Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a developer of high quality insulin pumps that simplify diabetes management. The Company was founded by Paul DiPerna, the original designer of the t:slim pump, and also the founder of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM). Modular Medical anticipates submitting its next generation MODD1 device for marketing approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2Q-2022, seeking to address an unmet market need of up to $3 billion. Full commercial launch is expected by 2Q-2023. The Company hopes that its approach to alter the cost, complexity and access paradigm with regard to the presently marketed insulin pumps, will increase pump adoption in the diabetes therapy market.

Worldwide, over 460 million adults were suffering from diabetes in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). The increasing prevalence of diabetes around the world, especially Type 1 diabetes (T1D), has necessitated the continuous management of sugar levels and insulin deficiency by injecting insulin into the patient's body. Insulin has to be injected by the care-provider or in their absence, the patient themselves, multiple times daily. The process is cumbersome for the patient and can easily be mishandled that could result in fatal consequences. This is where the insulin pumps come in. An insulin pump is a small pre-programmed or programmable device, designed to deliver insulin doses into a diabetic's body, which are either predetermined or calculated-on-the-fly based on a linked continuous glucose monitor (CGM).

MODD1

Modular Medical's under-development MODD1 is a next-generation insulin pumping system that seeks to improve upon the currently in-vogue insulin pumps. Compared to its competing products, cost-wise - MODD1 pump comes free, and disposables cost $349/mo, very close to Insulet's Omnipod DASH with a $0 pump and $347/mo disposables; Medtronic's 760g pump costs $4600 upfront with disposables costing $148/mo while Tandem's t:slim x2 pump costs $4200 upfront with disposables costing $134/mo. MODD1, 760g and t:slim x2 have 300 units/3ml reservoir, whereas DASH has 200 units/2ml. While MODD1 and 760g can be monitored by cell phone, t:slim x2 and DASH cannot, and DASH also requires an external controller. MODD1 does not need charging as it comes with a single-use disposable battery, while the other three need charging or a battery. MODD1 can be removed and reattached, same as 760g and t:slim x2 but DASH cannot be. So, it seems MODD1 provides a higher value proposition than the three products it's competing with.

The Company plans to utilize the 510(K) predicate device approval pathway for FDA label, same as Omnipod.

Market & Competition

According to Fortune Business Insights, the insulin pump market worldwide is projected to reach $11.86 billion in 2028 from $4.13 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 16%, a rise from a previous estimate due to the market returning back to pre-pandemic levels much sooner than expected. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based algorithms to automate the insulin delivery in tandem (not the Company, pun unintended) with blood glucose levels, has hastened the acceptance of such smart insulin pumping systems, as introduced by Tandem with Control-IQ and Medtronic with Sugar.IQ mobile app, and being elevated to next generation by Modular Medical with MODD1. As of 2020, 27 million people were living with diabetes in the US, of which about 3.6 million patients comprising ~1.6 million type 1 diabetes (T1D) and ~2 million type 2 diabetes (T2D), require insulin injection daily. While 20% of this patient population uses currently available insulin pumps, the rest rely on multiple daily injections (MDIs). As indicated by health care providers (HCPs), about 25% of the MDI users are potential automated pump users if the system was less expensive with a lower learning curve. Modular Medical is targeting this ~0.72 million patient population worth nearly $3 billion. At a projected revenue of $4128 per patient per year, the Company anticipates ~$148 million recurring revenue from 1% share of the 3.6 million insulin dependent patient population.

Financials

Modular Medical had filed an amended S-1 registration statement with the SEC on 2/9/2022, to raise approximately $15 million gross. The common stock was earlier quoted on the OTCQB market, before being approved to uplist on NASDAQ and commencing trade on 2/10/2022. However the market did not respond favorably with the stock opening below its offer price of $6 for a share of common stock and a warrant included that expires in five years, exercisable immediately at $6.60 per share. As of 3/18/2022, the stock priced at $3.8 near the low of its 52 week range between a low of $2.55 and a high of $19.50 (pre-NASDAQ), puts the market capitalization at approximately $40 million on 10.64 million shares of common stock outstanding. Public holding is 43.45%, while hedge funds and insiders hold 29.98% and 26.57% respectively. The Company's cash burn was approximately $3.8 million per quarter, and its cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.2 million as of 12/31/2021, together with the proceeds from the public offering that closed 2/14/2022, are anticipated to provide a cash runway of at least 12 months.

Risks

The Company is an "emerging growth company" as well as a "smaller reporting company" and a "non-accelerated filer," and may take advantage of reduced reporting and compliance requirements.

The Company's intellectual property (IP) is not on solid footing yet. As of 12/31/2021, the Company had "one issued U.S. utility patent, five published U.S. utility patents, two pending foreign patent applications, and two pending international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent applications" covering various aspects of the technology, including its proprietary fluid movement technology.

The Company had effected a 1-for-3 reverse stock split that became effective on 11/29/2021.

As of 12/31/2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $30 million.

The Company has not paid any dividends yet, and does not intend to in the near future. They intend to retain any future earnings for growth and development of business.

Bottom line

The Company's fiscal year ends March 31, so a business update can be expected next month. If everything goes per plan, the Company could be having positive cash flow by next fiscal. Meanwhile the low price level provides a decent opportunity to open a position in this company at the threshold of launching commercially by the end of 2022.