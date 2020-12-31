Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) is a fairly new fund, having launched on December 31st, 2020. The stock has slightly outperformed the most popular index, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the last year, and comes at a price tag of only $24.23 per share, making it more suitable for retail investors and newer market participants. For those bullish on the stock market, the GSPY ETF is a good option, as it has a slightly lower expense ratio versus SPY, but a drawback is it lacks dividends.

Introduction

Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 experienced a correction of just over 12%. This was mainly brought on by rising interest rates, as well as the invasion of Ukraine, both of which are dominating the investment news cycle. Commodity prices are soaring, with very unusual moves happening in wheat, oil, and nickel, among many others. As this insane volatility in financial markets plays out, investors have been rethinking their portfolios and wondering if the worst is yet to come. However, since the recent bottom on March 8th, the S&P 500 is up 6.8%, bringing the current pullback year-to-date to 6.95%. The correction could be over, or the market could be heading for a full-on crash, nobody really knows what will happen next. For those investors who are bullish on the market as a whole and waiting to buy the dip, there could be some upcoming buying opportunity in my newest find, the GSPY ETF.

Outperformance Of The Fund

Just looking at the chart, we can see that GSPY has outperformed SPY by 1.35% over the last year.

GSPY versus SPY (Google)

The ETF is essentially the exact same holdings as SPY, except the weighting is slightly different. What differentiates GSPY and sets it apart is the fact that the more "expensive" stocks are bought less, while "cheaper" stocks are bought more and weighted higher.

The performance is interesting to compare, as there are times when both are in lock-step with each other, and rarely is SPY meaningfully higher. One indicator that sticks out like a sore thumb is the time period starting in November 2021, when SPY started to break out higher and outperform GSPY. This could be used as a market indicator of sorts, as the more "expensive" stocks were rallying more which caused the broad market to be more "expensive," signaling a top to form in the market before a correction.

Consequently, during mid January and more recently on the sell-offs in early March 2022, SPY dropped more than GSPY and the difference is clearly visible. This tells us two things, one is that GSPY handles corrections better than SPY, and two, that when SPY is lagging, it could be a sign of a buying opportunity on oversold conditions.

While some may think the relative outperformance of 1.35% over a year-long period is insignificant, it is absolutely not. When thinking more long-term - ten years or even many decades, a few percentage points matters quite a bit. Just a 1-2% difference in annualized returns can make a massive difference in returns for investors over a long-term holding period. The trouble is, GSPY is a relatively new ETF, having only been created at the tail end of 2020. Another drawback is that the fund does not pay a dividend, yet. We will have to wait and see if this changes, and how much the long-term difference really is when it is all said and done.

Cheaper Share Price Is Perfect For Retail Crowd

In terms of share price, GSPY is only $24.23 per share, while SPY is $444.52. For many investors, this does not matter, as many platforms offer fractional share purchases or automatic reinvestments of a predetermined amount on a monthly basis. Money is money, however, and a cheaper share price would be welcomed for the newer investor just starting out, or someone part of the retail crowd with not much capital to invest.

When a company does a stock split, usually there is a big rally that accompanies it as traders pile in and take advantage of the good news and euphoria. We all are aware that splitting a stock does not change the fundamentals of the company, or add any value whatsoever, so why do we like it so much? It is a psychological question more than anything, and when people see a stock like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN) announce a split, going from thousands of dollars to just a few hundred, the retail crowd feels like they can get in, buying more shares and joining the party.

The same is true of GSPY. While there are no stock splits in these ETFs, the sheer lower share price invites the retail crowd to join the party. Seeing a stock like SPY at over $400 per share, the crowd feels like the market is expensive, and their hard earned money only buys one share at a time, or even less. With GSPY, retail investors can feel good about getting in on the stock market, with only $24 in their pocket at the end of the week. It is a psychological difference more than anything, as our brains see the lower number and the blinking light goes off, "Wow! That is so cheap! I can afford to invest after all!"

Lower Expense Ratio And Illiquidity

Interestingly enough, GSPY costs retail investors less to participate. With a net expense ratio of only 0.50%, compared to SPY at 0.57%, the ETF is slightly better. For many investors, this is negligible, but once again the retail investor will praise Gotham for their willingness to cater to the little guy.

The big difference and major drawback of GSPY is that it does not pay any dividends, at least not yet. This is likely why the ETF is lesser known and more illiquid, and has not generated as much interest as SPY, which is the most popular S&P 500 ETF. Because GSPY is not a passive index fund, management does indeed need some compensation for their work, as they use the "enhanced" strategy of reweighting holdings versus SPY.

Compared with SPY, GSPY is ultra illiquid. For this reason, day traders and broad market speculators should probably avoid trading the ETF, as there could be issues filling buy and sell orders at a given price. For the average retail investor who is just starting out, this should not matter if the strategy is buy and hold, or buy and then sell during times when the market is overstretched to the upside. For amateur traders, there are a plethora of other stocks and ETFs to choose from, with more options for capital appreciation in the short term.

Conclusion

For those retail investors who are looking to buy the dip in the S&P 500 this year, GSPY offers a compelling alternative to SPY or another index. The ETF is actively managed, with an "enhanced" strategy of reweighting holdings so cheaper stocks are bought more, and more expensive stocks are bought less. This creates outperformance in the fund, and comes at a lower price point and lower net expense ratio. The drawbacks are that the fund is ultra illiquid compared to SPY, and does not currently pay a dividend. However, this may change over time and in the long-term, GSPY may lead to outsized returns for investors. Day traders and short-term market speculators should likely stay away, due to this illiquid nature and other factors. I rate GSPY as a Buy at this time, with more market volatility likely producing buying opportunity sooner rather than later.