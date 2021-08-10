Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It's been a wild ride for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in its first year as a publicly-traded company. Shares started off trading in the low 20s, declined to the low teens, then caught a bid during Q3 earnings season as they approached $25. SOFI shares surged upon delivering a strong Q3, but the rug was pulled out from under them as SOFI couldn't avoid the tech wreck that followed. During the selloff, shares declined -68.98% from $24.95 to $7.74. Many investors have been left in the red; some we're able to start a position in the single digits, while others like me added to my position during the selloff.

A lot has occurred during the tech wreck. SOFI was downgraded by both Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS). SOFI finished the fiscal year 2021, adding 523,000 members in Q4, breaking $1 billion in revenue, and generating positive EBITDA. In Q1 of 2022, SOFI received its bank charter and acquired Technisys, which will both play critical roles in SOFI's future. Despite receiving the bank charter, SOFI became one of the most shorted stocks as 21.4% of its shares were shorted as of 2/28/22. As shares crashed through the $10 mark, Anthony Noto (SOFI CEO) started aggressively buying shares, followed by other members of SOFI's senior leadership. Downgrades and massive short interest aren't enough to scare me away. Only time will tell if the bears or bulls are correct, and this story is still in its early innings. Liz Young, who is the Head of Investment Strategy at SOFI, is becoming a regular contributor on CNBC, and with every appearance, SOFI gains more credibility. My money is on SOFI, and I will continue to buy more shares regardless if the price is $8 or $18.

SOFI has received two major Downgrades

Back on 10/8/21, SOFI's share price closed at $16.21 going into the weekend. News broke that MS upgraded SOFI to an overweight weighting and a $25 price target representing 54.23% upside potential. At the time, SOFI had an average target of $23 on Wall Street. MS projected that SOFI would double is customer base to 5.3 million over the next 2 years and that the expiration of the student load moratorium would drive a 70% increase in student loan originations and return to pre-pandemic levels. In MS's bull case, they placed a $34 price target on SOFI, predicated on SOFI obtaining its bank charter by early 2022. MS indicated that the bank charter could provide more than $200 million of revenue upside from holding loans longer before the sale and lower cost of funds.

Here are some of the highlights from SOFI's 2021 fiscal year and Q1 of 2022:

Fiscal Year 2021 3.46 million members Q4 addition of 523,000 Q4 YoY growth of 87% 5.17 million products Q4 addition of 906,000 products 105% YoY growth 100 million Galileo accounts 67% YoY growth $1.01 billion revenue $30 million Adjusted EBITDA

Q1 2022 Bank Charter approved Acquired Technisys



SOFI hit all of its benchmarks and exceeded its mid-point adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA Q4 2021 guidance. SOFI guided for $1.57 billion in revenue in 2022, representing 55% YoY growth and $180 million in adjusted EBITDA. SOFI's adjusted EBITDA margin was also expected to increase by 8% to 11% for the year. After all the growth and progress, SOFI received two major downgrades. First from BAC, then from MS of all places.

On 3/2/22, BAC downgraded SOFI from a buy rating to neutral, yet they kept their $14 price target. BAC cited that a core aspect of their thesis was that the street was underestimating the potential upside from the bank charter, and now the focus would be on execution. Could they have picked a worse reason, execution? This makes me wonder if their analysts have spent 5 minutes researching Anthony Noto or if they even bothered to take SOFI's accomplishments into consideration. How can the focus shift to execution when SOFI gains members at record rates, receives its bank charter, and raises its forecast? If anything, SOFI's execution should be the last aspect to be concerned about. Then on 3/16/22 MS downgrades SOFI to equal weight and trims its price target to $10. The downgrade and price cut were based on the federal student loan moratorium possibly extending past May 2022. SOFI received the bank charter, which was one of the critical aspects of MS's bull case and exceeded their 2021 revenue and EBITDA projections. This was accomplished despite $50 million in revenue headwinds from their projection of the federal student loan payment moratorium expiring on 9/30/21 and a full year of revenue recognition from the equity investment in Apex.

Insider Buying and Short Positions

Many investors look at insider purchases as a bullish indication. Insiders may have many reasons for selling shares of the company they work for, which have nothing to do with future performance, such as sending a child to college, buying a house, etc. The main reason an insider would purchase shares is that they believe shares are undervalued and will appreciate in the future. Insiders have the most intimate knowledge of the company and usually have a greater understanding of their market. I believe insider purchases are a bullish sign because it shows that senior leadership has confidence in the company, believes shares are undervalued and are aligned with regular shareholders.

After SOFI delivered earnings and shares declined, there were 11 insider purchases from 3/4/22 - 3/18/22. A total of 211,344 shares were purchased for $1.88 million. 2 directors, Harvey Schwartz and Ali Ahmed Al-Hammadi purchased shares on the open market, while 2 officers, Micah Heavener (Head of Operations) and Anthony Noto ("CEO"), purchased shares as well. Mr. Heavener made 2 purchases and added 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.99. Mr. Noto made 7 purchases and purchased 133,344 shares for $1.2 million at an average price of $9.

Back in August of 2021, Mr. Noto went on another buying spree as he purchased 24,950 shares for $350,644.13 at an average price of $14.05 per share. I am certain some will spin this and say that based on his compensation and stock-based compensation, this is irrelevant, and that's their opinion, right or wrong. I would rather bet on a CEO that is willing to bet on themselves and their team as it's the ultimate vote of confidence.

While Mr. Noto and other members of senior leadership were purchasing shares on the open market, SOFI's short interest was increasing. On 2/14/22, I had written an article about SOFI, and 95.41 million shares were sold short, which correlated to 16.9% of the float. At the time of my last article published on 3/2/22, the number of shares sold short increased to 101.25 million, and 18.2% of the float was sold short. Once again, the short-interest has increased, and as of 2/28/22, there were 119.15 million shares sold short, which is equivalent to 21.4% of the float. Senior leadership at SOFI is buying while short interest is increasing. If I had to guess, short interest is increasing based on the possibility of the federal government pushing back the moratorium again or some sort of student loan forgiveness being passed. Even if one of these scenarios occurs, it won't change my long-term thesis on SOFI, and obviously, senior leadership isn't too worried about these scenarios.

SOFI's future potential is immense as they are building out a personal finance empire while building the AWS of FinTech through Banking as a Service (BaaS)

SOFI is a mission-driven company setting out to reduce financial illiteracy while positively impacting the lives of millions and generating a profit for its shareholders. SOFI's mission is to help its members reach financial independence, placing them in a position where their money works for the life they aspire to live. Banking is a lifelong service that's a necessity throughout each stage of an individual's life, and it's prime for disruption. 2022 is a completely different era than 1982, and the technological advances since 2015 are immense. Individuals such as myself use traditional banks because that's the structure we grew up with. SOFI isn't targeting me, and they're certainly not targeting my parents. SOFI has built the personal finance platform for tomorrow as this generation of young adults and teenagers will never know life without smartphones, cloud computing, or instant gratification.

To fully understand SOFI's potential on the personal finance side, you need to understand Gen Z's earnings potential and how the technology is shaping Gen Z's habits and tendencies. Gen Z was born between 1997 and 2012, placing them between the ages of 10-25. Gen Z represents the young adults entering the workforce, teenagers going off to college, and individuals getting their first summer job. Gen Z is on track to take over the economy over the next decade as their income is projected to reach $33 trillion and surpass millennials in 2031, according to BAC. Gen Z is on track to increase its income from $7 trillion to $17 trillion by 2025.

For better or worse, technology is shaping how Gen Z engages with the world.

95% of teens report they have a smartphone or access to one.

Gen Z-ers spend 8+ hours a day online.

55% of Gen Z use their smartphones for 5 or more hours a day.

74% of Gen Z-ers spend their free time online

85% of Gen Z use social media to learn about new products

71% of Gen Z-ers watch more than three hours of online videos every day.

80% of Gen Zers aspire to work with cutting-edge technology

Instant gratification has been ingrained into Gen Z. Access to information is at everyone's fingertips, and individuals in Gen Z expect technological-based occurrences to be instantaneous. How many times did you visit the local branch of your banking institution in 2021 compared to 2011? SOFI has designed a technology-driven personal banking platform providing its members with a suite of products to meet their personal financial needs. Unlike the traditional banking system, SOFI has built its product suite around its membership, understanding that each member is unique, and an array of tools will be needed to secure their financial futures. When I think about exponential growth SOFI's member chart is a perfect reflection. In 2020 SOFI added 875,000 members, then in 2021, SOFI added 1.61 million members, almost doubling the previous year's additions. Over the past 12 quarters, SOFI has seen its largest membership addition in Q4 of 2021 as more individuals are choosing to handle their personal finances with SOFI. Keep in mind that these additions came prior to SOFI receiving its bank charter. Between SOFI obtaining the bank charter and strengthening SOFI's brand, SOFI's membership growth in 2022 could outpace 2021.

Unlike traditional banks, SOFI has millions of financial products allowing their membership to conduct everyday personal banking, invest in the stock market, purchase cryptocurrencies, obtain a mortgage, or refinance debt within its app. SOFI has built its lending and financial service product suites to deliver a one-stop-shop for personal finance. The key to success with Gen Z in personal finance is streamlining the process and putting everything they want and need at their fingertips. SOFI has built an ecosystem, not a service, and that is one of the largest key differentiators. Every member, regardless of age, will encounter multiple financial events throughout their lives. The long-term success lies within their financial services productivity loop. SOFI's overall goal is to build trust on the first product a member engages with to forge a relationship. When a member is successful, and that relationship with SOFI is forged, it can open up a revolving door where the 1st product's success drives the utilization of future products for future life events. This approach creates lifetime value among each member with low customer acquisition costs because the member is already engaged with the company.

Personal finance is just the first business vertical for SOFI. Its empire will be forged as they bring Banking as a Service ((BaaS)) to life and own the backend of many banking institutions throughout the United States. Everything Mr. Noto does is calculated and has multiple benefits for SOFI. I don't believe Mr. Market understands Mr. Noto's vision outside of building a technology-driven personal banking platform for its membership. Chess Grandmasters can look as far out as 20 - 30 moves, but few are acknowledging SOFI's overall game plan or taking the time to look past the news.

SOFI's acquisitions of Galileo and Technisys serve multiple functions. First, these platforms are critical to strengthening SOFI's personal finance platform, allowing SOFI to deliver more products quicker, reduce expenses, and develop new capabilities at a moment's notice. Second, Galileo and Technisys provide separate revenue streams and client bases, which can be cultivated to move other financial services under the SOFI banner. Third, owning Galileo and Technisys allows SOFI to own the entire backend of digital finance, from payment processing to the actual banking core on the cloud. Mr. Noto's endgame as a separate business function is building the AWS of fintech and bringing BaaS to life. The trifecta of SOFI's personal finance platform backed by the bank charter, providing backend processing and cards through Galileo, and building financial products on a cloud-native digital multi-product core banking platform through Technisys allows SOFI to power the entire backend for financial institutions from established banks to neo banks. Similar to how AWS has become the backbone for cloud infrastructure, SOFI has the ability to bring BaaS to the forefront allowing smaller traditional banks to become digital-first operations while providing every backend function for challenger and neo banks in one product stack.

Throughout Mr. Noto's career, he has been notorious for identifying company's critical success factors then delivering on them. One of SOFI's largest critical success factors is having the ability to develop and deliver financial service products on their timetable, not a 3rd party vendors. For SOFI to be a leader, they need to control their own destiny. Waiting for a vendor to develop functionality or complete tasks within a product roadmap prior to starting a critical project isn't beneficial to SOFI's success. Depending on functionality to be created can halt progress and delay future products and capabilities on SOFI's roadmap. Owning the entire backend of cloud finance allows SOFI to consistently develop functionality and deliver on their critical success factors on a timetable that SOFI controls. Owning the backend allows SOFI to integrate every component exactly how they want it to work, create cost-saving synergies that will reflect in the bottom line while expanding their business segments to drive additional revenue and profit streams. As an example, transitioning SOFI's checking, savings, and credit card to Technisys technology stack will create $75 - $85 million in cumulative cost savings from 2023 to 2025. From 2025 forward, SOFI will benefit from roughly $60 - $70 million of cost savings on an annual basis. On the top line, the Technisys acquisition is expected to add $500 - $800 million in cumulative revenue through 2025. Owning the backend creates operational efficiencies, produces reductions in costs, and drives revenue growth.

Galileo was acquired so SOFI could replicate the end-to-end integration they created in lending with their checking and savings business. Galileo powers over 100 million accounts allowing SOFI to collect a transaction fee off each transaction while innovating quicker at a lower cost. The Cyberbank platform from Technisys is cloud-native and supports the integration of third-party technologies via the Technisys marketplace. Some have criticized the acquisition price SOFI paid for Technisys because they were solely focusing on the numbers, not the critical success factors for the future. Instead of moving SOFI's banking to a modern banking cloud-native architecture, Mr. Noto acquired the company that supported multiple products in one stack. This allows SOFI to expand its lead as the premier personal finance super app by migrating to one core, and moving forward, new products will be built on day one on Technisys.

Now SOFI will have the teams from Galileo and Technisys working together to create synergies throughout their infrastructures. This is beneficial to SOFI from a platform basis because it will drive efficiencies and innovations to enhance SOFI's offerings to its membership. Externally this is revolutionary to Galileo and Technisys current customers. SOFI's Galileo segment will benefit by tapping into Technisys customer base. With 60 plus partners spanning traditional banks, neobanks, and non-financial brand companies, Galileo has a built-in crop of potential clients they can offer processing and future solutions. Technisys has grown into a leading cloud-native digital multi-product core banking platform and will now be able to offer backend processing to their current customers. This also works in reverse as Technisys will now have access to Galileo's clients with the ability to offer its products and services to over 100 of Galileo's established partners. Going forward, this bilateral unification makes their product/s more enticing when being vetted through an RFP process as Galileo and Technisys will leverage each entity's strengths and become a more viable option than the competition. Companies won't just make a decision on what is needed today, they will now look at a partnership with either Galileo or Technisys as a platform they can grow into and eliminate the need for intergrading multiple products from multiple companies.

To me, Mr. Noto's endgame is clear as day as SOFI is building the AWS of Fintech with the goal of disrupting banking infrastructure through BaaS. AWS is the leading cloud infrastructure platform with 33% of the market. AWS achieved this by offering flexible, reliable, scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective cloud computing solutions. The platform is developed with a combination of infrastructure as a service ((IaaS)), platform as a service (PaaS), and packaged software as a service (SaaS) offerings.

The combination of SOFI's bank charter, Galileo, and Technisys puts SOFI in a position to offer a full product suite for financial businesses to build out a robust product stack utilizing every component of SOFI's as a service platform. A critical differentiator that sets SOFI apart from others is that the Cyberbank platform is cloud-native and supports the integration of third-party technologies. This will allow greater flexibility to integrate critical partners like Plaid, Twilio (TWLO), DocuSign (DOCU), Salesforce (CRM), Zendesk (ZEN), Okta (OKTA), credit bureaus, marketing technology, and payroll providers. BaaS won't just be a critical aspect for challenger banks, neo banks, and other fintechs meeting their digital needs, but it provides an outlet for smaller established regional banks to compete in a digital world. How will regional banks compete in the future as more aspects of our lives go digital? Customers want to simplify their lives and get the most out of their experiences. Eventually, regional banks will need to adapt to a changing banking landscape, and SOFI will have a solution for regional banks nationwide. JPMorgan (JPM) is a prime example as they have announced deploying cloud-based core systems for its retail banking utilizing software developed by Thought Machine. As the largest financial institutions pivot to the cloud, it will force every multi-product financial services company to transition off outdated systems and adopt cloud-native multi-product cores.

This is where Mr. Noto's actions represent how a Grandmaster plays chess. SOFI's acquisitions of Galileo and Technisys allow them to own the entire backend and deliver best-in-class services to their membership while reducing costs, recognizing operational efficiencies, and creating multiple revenue streams. While SOFI brings every aspect under one umbrella and creates all of the synergies, they envision that they are also building a replicable product in the form of a BaaS platform for the SOFI platform. By strengthening SOFI's core business and creating bilateral synergies between Galileo and Technisys, the platform for BaaS will simultaneously be built. I don't think the dots are being connected, which creates an opportunity today for investors. SOFI will have arguably the best cloud personal finance solution, separate businesses for cloud banking and processing infrastructure, and a full product stack that can help traditional banks and fintech companies become digital-first finance companies running their operations on cloud-based infrastructure through BaaS.

Conclusion

Short sellers continue to increase short interest as 21.4% of the float in SOFI is now sold short. SOFI was recently downgraded by both BAC and MS, which is surprising considering MS has a bull case of $34 on shares of SOFI in the fall of 2021 based on obtaining its bank charter in early 2022. Insiders have aggressively purchased shares of SOFI in March of 2022 as shares dropped into the single digits. Anthony Noto has personally purchased 133,344 shares for $1.2 million at an average price of $9 this month. SOFI is one of my highest conviction growth stocks that I own, and I have continued to add t my position through its decline. SOFI's membership chart is a perfect example when you think about exponential growth potential. I don't believe the market is looking at the entire board the way Mr. Noto is, and he is many moves ahead of the competition. SOFI is delivering on their critical success factors and will deliver a BaaS product in tandem with strengthening SOFI's personal finance platform. Over the next several years, I expect SOFI to deliver on multiple verticals and drive revenue from segments that some analysts don't realize exist. SOFI's BaaS offering could have the same implications for financial institutions that AWS had for cloud infrastructure. I am in SOFI for the long haul, and I would rather invest in a team that puts their personal capital on the line and bet on themselves to deliver for their shareholders.