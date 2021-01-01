luoman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) is an interesting stock which I had previously been bearish on, but after some further research, I realized that some data I was pulling was incorrect. My initial analysis was fundamentally flawed, and the perceived downside risk for investors was overblown. The stock benefited from the reopening trade in 2021, and recently hit new highs of $94.33 before pulling back significantly once more. With a solid base forming above the $55.00 breakout level set in early 2021, the stock is performing well and investors should continue to hold their positions. I would recommend not chasing the shares at today's price, but wait for a retest of the $55.00 level to possibly add.

Introduction - My Mea Culpa

One of my initial mistakes was not doing enough research and looking into my sources/methods for gathering financial data. During 2021, many of the metrics on various sites were skewed over a long-term period, and as I am always trying to look at a 10-year average, then calculate the numbers based on financial reports. This gave me the impression that the company's free cash flow and earnings were worse than they actually were. I now realize that the data I used in my initial analysis was flawed. This could have been due to 2020 skewing the long-term averages, as the pandemic crippled RICK.

I have learned to compare many different websites and make sure that the numbers are as accurate as can be, going back to old 10-Ks. Even with taking averages over a long-term time frame (10 years or more), people can still make mistakes. I do not put any blame on the site I used, but rather myself for not being thorough enough. I am not perfect, and I will try to do better in the future for my readers.

Another mistake I made was citing mainly the earnings estimates and ratios, and not looking more into the company's free cash flow data, which I found management prioritizes over earnings. RICK's free cash flow is robust, which makes it somewhat attractive from a long-term investment standpoint, despite having a low dividend yield.

Short-selling And Lessons Learned

While I made it very clear in my first article on RICK that I was not short the stock, many readers in the comments section thought that I was. I had never shorted a stock before in my life, but I must confess that I have experimented with the practice of short-selling as of now. However, the company that I recently shorted was not RICK, but rather Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM). As the market became more volatile, I pounced on my opportunity to capitalize on this trend, and mainly sold Affirm short for educational purposes as a quick trade.

The results were surprising, as I made double-digit returns in less than a month. Now I understand how the practice of short-selling works, and even though shorting RICK would have made a lot of money, I have decided that it is too risky of a strategy. I admit that the timing of my first article was lucky, and that the pullback which happened right after likely had nothing to do with my initial bearish thesis, but a pullback in the broad market in general.

Many readers began pointing out flaws in my bearish thesis in the comments section, and some even called my first-ever bearish article the worst Seeking Alpha article ever written. I will gladly take that title and wear it like a badge of honor. I have decided that I will not be writing anymore bearish articles for the foreseeable future. I am more bullish on the stock market in a general sense than previously, and I have decided I will leave it to others who are more experienced to call out potential short candidates, such as Affirm.

I did look into RICK's quarterly results sometime after my article came out, and was genuinely impressed with the company's earnings and revenues for the quarter. Another thing I learned from the comments section of my previous article was that RICK has an extremely loyal shareholder base, who support and love the management team and what the company does. This is always a big plus when I look at companies to invest in, and substantially changed my thoughts on the stock over time and reflection. With a loyal shareholder base, robust free cash flow, and improving metrics, the stock seems like something I might be interested in later on at a cheaper price.

Improving Metrics, Free Cash Flow, and Risks

Looking at the stock of RICK right now, I do see a full recovery after the pandemic-induced slowdown. Return on Invested Capital has never been higher in 2021, and the trend could continue for the foreseeable future. In addition, ROE has become quite good and RICK is also paying more in dividends, although the yield remains low. Investors looking for income-producing assets might want to look elsewhere.

Gross margins have normalized at around 58% and if the company can grow revenues again in 2022, then the P/E ratio is somewhat justified. However, I still cannot be a full-on bull just yet.

RICK's free cash flow is robust, but the EV/FCF multiple is a bit high for my liking. I think there are better stocks to invest in currently, but would want to revisit the stock between $45 and $55 in order to build out a long position.

Another issue I have going forward is uncertainty surrounding RICK's future cost of capital, but the industry seems to be thriving despite a slowdown in growth. The company's debt was a large concern I had in the past, and with rising interest rates, it is still on my mind. However, I think this was a part of my initial analysis that was also overblown, as their debt is secured by real estate assets, which have benefited from inflation. I will not go into detail on my previous thesis regarding OnlyFans, as the concerns about digitization, online platforms, and virtual reality hurting RICK were just plain incorrect, at least in the short term.

Bombshells, the company's restaurant enterprise, is another part of the bull thesis that I did not research heavily enough. I will admit that I overlooked this critical part of the company, and the future potential for growth, despite competition in the space. While the risks are still on my mind, from restaurant industry competition to debt, I see now that the company is in a lot better shape than I originally thought.

RICK From A Technical Perspective

For those looking to trade the stock in the short term, there are ample opportunities to speculate on price movement. However, I would encourage investors to take a more long-term approach, and not chase the shares at today's price.

RICK chart (Google)

As seen in the above chart, RICK has started to form a base after the breakout above the $55.00 level set in early 2021. I would revisit the stock at a test of the 52-week low, which is coincidentally $55.33, right above that breakout price. If the shares were to break down, due to more market volatility or an unexpected earnings miss, etc. then I would be interested in purchasing for a long-term hold between $45 and $55.

Best-case scenario, $40 seems like a great price with a solid support, but I honestly do not think we will see this level again if the bull case holds up long-term. For current shareholders of RICK, I would say continue to hold and keep abreast of any further updates from the company, as the technicals suggest that the stock has entered into a new trading range with potential future upside.

Conclusion

My initial analysis into RCI Hospitality Holdings was fundamentally flawed for several reasons, and this is my mea culpa moment. I am no longer bearish on the stock, but I am not a bull at today's price either. I have learned to compare many different sources for collecting financial data, and also to look deeper into the companies' history before making assessments. I promise to do better in the future for my readers on Seeking Alpha, and because of my recent educational short-selling experience, I have decided I will not short or write any more bearish articles for the foreseeable future. While there are some risks associated with RICK, I would revisit the stock at a test of the 52-week low around $55, and possibly build a long position between $45 and $55 should the market break down even further. I rate RICK as a Hold currently, and would not chase the shares at today's price.