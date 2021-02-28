studiocasper/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) is one of the South African gold miners I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. The 6-month interim results FY21 were released on February 28, 2022.

As always, for gold mining companies based in South Africa, analyzing the balance sheet is an arduous task because of the complexity of the reports from a quarter, nine-month, one year, and six-month, which is considered the most critical report. Furthermore, the results are mainly in Rand and have to be converted in US$ (I used a 15.33 ratio).

H221 snapshot

On February 28, 2021, the company released its six-month period ended 31 December 2021 (H2 2021 or fiscal H1 2022) versus the six months ended 31 December 2020 (H2 2020).

HMY: Metrics Presentation (Harmony Gold Mining)

Production for H2 2021 was 778,879 Au Oz (sold 793,288 Au Oz), up 4.5% from H2 2020, as we can see later. Total production comprises the underground and surface production for South Africa and production in Hidden Valley in PNG.

Revenues were $1,432 million in H2 2021 compared to $1,451 million in H2 2020. Operating free cash flow went down to $240 million this semester, down from $388 million in H2 2020.

The company operates nine underground mining operations, one open-pit mine, and four South Africa surface operations. Furthermore, Harmony Gold is active in Papua New Guinea, where it owns the Hidden Valley mine, an open-pit gold and silver mine.

The company indicated a decrease in underground recovered grade from 5.58 g/t in H2 2021 to 5.39 g/t in H2 2020.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis remains the same as my preceding article. I view the company as a long-term candidate for investors who are not afraid to get involved in the South African gold industry. The company has a solid balance sheet and pays a small dividend.

However, the gold sector is highly unpredictable and highly volatile. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and a frightening multi-year high inflation will create some wild swings in 2022. Thus, I recommend trading LIFO about 40% of your long-term position to profit from the volatility and lower your risk exposure.

Stock performance

HMY is up 9.25% on a one-year basis. The stock performance has been disappointing and lags Gold Fields (GFI) while following AngloGold Ashanti (AU).

Harmony Gold Mining - Balance sheet ending December 2021 and Production data - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers indicated are indicated in US$ with a ratio of 15.33x (Rand/US$) for H2 2021. the ADR ratio is 1:1.

Harmony Gold Mining 6/2020 12/20/20 6/2021 12/2021* Total Revenues in $ Million 804 1451 1448 1431 Net Income in $ Million -129.0 307.3 36.9 90.5 EBITDA $ Million -102.9 402.6 75.54 128.4 EPS diluted in $/share -0.24 0.50 0.06 0.14 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 116 388 244 240 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 78 159 200 207 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 38 229 45 33 Total Cash $ Million 371 283 203 192 Total Long term Debt (incl. current) In $ Million 436 322 214 206 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 545 616 616 617 Production Au Oz 6/2020 12/2020 6/2021 12/2021 Total Production Gold 471,976 745,347 756,473 778,879 Underground SA 364,850 556,011 547,505 577,457 Surface SA 19,547 120,276 118,765 141,269 PGN 85,573 69,060 90,602 60,153

Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue for H2 2021 (ending December 31, 2021) and other financial indicators

HMY: Chart 6-month revenue history (Fun Trading)

Harmony Gold posted revenue of $1,431 million in H2 2021 (fiscal H1 2022) compared to $1,451 million in H2 2020.

Production guidance for 2022 has been revised downwards and is now estimated to be between 1.480 Moz and 1.560 Moz at an all-in sustaining cost of between R805K/kg to R835K/kg. The underground recovered grade will be unchanged between 5.40 g/t and 5.57 g/t.

Hidden Valley's FY22 production guidance has been revised downwards from 153K to 161K oz to a range of 115K to 117K oz, as announced on 26 January 2022. The revision was due to the overland conveyor belt damage and lower than planned production.

Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea was down 26% to 60,153 ounces against the comparable period as a result of geotechnical issues which prevented the effective mining of stage 6 of the open pit, resulting in more lower grade stockpiles being processed. Moreover, Covid-19 related restrictions and rostering also had an impact on the workforce in Papua New Guinea further impacting production. In addition, 6-kilometers of overland conveyor belt was damaged in early January 2022 and will be replaced, Harmony noted.

HMY: Production guidance Presentation (Harmony Gold Mining)

2 - 6-month production analysis - historical data

Total gold production for H2 2021 was 778,879 Au Oz compared to 745,347 Au Oz in H2 2020. The total gold production for 2021 was 1,535,352 Au oz (see second chart below).

HMY: Chart 6-month gold production history (Fun Trading) HMY 1-Year gold production history (Fun Trading)

HMY produces gold from three segments: Surface and underground in South Africa and Hidden Valley in PNG. The Underground production in South Africa is the most prolific.

The increase in underground production was predominantly a result of the inclusion of six months' production from Mponeng mine compared to only three months' production in the comparable period last year.

HMY: 1-Y Gold production per segment history (Fun Trading)

The average gold price received during H2 2021 was $1,782 versus $1,716 in H2 2020. Below are some Key metrics in AU Kgs and Rand.

HMY: Key Metric Presentation (Harmony Gold mining)

AISC for H2 2021 was $1,660 per ounce vs. $1,370 per ounce in H2 2020. AISC is exceptionally high in South Africa, and it is a real concern.

The AISC increased 21.2% due to the issue aforementioned at Hidden Valley.

HMY: Chart gold price and AISC YoY (Fun Trading)

3 - Operating Free cash flow is $33 million in H2 2021

HMY: Chart 6-month Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is $78 million with a free cash flow of $33 million in H2 2021.

The company is paying a yearly dividend of about $0.054 per ADR or 1.01%, according to Finviz. Caveat emptor: The withholding tax for South Africa is 20%.

In the press release:

The Board has approved, and notice is hereby given, that an interim gross cash dividend of 40 SA cents (2.7 US cents based on ratio 15.06) per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2021, has been declared payable to the registered shareholders of Harmony on Monday, 11 April 2022.

3 - The company debt situation is excellent.

HMY: 6-month Chart Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading )

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents declined year over year to $192 million. The debt was $206 million at the end of the first half of fiscal 2022.

Technical analysis and commentary

HMY: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

HMY forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $5.40 and support at $4.1. However, I see intermediate support at $4.85. The short-term trading strategy is to take profits between $5.35 and $5.45 and accumulate at or below $4.85. However, if the support is not holding, HMY will drop between $4.15 and $.

However, depending on the gold price strength and how hawkish the Fed will be in 2022, HMY could cross the support and retest $3.50. Conversely, if the FED turns more dovish, HMY may jump to $5.75.

I recommend trading short-term LIFO about 45% of your total position and keeping a core long-term holding for a much higher target.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

