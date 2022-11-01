The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels.
The challenge with the Top Dividend & Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.
Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model not including large % dividends from all stocks:
The 1-year return of the March 2021 portfolio delivered 25.15% annual gains (not including dividends) and 4 out of 5 stock selections ended the year positive. A range of strong gains have come from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) +37.2%, The Hartford Group (HIG) +37.1%, Tyson Foods (TSN) +36.9% and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) +25.5% with a heavy weighting on food and financials.
Readers are free to buy/hold for the one-year measurement period of each portfolio, hold longer, or update your Growth & Dividend portfolios with newer selections. You can consider the January portfolio each year as the main annual selection with 11 monthly bonus selections for you to consider throughout the year. A sample list of top performing MDA Growth & Dividend stocks is in the table near the end of the article.
Each monthly selection portfolio consists of 5 stocks above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and a minimum 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique mega cap segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.
Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for March
Dividend Calendar
(Source: FinViz)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Source: Company resources
(Source: FinViz)
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.
Source: Company resources
The two additional samples below are among the strongest selections across prior portfolios with continued strong conditions and dividends for high total returns. It's common that each set of monthly portfolio selections have a different sector composition and growth story based on events at that time.
For example, the October dividend portfolio was heavily weighted toward financials and energy, while the February selections were primarily consumer defensive/food production stocks. The inflationary trade supports further gains in financial and energy stocks through 2022 and we are seeing a recovery again in technology.
ConocoPhillips - daily chart
KLA Corporation - daily chart
This section is a brief review of strong prior selections that have delivered on the long term growth forecasts. These prior portfolios are available in the list of published articles. From the start of the year across all the long term Growth & Dividend MDA selections, the following stocks have significantly outperformed on price alone, not including dividends. Year end performance returns are linked here:
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Price
|Return from Selection
|(INFY)
|Infosys Ltd ADR
|25.04
|171.29%
|(KLAC)
|KLA Corp
|365.05
|153.97%
|(COP)
|ConocoPhillips
|99.60
|136.58%
|(AMP)
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|300.82
|114.76%
|(HPQ)
|HP Inc
|37.09
|112.79%
|(LLY)
|Eli Lilly And Co
|287.64
|107.35%
|(KR)
|Kroger Co
|55.82
|98.44%
|(TSM)
|Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
|106.72
|98.22%
|(UMC)
|United Microelectronics Corp
|9.48
|97.91%
|(MTB)
|M&T Bank Corporation
|179.29
|73.09%
|(BLK)
|BlackRock, Inc.
|738.59
|67.87%
*Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model do not include the large dividends from each stock.
These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent long-term total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models used in the small cap weekly breakout selections.
The Momentum Gauges® have delivered a positive signal this week for the first time into 2022 with the worst start to the stock market since 2009.
All the V&M portfolio models are again beating the S&P 500 down -6.36% and the Nasdaq -11.2% for 2022. The final 2021 returns for the different portfolio models from January of last year are shown below.
All the very best to you!
JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS
Welcome! I am a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 30 years trading and investing stocks and other securities.
I'm JD Henning, the founder of Value & Momentum Breakouts. I've spent decades studying how to get better returns in the market. I've earned degrees researching markets, and even more importantly, I've spent the time myself as a trader and investor. I am one of those unusual multi-millionaire, PhD's in finance, former Coast Guard officer with a bunch of certifications ranging from anti-money laundering specialist, investment adviser, to fraud examiner... who genuinely enjoys helping others do well in the markets.
For the past 5 years I've made my trading systems public and helped hundreds of my subscribers navigate and profit from every market downturn and breakout - including the coronavirus crash last year.
Value & Momentum Breakouts doesn't stop with the Momentum Gauges® and the Bull/Bear ETF strategy. The service is designed for investors who appreciate having easy access to quick picks from many top quantitative financial models across different types of investing strategies. Portfolios and selections cover all types of investments:
Commodity and Volatility fund trading
Cryptocurrency chart analysis
Long term high-dividend growth stocks
Short term high-frequency breakout stocks
Forensic analysis value stocks
Value enhanced long term growth picks
ETF sector and bull/bear combination trades
Dow mega cap breakout picks
Sector and Index Momentum Gauges® for market timing
I share my expertise by generating frequent Value & Momentum Breakout stock portfolios from the different financial algorithms across peer-reviewed financial literature. The best selection of stocks from these algorithms are applied to the Premium Portfolio, beating the S&P 500 for the 3rd straight year in a row with average annual gains of 32.98% through 2020.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.