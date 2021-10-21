Avalon_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Adriatic Metals (OTCPK:ADMLF) made significant progress at its Vares project over the recent months. The financing package was completed, the final permits were obtained and the construction activities were initiated. Some optimizations of the mine plan are underway and also the off-take negotiations should be well advanced. Despite all the positive developments, and strong metals prices, the share price is 20% down since my last article in the middle of October. The reason is the political tensions in Bosnia.

Just a reminder, Vares will be a polymetallic mine located in Bosnia. According to the August feasibility study, the mine should be able to produce 3.71 million toz silver, 62.7 million lb zinc, 46.2 million lb lead, 2.8 million lb copper, 21,800 toz gold, and 2.9 million lb antimony (or 11.2 million toz of silver equivalent) per year on average, over 10-year mine life. However, over the first 5 years, the production should equal nearly 15 million toz of silver equivalent per year. The AISC should be only $7.3/toz of silver equivalent, and the initial CAPEX should be only $168 million. The economics of the project are great. At base-case metals prices of $25/toz silver, $1.36/lb zinc, $1.04/lb lead, $4.3/lb copper, $1,800/toz gold, and $1.04/lb antimony, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals $1.062 billion, and the after-tax IRR equals 134%.

On October 13, Adriatic announced a financing package consisting of a $120 million senior secured debt, $22.5 million copper stream, and $102 million equity financing. As I wrote back in October, although I don't like the copper stream, it is positive that the financing package exceeds the expected Vares CAPEX needs which means that Adriatic should be well funded to push also its Raska project forward.

The equity financing was completed on October 13, and the debt financing (senior secured debt and copper stream) on January 10. Adriatic started the construction activities in late 2021. According to the recent construction update, in November, the construction of the access road has started. In December, Ausenco Pty Ltd (the company that prepared the PFS as well as the DFS) was appointed as the engineering and procurement contractor. In February, Paterson & Cooke Ltd (participated in the DFS as well) was appointed for the detailed design of the backfill plant and shotcrete plant. Also the long-lead items have been already ordered. Equipment such as ball mill, flotation cells, or crushing plant, is expected to be delivered between early November 2022 and early January 2023.

Also some optimizations of the project plan are underway. For example, the layout of the surface infrastructure has been modified, which should help reduce the required earthworks by 50%. This should reduce construction costs and improve the efficiency of future ore haulage truck movements. The gradient of the lower decline has been reduced from 6:1 to 7:1 which should enable the decline to be used not only by empty but also by fully loaded ore haulage trucks, which should improve the flexibility of the mining operations.

Adriatic also announced that some positive ore backfill engineering tests were made. The company believes that there will be a significant increase in tailings content used in the backfill. It should help to reduce not only the mining costs but also the overall environmental footprint of the mining operations.

The main construction activities should start soon. The portal and decline development are expected to start in early Q2, and the processing plant construction in late Q2. The project remains on track for the first production in Q2 2023. Meanwhile, further exploration should take place. Adriatic plans to drill at least 22,000 meters this year. The drilling will be focused not only on the Rupice area where the mineralization remains open along strike and at depth (picture below) but also on some other targets on the Vares property.

Especially the Droskovac target looks promising. It is located only 4 kilometers from the Vares processing site, between two historic open-pit mines. There is an old underground mine at Droskovac. It ceased operations in the late 1980s. According to a historical resource estimate, there should be at least 900,000 tonnes of ore grading 1% zinc and 2.9% lead. It means that there should be around 19.8 million lb zinc and 57.5 million lb lead. Adriatic plans to drill 11 holes totaling 4,000 meters as soon as possible in Q2.

So these were the good news. The bad news is that the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina has deteriorated significantly since last October. The country has a bloody history. A civil war took place in the country in the 1990s. After the war, a complex political system was created. The country consists of two entities, Republika Srpska (dominated by Serbians) and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (dominated by Croats and Bosniak Muslims). Both parts of the country have wide autonomy with their own ministries and prime minister. They are connected only by relatively weak federal institutions, including a tripartite presidency (one president from each of the three major ethnic groups).

And over the recent months, Republika Srpska backed by Serbia and Russia started adopting measures that should further increase the level of its autonomy and possibly even lead to its complete separation from Bosnia and Herzegovina. In October, Milorad Dodik, the Serbian member of the tripartite presidency, declared that Republika Srpska will pull out of the common armed forces, judiciary body, and tax administration. He also declared that the Bosnian judiciary, security, and intelligence agencies will be banned from operating in Republika Srpska and they will be replaced by Serb-only institutions. These steps increased the risk of a new military conflict in the country.

The investors got even more stressed now, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, ironically, the war in Ukraine may help to calm down the situation in Bosnia. The European Union and the USA take the potential of active Russian involvement more seriously and boosted the EUFOR (European peacekeeping forces deployed in the country) from 600 to 1,100 troops. What is positive, even if the situation escalated into a separation of the Federation and Republika Srpska, the Vares project is situated on the territory of the more pro-western Federation, around 30 kilometers to the north of Sarajevo. However, the situation doesn't have to come this far, as negotiations that should help to prevent the country from collapsing are ongoing. There are also voices that call for an expedited awarding Bosnia of the status of a candidate country for European Union membership. Moreover, as the Russian military operation in Ukraine is more and more looking like a failure, also the position of the representatives of Republika Srpska weakens. This boosts the chances for a peaceful resolution of the current situation.

Conclusion

Adriatic's share price is 30% down from its early October peak. Right now, it is standing at a crossroads from a technical standpoint. Over the recent weeks, it tested the support in the $1.5 area several times. The support held and the share price grew back to the $1.7 area where it encountered the resistance created by the downward trendline. Moreover, it encountered also the 50-day moving average. The coming days should show whether the share price breaks to the upside or to the downside.

From a fundamental standpoint, Adriatic remains very attractive. The Vares project is significantly derisked, more than fully financed, the early construction works are underway. It remains on track to commence production in Q2 2023. At the current metals prices, the Vares project's after-tax NPV (8%) is more than 100% higher than Adriatic's market capitalization. But Adriatic owns also the highly-prospective Raska project in Serbia that adds further value. In other words, there is a very high probability of Adriatic's share price growing by more than 100% over the next 12 months. However, the investors should be cautious and watch the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina closely.