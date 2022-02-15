Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

You can't move mines

One of the basic - and fairly obvious - problems with mines is that you can't move them. If the local government becomes unfriendly. Or if the local government decides to expropriate, as has happened at times and in places, then there's no way of moving that mining asset to safety. You know, given that a mine is part of the geology, and geology and geography are rather inextricably mixed.

Of course, other businesses also have the same problem - government has been known to nationalise all sorts of things. But the more that the value is in knowledge, or people, or patents and so on the more mobile that value can be. For a mine mobility is not just limited, it's zero.

So, if a government looks like it's going to start nationalising mines, then the value of those mines to us as outside investors rapidly approaches zero.

This is the problem that SQM might be facing soon enough.

In terms of the detailed numbers at SQM this by Hohaf Investments is a good guide. There's no point in repeating their financial analysis. SQM is profitable, well managed, has good projects, sound finances and so on.

Lithium is an area of great interest at present, the stock has near doubled over the past 11 months and it still yields 2.5%.

On the standard business metrics it's just fine.

We could also look at the more basic aspects of the mining and agree that lithium extraction from brines is always going to be cheaper than spodumene (or the new attempts being made with extraction from clays). So, if we do get that traditional overinvestment in the field as it becomes fashionable, it'll not be the brine operations that go under as a result.

So, why shouldn't we be happy with SQM?

Political risk

As I mentioned last time I looked at SQM there's significant political risk here.

There is an odd political risk faced by investors in SQM. Chile has just voted to write a new constitution. SQM has an odd and possibly privileged position under the old one. How the new one deals with the company is going to be important for the future of it. This could go any one of three different ways and one of them would be very bearish for the company, one perhaps not matter very much and the third leave its position as it is.

The problem stems from this:

There's a bit of history here that it's necessary to understand. Lithium mining, along with much else, was nationalised in Chile. Then came Pinochet, a new constitution and the privatisation of certain of those nationalised industries. SQM ended up being privatised to Pinochet's son in law. Yes, that's a long time ago but to a certain political type that - and the price - still grates.

And this is a problem. We've had that Presidential election in Chile and the leftist won. This is not trying to say that someone fractionally more progressive than Joe Biden did. No, we've got a proper old-style lefty here, one who thinks that Allende was developing Chile along the right lines. No, we're not doing politics here, just observing them and then considering what they mean from our viewpoint of being capitalists. And that's not a good view. For here's what the constitutional convention is starting to say:

Chile's constituent assembly approved on Tuesday an early stage proposal that could lead to the nationalization of the country's copper industry, sparking an angry response from mining firms in the world's top producer of the red metal.

That's from Feb 1 this year. OK, that's also to do with copper, but:

Embryonic plans to nationalize mining, the creation of a one-chamber Congress, water rights, and protections for indigenous territories are some of the more edgy motions the assembly will discuss and vote on in over 20 plenary sessions.

And:

On 1 February 2022, the Environmental Commission preliminarily approved the proposal for the inclusion of rules requiring the State to cancel concessions and nationalise all the assets of all companies exploring or exploiting "strategic assets" - which would include copper, lithium, and hydrocarbons generally - within one year of the adoption of the new constitution.

Which is a fairly serious threat there. Clearly, the size of the threat depends upon the probability of it coming true as well as the threat itself.

Depending on who you talk to this has absolutely no chance of passing because it's absurd. Or, alternatively, this would be a grand blow to strike against international capitalist neoliberalism and so on. The thing is, well, this constituent assembly - which side of that road are they walking upon? Fiscal realism - copper and lithium are major exports underpinning the economy and the government certainly cannot afford to pay the compensation international treaties would require - or striking a blow for equality and inclusion?

My view

In terms of SQM the company I don't think there's anything wrong with it. Well managed, profitable, in the right sector, lithium is a fashionable thing to be doing. I think it's reasonably priced for what it is - even perhaps a touch too well priced.

But I don't think that price includes this political risk. I think the possibility of significant legal change is being played down far too much.

The investor view

If we include that political risk, then I think the SQM price looks far too rich at present. Of course, it's open to disagreement, this is an opinion. But I've seen politics up close and personal, in those smoke filled backrooms and I do indeed rate it possible that nationalisation will be at least a suggestion coming out of this process.

The other way around to put this is that the current price can only, to my mind, be justified if that political risk is near zero. Which I don't think it is.

At the very least, holders of SQM need to be paying very close attention to the political developments in this constituent assembly.