Thesis

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is a leading global clothing retailer. The company primarily offers clothing, accessories and some personal care products, focusing on quality and affordability, under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Despite good results and a healthy financial picture, AEO has seen a significant stock price decline over the last 6 months, caught in broader market turmoil. In this analysis, I explore the reasons why, especially at current price levels, the company offers an attractive investment opportunity.

Industry Prospects

On a macroeconomic level, the clothing industry, despite its long history and relatively few innovative attributes, still displays decent growth potential. The global fast fashion market is expected to reach $39.84 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. E-commerce trends are another tailwind for American Eagle's future prospects, as the company is utilizing online sales more and more to reach a wider geographic and demographic customer base.

Brand Popularity & Sales Growth

Operating physical stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, American Eagle's products are also available in 81 countries worldwide through its websites for online shopping. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also are available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. Establishing a global presence, through a trendy range of inexpensive clothing and apparel, geared towards the younger generation has been the key to the company's sales growth over the past decade. According to 2021, data from Statista.com, American Eagle is the second most popular clothing brand among teenagers, only behind Nike (NKE). According to the same research, clothing also happens to be tied with food, as the categories of products that teenagers spend money towards.

Over the past few years, the company is transforming its distribution channel, looking to take a more digital-centric approach. Direct-to-consumer sales are becoming a larger part of the company's total revenue mix, with direct revenue amounting to almost 40% of total revenue in 2021, up from just 20% in 2017. Between the 2 brands AEO operates, Aerie shows the higher digital penetration. Direct to consumer sales are also likely to improve profitability and reduce operating costs.

Over the past 5 and 3-year period, revenue has grown at 6.8% and 7.5% CAGRs, while in 2021 growth has significantly accelerated to 30%, after a disappointing year in 2020, with results heavily influenced by the global Covid-19 pandemic. Growth is expected to continue at pre-pandemic levels for the next few years. With the company expected to reach $6.6b in sales by the end of 2024, a 9.7% CAGR is implied. Revenue estimates for the next 3 years are available in the table below.

Profitability and FCF Generation

Putting the 2020 fiscal year aside, American Eagle's profitability is showing good consistency and above sector-average margins. Gross margins have stayed above the 35% level, while operating margins are struggling a bit more, hovering around the 10% range. Despite posting a small net loss in 2020, recovery has been swift, as earnings slightly beat estimates in 2021 to rise at all-time high levels. EBITDA and Net income have grown at 9% and 14.5% CAGRs over the past 5 years. AEO's profitability performance since 2017 is shown in the graph below (amounts in billions, USD).

Even though free cash flow generation does not appear to be American Eagle's strongest suit, still the company has averaged an annual $130m of unlevered free cash flow in the past five years. 2021 marked a down year for FCF production as the company reported record-high CAPEX (expanding funding for its Aerie brand) and despite cash from operations being mostly in line with longer-term averages. That said, cash generation was strong enough throughout the year, providing sufficient liquidity for the company to raise its dividend and fund the acquisition of Quiet Logistics, further explored in the next segment.

Earnings are expected to grow in moderation over the next few years, reaching $2.8b by the end of 2024. Coupled with similar growth rates for the company's sales, analysts' outlook hints at the stability and effectiveness of American Eagle's business model and product offerings. As long as the company manages to solidify its cash flow output, FCF generation should follow a similar growth trajectory.

Vertical Integration

In 2021, AEO completed its acquisition of Quiet Logistics for approximately $360m. The logistics company operates an extensive network of fulfillment centers across the U.S., employing state-of-the-art technology. The main reasoning for the deal is that it will support the retailer’s continued growth, while also reinforcing economies of scale. The Quiet Logistics acquisition is also part of the digital transformation process, previously mentioned, as the company looks to add logistics capacity to support its direct-to-consumer sales, while at the same time making operations more cost-efficient and effective through vertical integration.

Valuation & Dividends

Even before the significant retreat in the U.S. stock market in early 2022, AEO offered an attractive value proposition. Currently, the company trades at a 9.5x FWD P/E ratio, compared to the 12.3x average in the consumer discretionary sector. The current multiple also falls below the company's historical valuation over the last 10 years. American Eagle's 0.65x P/S and 2.30x P/B multiples also point to an undervalued stock, when compared to both sector averages and historical standards.

American Eagle offers a generous 3.71% dividend yield, that grows at a 7.6% 5-year CAGR. With a 30% payout ratio, the company's distributions are considered relatively safe.

Conclusion

After all things are considered, severely affected by broader-market turmoil American Eagle has seen a big drop in its stock price, now trading at a discount to its fair valuation. The company displays strong fundamentals and moderate revenue growth while recent moves towards digitalization and vertical integration increase the attractiveness of the business. At current valuation levels, I would rate the stock as a buy.