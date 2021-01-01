iambuff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The market thrashed Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock after its FQ4'22 earnings report. It further exacerbated its recent steep compression from its November highs, down almost 56% to its recent March lows.

Notably, it also took out the lows we last saw in May 2021, creating a delightful bear trap to ensnare bearish investors/traders. Therefore, we believe that investors who have been patient can consider capitalizing on its recent weakness to add.

SNOW Stock Key Metrics

SNOW stock NTM revenue multiples (TIKR) SNOW stock consensus price targets Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

SNOW stock used to be the most "expensive" stock in our high-growth SaaS comps set. Nonetheless, new readers to Snowflake need to note that Snowflake doesn't operate a typical SaaS business model. It primarily relies on consumption-driven revenue, as opposed to a subscriptions model. Therefore, it's critical for the company to focus on driving more workloads and more compute opportunities.

Notably, SNOW stock is trading near its lowest valuation (reached at the recent March lows) since its listing. It's currently trading at an NTM revenue multiple of 31.3x, recovering from its recent March lows of 22.8x.

Still, investors would point out that SNOW stock is still trading at a significant premium, given the steep compression in software stocks over the last six months.

What Is The Prediction For Snowflake Stock?

Snowflake revenue and GAAP operating margins % (S&P Capital IQ)

Investors have been accustomed to Snowflake's breathtaking growth rates that have exceeded 100% over the last eight quarters. Therefore a weaker than expected guidance for FQ1'23 took investors by surprise.

Snowflake guided for "just" $386M (mid-point) for FQ1, up 80% YoY. However, it expects FY23 revenue to increase by 66%. The company pointed to near-term headwinds attributed to a software tweak that improves its customers' price/performance ratio. Therefore, Snowflake's customers can consume more efficiently, potentially lowering their costs. However, Snowflake also expects revenue headwinds as its customers adjust their compute requirements.

Nevertheless, Snowflake sees such headwinds as transitory. As a result, it's taking a long-term approach to encourage adoption. Snowflake believes that its customers are still very early in their adoption curve in migrating their workloads to its data cloud. Consequently, the company is focusing on improving the economics of its platform to drive greater workload migration, which should lead to greater compute needs over time.

Notably, Snowflake emphasized investors should continue to expect improvement to the price/performance curve over time. Unfortunately, the overwhelming focus has been on its near-term revenue hit, without paying heed to the adoption motion. Furthermore, it takes time for its customers to migrate more workloads to Snowflake's platform, leading to a gap in revenue generation. CFO Michael Scarpelli articulated (edited):

A number of our customers have said, we'll move these workloads over to you. But until you get your performance at the speed at which you can do things up to this level because the latency is a bigger issue, we can't move those to Snowflake. So we know with all the performance improvements we're doing within our existing customers, our salespeople just need to go back in and demo and show what we've done and run POCs again that there will be workloads moving to us. But it takes time because once again, customers don't just, move more workloads on that. They still want to test it and do a number of other things. And that's why we think there's about a 6-month lag for every performance improvement we do. We may have a revenue hit, but then within six months, those customers are consuming more. (Morgan Stanley TMT Conference 2022)

Therefore, Snowflake wants investors to have a long-term perspective. Notably, Snowflake's consumption-based model could lead to challenges in revenue forecasting due to such adjustments and time-lags. However, we see the long-term adoption potential of Snowflake's data cloud, predicated on its consumption model. Notably, industry CIOs have also been pleased with how Snowflake prices and improves its product. WSJ reported (edited):

Forrester Research found that most CIOs like Snowflake's usage-based model. Moreover, CapitalG also highlighted that improvements to Snowflake's platform will continue to attract CIOs and other corporate tech leaders. These leaders are overseeing increasingly tight IT budgets and looking to lower costs without sacrificing capabilities. Therefore, in the long term, lower costs and greater efficiencies will help drive continued customer adoption. - WSJ

Snowflake mean consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Moreover, the Street also considers that Snowflake may have sandbagged its FY23 guidance. Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman also emphasized that he's "more conservative" with the company's revenue guidance, given the adjustments and tougher comps. Nevertheless, the average estimates suggest FY23 revenue of $2.02B, markedly above the company's guidance of $1.89B (mid-point). Moreover, investors should note that the company has actually outperformed the estimates it furnished at its listing and its initial FY22 guidance. Therefore, Snowflake has certainly executed tremendously well. Nevertheless, Slootman highlighted (edited):

The company is taking a conservative approach to guidance. Investors should note that the original outlook for FY22 was 80% growth, and the actual outperformance was 26 percentage points higher. We have also signed up a slew of new customers that are just coming on board and so far haven't generated any revenue at all. Therefore, the company is not going to get aggressive projecting revenue from customers that so far have no history on the platform. - Barron's

Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SNOW stock price chart (TradingView)

We highlighted earlier that SNOW's stock took out its May 2021 lows at its recent March lows. It has also created a bear trap that has since staged a reversal. Coupled with a more attractive valuation than its May 2021 lows, we think investors can capitalize on its weakness to add.

Nonetheless, we must remind investors that it's still trading at a premium valuation. Therefore, you must maintain a firm conviction over its business model and execution to invest in SNOW stock. Furthermore, we also expect it to experience high volatility moving forward, given its premium price tag.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on SNOW stock.