because Aviat sells communications equipment and is in the early innings of a transformation into a higher quality business, it trades at a telecom equipment earnings multiple. The telecom equipment companies have not created value for shareholders, so they generally trade below-market multiples of 10-18x P/E. Yet, Aviat has unique competitive advantage and most importantly, primarily serves non-telecom companies, customers who value Aviat's e-commerce store, software products, and unique features such as multiband. These advantages will manifest themselves as (1) faster organic growth (2) more predictable results (3) higher profit margins and (4) higher return-on-invested capital. This is exactly what is playing out in Aviat's financial results when compared to the competition.

Companies like Motorola (MSI) (which services a similar customer base as Aviat) and Ubiquiti trade for 24x and 30x forward P/E, respectively, vs. Aviat at 10x my estimate of forward EPS. Despite the large valuation gap, the bigger opportunity for Aviat shareholders is sustained, multi-year EPS growth far above the industry averages. If Aviat's management team executes on that, shareholders will benefit from higher EPS and a higher multiple on that EPS.

Growth Drivers

On the private network side, there are two primary growth drivers A) replacement cycle - microwave radios typically have a 5-7 year life so there is a continuous replacement cycle happening across Aviat's hundreds of customers B) network upgrades to support video. Security cameras and body cams are increasingly being used by police and first responders, creating the need for increased bandwidth on emergency 911 networks. In other private network verticals like utilities, oil & gas, and wastewater, increased use of video monitoring and internet-of-things require increased network bandwidth.

On the mobile carrier side, investments in 5G networks are driving a network upgrade cycle. Aviat is uniquely positioned to win with its multiband product in areas with high spectrum cost/low availability.

On the WISPs side, the market is growing and Aviat continues to gain market share due to Aviat Store and its software. Further, the RDOF and bipartisan infrastructure bill provide funds for WISPs and carriers to build rural broadband infrastructure, some of which will flow to Aviat.

Government Spending Boosts Aviat's Growth

Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) is $20bn, spent over 10 years with peak spending in 4 years. 2-4% of spending will go to microwave radios. Aviat has a 38% market share in this area of the market. This implies an incremental ~$25m per year of revenue for Aviat. I expect this program to start impacting Aviat's financial results in the next 12 months. Bipartisan infrastructure bill includes $65bn for broadband which is 1.5 years away. This alone could add >$50m per year to Aviat's revenue. Build Back Better - legislation for cities to use leftover CARES money on improving their infrastructure. This would benefit Aviat's private networks business Federal government $1.5trn omnibus spending bill which funds the government through Sept 30th will have a positive impact. Federal funds trickle down to states, counties, and cities. Aviat's customers are more likely to have budget for infrastructure upgrades with the omnibus bill passed.

Capital Allocation

The management team at Aviat has a strong track record and winning strategy. I am confident they can apply their strategy of differentiated products and services and rigorous cost control when acquiring competitors or adjacent businesses. There are dozens of "tuck-in" sized acquisitions that might add $10-50m in revenues and several acquisitions that could add $200m+ of revenue with cost reduction opportunities. Management is extremely disciplined and will only pursue acquisitions that add value for shareholders and where they are able to improve the growth and/or profitability of the acquired business.

In the meantime, Aviat is repurchasing its own shares, as it is currently undervalued, in my opinion and in the opinion of management.

Aviat has leverage capacity of approximately 3.5x net debt / EBITDA. Aviat currently has $42m of cash and zero debt. I estimate on a run-rate basis, Aviat is doing $300m revenue at a 15% EBITDA margin, or $45m of EBITDA x 3.5x = $158m of debt capacity + $42m of cash = $200m of capital available for repurchases or acquisitions.

I expect 70% of Adjusted EBITDA to convert into free cash flow. Aviat has $382.3m of Federal tax loss carryforwards which will result in lower cash taxes for the next 7+ years, by my estimates which boosts the EBITDA to FCF conversion. Recent free cash flow has been lower due to working capital increases to ensure the company continues to successfully navigate the challenging supply chain environment. Management indicated on the 2Q22 call that working capital has reached a high and will improve going forward which will result in much stronger free cash flow generation. I expect free cash flow conversion to significantly improve in the next several quarters.

Valuation and Model

I expect Aviat to organically grow 8% per year over the next 5 years. On the margin side, I expect gross margins to reach 40% and adjusted EBITDA margins to surpass 15% in the 1-2 years and see further margin expansion from those levels as the business mix continues to improve from more software and e-commerce sales and more discipline around pricing products and services based on their differentiation. Looking ahead, I expect free cash flow to grow to reach $54m by FY26 (see model below).

Under scenario 1, I assume the cash continues to build up on the balance sheet (no buybacks, no acquisitions). In FY26, Aviat is worth $72/share based on 16x FCF multiple plus $20/share on its balance sheet, for a total of $92/share, a +33% CAGR over the next 4 years.

Under scenario 2, I assume Aviat reduces its net cash to zero through buybacks and deploys all free cash flow toward buybacks (I assume shares are purchased at the intrinsic value at the time), shrinking the share count to 7m by FY26 (from 11.9m today). In that scenario, FCF/share is $7.71/share with zero net debt in FY26. I estimate fair value is $123/share based on a 16x FCF multiple, a +43% CAGR for the stock over the next 4 years. It should be noted that Aviat has $42m of net cash today and $158m of debt capacity ($200m of total cash available). Under an extremely aggressive capital allocation scenario, Aviat could repurchase approximately 50% of the company's outstanding shares (at $34/share price) which would significantly increase FCF/share and the long-term intrinsic value, above the numbers provided in this writeup.

Under scenario 3, I assume Aviat only pursues acquisitions. While difficult to model, I'll provide some high-level, long-term potential math. The microwave backhaul industry does approximately $3bn/year in revenue and the industry is growing low-to-mid single digits. Aviat at $300m revenue has ~10% market share. Through a combination of organic growth, one large acquisition, and a few tuck-in acquisitions, Aviat could reach $1bn in sales in 5+ years. With additional scale and higher mix revenue (more software, etc.), I think it would be possible for Aviat to have ~45% gross margins and ~20% adjusted EBITDA margins that convert 70% into FCF, resulting in $140m FCF ($1bn x 20% x 70%). I assume acquisitions will be primarily funded with debt ($200m of availability today and increasing as EBITDA grows) and share count increases from 11.9m to 14m. With these assumptions, Aviat would generate $10/share of FCF in 5+ years and would likely be a $160+ stock based on 16x FCF multiple.

I think the most likely scenario is a mix of scenario 2 and scenario 3, with capital being allocated to both buybacks and acquisitions. While the long-term returns are potentially higher under scenario 3 (acquisitions), the execution risk is also higher. I believe the management and board will prudently balance capital allocation between buybacks and acquisitions. The company is actively repurchasing shares today.

Aviat Networks Long-Term Model FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue 297 321 346 374 404 y/y growth 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% Gross profit 108 123 139 153 170 Gross margin 36.5% 38.5% 40.0% 41.0% 42.0% Cash SG&A 69 74 79 85 93 y/y growth 2.0% 6.0% 7.0% 8.0% 9.0% Adj EBITDA 39 50 60 68 77 Adj EBITDA margin 13.1% 15.6% 17.3% 18.3% 19.1% FCF conversion 65.0% 70.0% 70.0% 70.0% 70.0% Free Cash Flow 25 35 42 48 54 FCF margin 8.5% 10.9% 12.1% 12.8% 13.3% Scenario 1: Cash Builds Shares outstanding 11.9 11.9 11.9 11.9 11.9 FCF / share $ 2.13 $ 2.94 $ 3.52 $ 4.02 $ 4.53 y/y growth 25.0% 37.9% 19.9% 14.3% 12.7% FCF multiple 16.0x 16.0x 16.0x 16.0x 16.0x Enterprise Value / share $ 34.08 $ 46.99 $ 56.33 $ 64.36 $ 72.51 Cash / share $ 5.21 $ 8.15 $ 11.67 $ 15.69 $ 20.22 Fair value $ 39.29 $ 55.13 $ 68.00 $ 80.05 $ 92.73 y/y growth 35.0% 40.3% 23.3% 17.7% 15.8% Scenario 2: Share Buybacks to Zero Net Cash Shares outstanding 10.3 9.5 8.6 7.8 7.0 FCF / share $ 2.46 $ 3.69 $ 4.84 $ 6.12 $ 7.71 y/y growth 25.0% 49.9% 31.3% 26.3% 26.0% FCF multiple 16.0x 16.0x 16.0x 16.0x 16.0x Fair value $ 39.38 $ 59.02 $ 77.52 $ 97.92 $ 123.36 y/y growth 34.0% 49.9% 31.3% 26.3% 26.0%

