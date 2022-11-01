Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images VMBreakouts.com

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels.

The challenge with the Top Dividend & Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model not including large % dividends from all stocks:

The 1-year return of the March 2021 portfolio delivered 25.15% annual gains (not including dividends) and 4 out of 5 stock selections ended the year positive. A range of strong gains have come from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) +37.2%, The Hartford Group (HIG) +37.1%, Tyson Foods (TSN) +36.9% and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) +25.5% with a heavy weighting on food and financials.

Readers are free to buy/hold for the one-year measurement period of each portfolio, hold longer, or update your Growth & Dividend portfolios with newer selections. You can consider the January portfolio each year as the main annual selection with 11 monthly bonus selections for you to consider throughout the year. A sample list of top performing MDA Growth & Dividend stocks is in the table near the end of the article.

MDA Growth & Dividend Methodology

Each monthly selection portfolio consists of 5 stocks above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and a minimum 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique mega cap segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For March 2022

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for March

Dividend Calendar

The factors shown above are not necessarily selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend algorithms for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives and reports are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.

Nutrien LTD

StockRover.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

StockRover.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

2 Additional Top Stocks from Prior Portfolios

The two additional samples below are among the strongest selections across prior portfolios with continued strong conditions and dividends for high total returns. It's common that each set of monthly portfolio selections have a different sector composition and growth story based on events at that time.

For example, the October dividend portfolio was heavily weighted toward financials and energy, while the February selections were primarily consumer defensive/food production stocks. The inflationary trade supports further gains in financial and energy stocks through 2022 and we are seeing a recovery again in technology.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is up +136.6% from the May 2020 portfolio and continuing bullish stair steps with breakouts to all time highs.

is up +136.6% from the May 2020 portfolio and continuing bullish stair steps with breakouts to all time highs. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is up +153.9% from the April 2020 portfolio and setting up for new breakout conditions.

ConocoPhillips - daily chart

KLA Corporation - daily chart

Prior Long-Term Gainers to Consider

This section is a brief review of strong prior selections that have delivered on the long term growth forecasts. These prior portfolios are available in the list of published articles. From the start of the year across all the long term Growth & Dividend MDA selections, the following stocks have significantly outperformed on price alone, not including dividends. Year end performance returns are linked here:

Symbol Company Name Price Return from Selection (INFY) Infosys Ltd ADR 25.04 171.29% (KLAC) KLA Corp 365.05 153.97% (COP) ConocoPhillips 99.60 136.58% (AMP) Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 300.82 114.76% (HPQ) HP Inc 37.09 112.79% (LLY) Eli Lilly And Co 287.64 107.35% (KR) Kroger Co 55.82 98.44% (TSM) Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. 106.72 98.22% (UMC) United Microelectronics Corp 9.48 97.91% (MTB) M&T Bank Corporation 179.29 73.09% (BLK) BlackRock, Inc. 738.59 67.87%

*Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model do not include the large dividends from each stock.

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent long-term total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models used in the small cap weekly breakout selections.

The Momentum Gauges® have delivered a positive signal this week for the first time into 2022 with the worst start to the stock market since 2009.

All the V&M portfolio models are again beating the S&P 500 down -6.36% and the Nasdaq -11.2% for 2022. The final 2021 returns for the different portfolio models from January of last year are shown below.

All the very best to you!

