Last week I surmised that the path of least resistance for investors was to embrace the bearish narrative, as stagflation at home, war abroad, soaring commodity prices, and tightening monetary policy were overwhelming the consensus. Yet consumer and investor sentiment could not get much worse, the economy and corporate earnings continued to look robust, the bond market was already reflecting the tightening of monetary policy expected from the Federal Reserve, and the majority of the damage to the stock market was likely behind us. Therefore, since markets are discounting mechanisms that look forward, we should start to recover some of the year-to-date losses. While bottoms are processes and not events, last week was a step in the right direction, as the major market averages had their best week since November 2020.

The historical precedent I have been relying on to lean bullish since February is that the stock market has performed reasonably well in the 6-12-month period following the first interest-rate increase of a new rate-hike cycle. That was reinforced by the fact that we had already suffered a correction in the S&P 500 and bear-market declines in the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000. The heightened volatility in the weeks leading up to last week's tightening is perfectly normal and not likely to subside until the Russia-Ukraine conflict de-escalates and the peak in the rate of inflation is visibly behind us. That volatility will present lots of opportunities in individual stocks for active investors.

While I am optimistic about risk assets for the remainder of 2022, especially from current levels, that does not mean I am ignoring where we are in the economic or market cycle. This expansion is likely to be shorter than what most investor view as normal. The distortions in market prices caused by years of easy monetary policy and an exorbitant amount of fiscal stimulus are where the excesses can be found today. We are in the process of expunging them now through tighter financial conditions. At the same time, there are growing concerns that we have entered a lengthy period or stagflation, characterized by rising prices for goods and services combined with decelerating rates of economic growth, which defined the 1970s.

During the period of stagflation that lasted from 1969 to 1982 the rate of inflation averaged well above 5%, which was in excess of the rate of economic growth, largely because there were four recessions during that 13-year period. The stock market was extremely volatile with rising long-term interest rates and commodity prices. In other words, it was a secular bear market, as can be seen in the chart below, characterized by a decade-long period of below average rates of return for the stock market.

What may surprise most investors is that the total return for the S&P 500 from 1970 - 1982 slightly outperformed the cumulative increase in the Consumer Price Index. This was due to the fact that corporate earnings kept pace with inflation over this time frame. In fact, profit growth was well in excess of the rate of inflation during the 1970s until the recessions in the early 1980s brought the two in line. This is the main reason I am laser focused on the inflection point in earnings estimates, which for now continue to increase. According to FactSet, the consensus earnings estimate for the S&P 500 has increased since the beginning of the year from 9% to 9.3%.

Therefore, I see no reason to fear a period of stagflation that results in below-average market returns, or what is termed a secular bear market, because it will present innumerable opportunities for active investors to capitalize on volatility by investing in individual companies and sectors that well positioned to outperform.

As for the year ahead, the economy continues to show strength, fueled by trillions in excess consumer savings and corporate cash. Retail sales for February inched higher from January's very strong levels, while the demand for labor shows no signs of weakening with 4.7 million more job openings than unemployed workers. At the beginning of the year, I expected we would see a slower but still respectable rate of economic growth in the first quarter at around 2%, which is where the consensus estimate looks to be leaning. The only early sign of weakness I see is in housing, where existing homes sales are softening due to the substantial rise in mortgage rates and home prices.

The Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP estimator has moved from forecasting contraction in late February to growth of 1.3%. Also notable is that its estimate bottomed around the same time as the major market averages.

I continue to think that the correction low in the S&P 500 and bear-market decline in the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 is behind us, but volatility will remain elevated and markets choppy, as investors debate whether headwinds or tailwinds are stronger. Underneath, we should see a continued rotation from growth and momentum to value-oriented sectors and stocks. Earnings season for the first quarter starts in just two weeks, and I believe we will see better numbers than the consensus expects, which should set the stage for higher stock prices.

Economic Data

I will be looking to see if new home sales are starting to slow as it appears we are seeing in existing home sales when results for February are reported on Wednesday. I am also interested to see where 5-year inflation expectations fall on Friday, as it relates to real (inflation adjusted) interest rates. Most importantly, Markit's mid-month survey of manufacturing and services companies for March will be reported on Thursday for a real-time pulse of economic activity.

Technical Picture

The percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average has proven to be reliable short-term indicator for oversold conditions as it again bottomed at approximately 25% four times before rebounding last week.

The S&P 500 closed above its 50-day moving average on Friday and is now challenging its 200-day.