Introduction

We became interested in CGX Energy, (OTCPK:CGXEF) based on its exploration activities in Guyana, near the trend line of the string of successes posted by Exxon Mobil, (XOM). The company was the subject of an article last summer, where we detailed the activities of the company, and suggested it might be worth a shot at around a buck. That article should be read as a resource for anyone wishing to invest in the company.

This turned out to be a decent call as from, July of 2021 through February of 2022 the stock tripled, with most of this coming on the release of positive preliminary results from the Corentyne well, Kawa #1. CGX has since fallen back as the shakey financial condition of the company has led it to renege on some of its commitments to the Government of Guyana with regard to lease obligations.

In this update we will cover the developments since the in-depth article of last year.

The Kawa#1 update

On January 31st of 2022 the company announced the results of drilling the well to TD. When they cut the Campanian interval approximately 177' of oily sand was encountered as reported by the Logging While Drilling-LWD tool, and confirmed by the mudlogger (geologist who examines mud cuttings). Under the normal course of things the company would have done a drill stem test-DST, to capture some inflow reservoir data and fluids from the interval that would have been useful in a deeper understanding of the reservoir package and the quality of the oil it contains. This sort of thing can add up to a week of rig time, and entails some well control risk. They also mentioned in a Press Release, having some pressure related difficulty drilling the interval and that also might have accounted for their not running a DST. As I noted in the earlier article CGX has a real drilling professional heading up the team, who isn't going to take any chances with pressure.

A 'poor-boy' alternative is to rig up wireline to log and sample the interval, and this was done. I expect, that given the fact they were over budget on the Kawa#1 this sort of work was deferred to the next well, the Wei#1 that will be used to determine the extent of the reservoir in the Corentyne block.

In summary for the Kawa#1, a good showing of hydrocarbons was seen when they cut the interval. When they move over to drill the Wei #1, I expect that at least the DST will be run. It would be nice if they did an extended flow test, but that is order of magnitude greater cost than the DST and I don't expect it.

The rationale for the Wei#1 at this time is to confirm the reservoir quality and its northern extent in the lease. A good show on the Wei should rouse a lot of investor interest that CGX badly needs.

Particularly as relates to this quote from the press release:

CGX is currently assessing several strategic opportunities to obtain additional financing to meet the costs of the drilling program.

We will discuss the implications of this tidbit as we close out the article.

Some problems for CGX

Making the call to forego the Demerara, Makarapan#1, and a possible step out this year puts them at odds with the terms of their PPL for that Block. You can chart the decline in the stock from January highs on this press release. Pertinent commentary from CGX and partner Frontera Energy, (OTCPK:FECCF) from the press release:

On February 4, 2022, CGX Energy and Frontera notified the Ministry of Natural Resources that, given the focus on the Corentyne Block, operational considerations and investment priorities, the joint venture is unable to drill the Makarapan exploration well on the Demerara Block in 2022 and therefore seeks the Minister's urgent guidance on this matter. On February 21, 2022, the Minister of Natural resources informed the joint venture that the two commitment exploration wells must be drilled on the Demerara block per the terms of the Demerara Petroleum Prospecting License and associated Petroleum Agreement prior to February 12, 2023. The Company will seek further dialogue with the Ministry of Natural resources regarding this guidance.

The old saying, "you can't squeeze blood from a turnip," may apply here. The existing PPL predates the success that Exxon Mobil has had in its program and the government of Guyana may wish to tighten the terms or seek a new operator.

It should also be noted that the company doesn't see a realistic expectation of meeting the costs to drill a well in the Demerara PPL or the Berbice PPL for that matter, and as of 2021 has taken write-downs of their expenses thus far on these blocks.

Due to this uncertainty on being able to maintain the Demerara and Berbice PPLs, the Company recorded an impairment of exploration and evaluation expenditures for Demerara PPL and Berbice PPL of $2,660,272 and $1,897,714, respectively.

CGX filings

So, in spite of the success of the Kawa#1, things are problematic for the company on these two significant assets, and the Demerara and Berbice blocks could be stripped away.

Finances

The company has no revenue and through series of bridge loans from Frontera for the carrying costs of its portion of the Kawa#1 well, CGX is on the hook for ~$60 mm, as of the end of 2021. This debt carries a convertible feature which is anti-dilutive to Frontera, but would expose other common stock holders to that risk.

To carry the CGX portion of the continued costs of exploring the Corentyne block, on March 10th, 2022 the JV announced another $35 mm in loans to CGX. The loan carries a 9.7% interest rate to 31 July, when it becomes due, and at 15% if it isn't called by Frontera at that point.

CGX included, "Going Concern" verbiage in its 2021 annual report.

Your takeaway

CGX is as risky as an upstream E&P operation gets. Without Frontera's 'deep' pockets, none of this work would be happening. Of course with its 276 mm share position in CGX which constitutes 76% of the outstanding common float, Frontera has dug itself a hole into which it must continually pour money to ever see a return.

Now with $257 mm of cash on the books, and positive cash flow of $357 mm 50% hedged at nearly $80 Brent, and 40% hedged in bull put spreads at $70, through 2022, Frontera can afford an expensive bauble like CGX. For a time.

Reverting to the commentary about "strategic opportunities" for CGX. They desperately need a 'big daddy," to carry on this work much further. Kawa#1 came in at $141 mm. Neither CGX or Frontera have any business operating in deepwater. They need to sell outright, or farm out-if they are determined to maintain a presence in Guyana. Certainly their interest in Corentyne. Perhaps a package deal might be done for the Demerara and Berbice blocks as well. With the date of the last bridge loan nearing, I expect there is a lot of wheeling and dealing underway.

Fortunately many companies are already operating in this area and should have some interest in this now somewhat 'derisked' block in the hottest exploration play on the planet.

The Kawa#1 was a "moonshot" that paid off. The challenge then is bringing home the crew and the 'bacon' before the company implodes. I have kept my long position with their being able to do this in mind. With big risk lies the potential of big reward. The wildcatter in me says stick around for a while, "it's gonna be great." Maybe. The gin joints and pool halls are filled with the broken dreams of oilfield wildcatters. Every so often though big dreams come true.

Given the success rate in this general vicinity and the show on Kawa#1, I am moderately bullish on the company, at a certain price. It remains the same as before. If you can in around a buck, it presents a reasonable risk profile.