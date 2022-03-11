jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet we update and publish for free every Friday. The spreadsheet provides key data of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, nine companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Dollar General Corporation (DG)

DG is a discount retailer that provides various merchandise products in the United States. The company offers consumable products, packaged food, perishables, health and beauty products, pet supplies and pet food, and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products, home products, and apparel. DG was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

On Mar 17, DG declared a quarterly dividend of 55¢ per share.

This is an increase of 30.95% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable Apr 19, to shareholders of record on Apr 5; ex-div: Apr 4.

MED, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company markets its products through a direct e-commerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. MED was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Mar 17, MED declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share.

This is an increase of 15.49% from the prior dividend of $1.42.

Payable May 9, to shareholders of record on Mar 29; ex-div: Mar 28.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, WSM operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of home products. WSM markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs, and more than 600 stores in the United States and internationally. Brand names include Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation.

On Mar 16, WSM declared a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.86% from the prior dividend of 71¢.

Payable May 27, to shareholders of record on Apr 22; ex-div: Apr 21.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

FULT operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company provides various deposit and loan products, as well as investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. FULT was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

On Mar 15, FULT declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Apr 18, to shareholders of record on Apr 1; ex-div: Mar 31.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

INDB is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts. The company offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches and lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. INDB was founded in 1907.

On Mar 17, INDB declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 48¢.

Payable Apr 8, to shareholders of record on Mar 28; ex-div: Mar 25.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)

Founded in 2006, ISTR operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank, providing a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as cash management and other financial services. ISTR is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Mar 17, ISTR declared a quarterly dividend of 8.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 8¢.

Payable Apr 29, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

UDR is an independent real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities located in various markets across the United States. Previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc, UDR was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas

On Mar 17, UDR declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable May 2, to shareholders of record on Apr 11; ex-div: Apr 8.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)

CTRE is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of seniors' housing and healthcare-related properties. The REIT has more than 200 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states. CTRE was formed in 2014 through a tax-free spin-off from The Ensign Group.

On Mar 15, CTRE declared a quarterly dividend of 27.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.77% from the prior dividend of 26.5¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

MGP is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States.

On Mar 15, MGP declared a quarterly dividend of 53¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.95% from the prior dividend of 52.5¢.

Payable Apr 14, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores in the range 19-26. Unfortunately, none of this week's stocks pass our high-quality filter.

Stocks with quality scores in the range of 15-18 are rated Decent. I consider these stocks Investment Grade, whereas stocks with quality scores below 15 are Speculative Grade.

In this week's list, there are three Investment Grade stocks rated Decent:

We've highlighted MED and WSMin the past, so let's look at DG in this article.

Although Dividend Challenger Dollar General (DG) offers the lowest forward yield, the company raised its dividend by a whopping 31% this time around! The stock now yields 0.96% at $229.63, while its 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] tops 10%.

As mentioned, DG is rated Decent (quality score: 15-18):

Over the past ten years, DG easily outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Over this time frame, DG delivered total returns of 452% versus SPY's 257%, a margin of 1.76-to-1.

If we extend the period of comparison to the past twenty years, DG outperformed SPY by an even wider margin of 2.30-to-1, with total returns of 987% versus SPY's 430%!

DG's dividend growth history is short but quite impressive:

DG's dividend growth chart shows the company's annual dividend payments by Ex-Date with an apparent dividend cut in FY 2021. However, Dividend Radar uses up to ten different bases to determine a stock's dividend increase streak and, based on Declaration Date, DG's dividend increase streak remains intact.

DG's dividend growth rate is accelerating, as can be seen by dividing the 3-year DGR by the 5-year DGR: 12.76 ÷ 10.13 = 1.26. A ratio above 1.00 means the DGR is accelerating.

DG's earnings are growing at an accelerated rate, too, with estimates for FY 2023 and FY 2024 expected to continue the upward trend:

At 17%, DG's earnings payout ratio is "very low for consumer retailers", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

DG has plenty of room to continue growing its dividend for the foreseeable future. Simply Safe Dividends considers DG's dividend is Safe, with a Dividend Safety Score of 64.

Next, let's now consider DG's valuation.

We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.20) by its 5-year average yield (0.81%). This results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $272. Given DG's current price of $229.63, the stock is trading at a discount relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $203, CFRA's FV is $214, Portfolio Insight's FV is $226, Finbox.com's FV is $241, and Simply Wall St's FV is $274. The average of these fair value estimates is $232, indicating that DG may be slightly undervalued.

My own FV estimate of DG is $222, so I believe the stock is slightly overvalued.

Conclusion

DG is an Investment Grade dividend growth stock rated Decent. For stocks rated Decent, I require a 10% discount to my fair value estimate. Therefore, my Buy Below price for all investors is $200.

Please note that I'm not recommending DG or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!