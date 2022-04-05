FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Background, key-value driver for BTAI is in BXCL501, and the upcoming PDUFA is the key catalyst to focus on

We are initiating coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) with a speculative-BUY rating with a USD 126 target price. Our main investment thesis revolves around the PDFUA of BXCL501 (sublingual dexmedetomidine [alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist]). BXCL501 has a PDFUA date scheduled for April 5th for bipolar and schizophrenia-related agitation. If approved, we expect peak sales around USD 800-1Bn (risk-adjusted). We believe the current share price is undervalued and the stock is trading as if BXCL501 will not receive the FDA's stamp of approval.

BTAI IR Presentation

3 Month delay does not concern us, we expect the drug to be approved without a problem

BTAI IR presentation

On December 2021, BTAI announced that the FDA had delayed the NDA for BXCL501 for acute treatment of agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder by three months, now, the new PDUFA date is April 5th, 2022. After the news, the company has announced that 1) the US FDA did not request additional data, 2) the extension is due to FDA requiring additional time for reviewing BTAI's clinical data.

These are three reasons why we are still optimistic about the upcoming PDUFA results, 1) the robust SERENITY-1 and 2 Phase III data and the high unmet need in the space, 2) the fact that there was no complete response letter issued (CRL usually indicates that the FDA is negative about the drug and as such, considerably lowers the likelihood of approval), 3) with the new FDA commissioner Robert M. Califf M.D named on Feb 2021, we believe there is more regulatory clarity across the sector.

Disease background: high-unmet need with a clearly defined patient population

BTAI IR presentation

Agitation is a common difficult-to-treat symptom in most neuropsychiatric conditions.

In our view, we believe the drug will be highly useful in the emergency rooms, more than in the outpatient setting. We believe the market opportunity is highly compelling, even considering the company's limited (or unproven) ability to market the product for the first time.

According to the company, over 150M people globally with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, dementia, delirium and opioid use disorder. Furthermore, over 13M patients in the U.S. experience agitation within these disease areas and more than 200M agitation episodes per year in the U.S, representing a multi-billion-dollar healthcare burden. Source

The current SOC landscape indicates a high unmet need

Biotechvalley Insights Research, Up-to-date guidelines

Currently, the treatment options are limited as the only options are 1) physically restraining patients, 2) antihistamines, 3) antipsychotics, and benzodiazepines (to over-sedate patients). For mildly agitated patients, antihistamines (Benadryl or Vistaril) are given, after that, if it doesn't help, benzodiazepines or antipsychotics are used. Antihistamines are used 1st line for mild cases as they are reasonably effective (even though not effective as benzo or antipsychotics), decently quick onset of action, considerably safer than benzo and antipsychotics, and are not addictive (unlike Benzos). For acute patients, especially amongst those where patient coordination is unattainable, intramuscular benzo or antipsychotics are used as a first-line. Benzodiazepines (i.e., Lorazepam or Diazepam) is highly addictive and problematic for the elderly population as they can precipitate falls. On the antipsychotic drugs front, we highlight that the class received a black-box warning from the FDA for elderly populations.

Three years after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) instituted a black-box warning for all second-generation antipsychotic (SGA) medications about increased risk of death in elderly dementia patients, a similar warning is being added to the labels of first-generation antipsychotics (FGAs) such as haloperidol and perphenazine. - Source

Furthermore, antipsychotics can cause many unpleasant side-effects, such as acute dystonia (acute muscle cramps), which can even lead to cramps in the diaphragm, stopping the patients from breathing. Another problem is that antipsychotics don't always work well on patients without schizophrenia, making it a limited option for prescribers.

To summarize, the key unmet need in this space would be:

1) Effective drug with a fast onset of action, 2) short-term and long-term safety, 3) non-addictive, 4) convenient (non IM or IV), which in our view, BXCL501 addresses.

Besides efficacy, safety, the onset of action advantages, we highlight the convenience that sublingual or buccal dosage form can offer patients as it can be self-administered by patients and the onset of action is faster than other options available. This is a significant advantage over painful intramuscular SOC therapies (IV treatments are not readily used due to their cumbersome nature to treat agitation) and the drug has the potential to be taken prophylactically to prevent agitations. Especially in an emergency setting, we highlight that many patients do not give consent to IM dosing and it is very difficult to treat these patients and prevent them from hurting themselves or hurting others. As such, BXCL501 will provide an excellent way to protect the patient's personal autonomy and offer a more patient-friendly treatment option (simple route of administration). We think the drug can cover 60-70% of the patient population in an ER setting, who have mild-moderately agitated/with anxiety (who don't need to be restrained or require more strong sedation), which is a sizeable population globally.

BXCL501 has a novel mechanism of action: Selective alpha-2a receptor agonist

BXCL501 has a novel mechanism of action clearly differentiated from other SOCs.

BTAI IR deck

Clinical data is highly compelling to ignore

We like the clinical data as the drug's treatment effects in schizophrenia and bipolar patients with acute agitations shown to be 1) fast, 2) high degree of efficacy, 3) durable, 4) convenient (SC delivery), 5) safe and tolerable. In addition, we believe the trial designs (described below) were robust and properly powered (randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled parallel-group adaptive trials in a total of 759 patients).

Schizophrenia: Phase III - SERENITY I

The SERENITY I enrolled 381 patient population with agitation associated with schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder. Arms were randomized, and patients received '501 120 micrograms, 180 micrograms, or placebo. The trial's key primary endpoint was the reduction in acute agitation measured by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (change in Excitatory Component (PEC) from baseline compared to placebo). The secondary endpoint studied looked at the earliest time where an effect on agitation is apparent as measured by the change from baseline in PEC total score.

Bipolar Disorder: Phase III - SERENITY II Trial

On the design front, the SERENITY II trial enrolled 378 patients who have agitation associated with bipolar disorders. Three treatment arms were randomized to receive two different investigative drugs, '501 of 120 mcg and 180 mcg, and the third arm was a placebo arm. The primary endpoint of the study was a reduction in acute agitation, measured based on Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (Excitatory Component change vs placebo). The secondary endpoint that the study looked at was a change from baseline in PEC total score.

Compelling efficacy data

The studies showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful reactions in regards to positive and negative syndrome scale, excitatory component score at two hours and also patients met secondary endpoints, confirming the data from the primary endpoints. In both studies, we highlight that patients who received both doses (low and high doses) were able to meet primary endpoints. We believe the drug is effective, rapid, and showed durable agitation improvements that are superior to placebo (measured by the positive and negative syndrome scale, PEC, ACES, and Clinical Global impression (CGI-I improvements).

We believe safety data to be the key selling-point for the drug.

Also, we highlight the drug showed strong safety and tolerability with no serious adverse events reported and the most common adverse events were rather minor, including somnolence (21% (120mcg dose) and 22% (180mcg) vs 6% control arms), dizziness, dry mouth, which doesn't worry us. Even on the somnolence arm, we highlight that 75% of patients had mild somnolence which is significantly better than the standard of care antipsychotics and sedatives that causes a high degree of sedation. We note that considering the drug acts on alpha 2 adrenergic receptor, BXCL501 exacerbated extrapyramidal symptoms and respiratory depression, which are also present in first-line treatment for these targets. Furthermore, we highlight the drug had a very low level of discontinuation due to adverse events adding more confidence to the drug's safety data, SERENITY I, 0 for 180 mcg dose and 2 patients for 120 mcg dose and 0 pt for the placebo arm. During the SERENITY II trial 0, 1, and 0 pts were discontinued respectively.

R-X Files

Valuation: TP of USD 123

BMT data

The consensus forecast for BXCL501 is around USD 1.4 Bn (according to BioMed-Tracker's consensus data). If we risk-adjust the probability of approval for psychiatry disease (91%), we get to a risk-adjusted peak sales number of 1.27Bn. However, to exercise caution as the drug is targeting a very fragmented geriatric care market, we used USD 800M-1bn peak sales for valuation, and a peak sales multiple of 3 is appropriate. As such, we believe the appropriate valuation for the BXCL501 asset should be around USD 3B.

Biomedtracker - POS for BLA

Using the company's current enterprise value of USD 239M and 232M cash (Figure below), we believe the company's appropriate target price should be around USD $123 per share, which represents almost 600-700% upside from the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Hospital formulary access remains to be the key focus for commercial uptake

We think the drug would not have too much trouble getting into hospital formularies considering the drug's robust clinical data and the fact that other SOC drugs are risky. However, hospital formulary access may be tough, and without proper reimbursement, we think the commercial launch may be difficult for the company, for example, Alexza Pharmaceutical's Adasuve (inhaled antipsychotic) has received approval in 2012 and was marketed by TEVA Pharmaceutical (TEVA) for agitation in bipolar and schizophrenia, even though the drug initially guided peak sales to be above USD 200M, but disappointed investors with are its commercial performance due to safety issues (mainly bronchial spasms - that lead to REMS) that prevented it from getting appropriate formulary access. However, considering the undoubtedly clean safety profile of '501, we believe the drug will be able to receive favorable formulary access.

Besides bipolar and schizophrenia, we highlight that the company is also targeting agitation related to dementia (with a significantly larger market size than the two aforementioned indications), which in our view, the market is disregarding.

Risks

1. Uncertainty around its label remains - depending on the institutional or broad setting the market potential will be significantly changed. Also, commercialization is a different ball-game compared to drug development, and there is a probability that the company under-delivers due to lack of commercial capability.

2. Regulatory Risk: FDA may not allow the drug's approval, and the stock can fall back to its cash value (USD ~7 per share).

3. Macro-risk, the war between Ukraine and Russia may plague the stock market and pressure the pre-commercial biotech (XBI)(IBB) market moving forward.

4. Increasing interest rates may negatively impact the stock's performance.

Conclusion

We like the BXCL501's phase III data, and we believe the drug has a very high chance of getting approved during the PDUFA date. We believe the current market price (17.66 USD - as of March 19th) to be an extremely attractive entry point for investors as the stock got over punished due to general macro pressures - increasing interest rates and geopolitical conflict between Ukraine and Russia (i.e., speculative tech (ARKK), biotech (XBI), crypto-collectibles (BTC-USD) (ETH-USD) has collapsed). With the war in Ukraine (potentially) reaching its final stages (or is fully priced in into the market) and with FED's recent announcement on its plans on increasing the interest rate, we believe it is time to start buying beaten-down quality biotech names like BioXcel. We highlight that the company has a strong balance sheet (likely don't need to raise again anytime soon) with USD 232M cash, and we like the fact that the company has been investing in its commercial capabilities. We concede that depending on the label, institutional focused or retail pharmacy focused launch will impact the peak sales greatly, but uncertainty around the label notwithstanding, we believe the current price level is too attractive to ignore. At this point, we believe the bull-case (USD 126, PDUFA approval with broader indication) to be (+600%) and the downside is limited to the company's cash value (USD 7 per share -60% downside), making an excellent risk-reward point for speculative investors to establish a position. We have been slowly accumulating a sizeable position and planning to buy dips as we get closer to the PDUFA date.