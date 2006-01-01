georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

We hold a neutral view for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) due to the following mixed considerations:

It is still at the stage that shows perfect scale and scalability at the same time. Both its ROCE (return on capital employed) and MROCE (marginal ROCE) have been on average 30% to 33% in recent years, demonstrating a scalable stage.

Its accounting earnings underestimate its true earnings power, and its owners' earnings are significantly higher.

Yet, its valuation is still elevated even when its profitability and true earning power are accounted for. Its FW accounting PE is about 65+. And even after adjusting for its ROCE and owners' earnings, its PE is still about 40+, not only expensive in absolute terms but also relative to other peers.

Its lease accounting brings further concern. Its FCF already turned negative without adjusting the financial leases in recent quarters (about negative $9B in Q4 2021). And it is a whopping negative $20B after adjusting for its leas accounting, sizable both in absolute terms and relative terms - if you consider its cash from operations is "only" $46B in 2021.

Chart 1 - Amazon - superb scale and scalability

For investors, a dream business to invest in would be a business that enjoys both scale and scalability. A business that earns a consistent and stable profit for every batch of resources invested no matter how large its scale becomes. However, such a business is really only a dream business. Diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities. At some point, gravity always catches up and the return begins to decline).

So for investors, the next best deal is to invest in a business that A) has high and stable profitability, and B) that is still in the scalable stage (the gravity of diminishing return has not caught up yet). And as shown in the next chart, AMZN seems to be such a business at such a stage.

This chart shows the ROCE (return of capital employed) and the MROCE (marginal ROCE) for AMZN over recent years. The ROCE calculation has been detailed in my earlier writings and won't be repeated here. The MROCE data are estimated by the following steps. First, the capital employed was calculated for each year. Second, the earnings were calculated each year. Third, then the incremental of capital employed year over year was calculated. Similarly, the incremental earnings year over year were also calculated. And finally, the ratio between the incremental earnings and incremental capital employed was calculated to approximate the MROCE. During years when there were large fluctuations in either the incremental earnings or the capital employed, a multi-year running average was taken to smooth the fluctuations.

The results shown in the following chart show that at this stage, AMZN has been actually able to maintain an MROCE that is essentially the same as the average ROCE so far. As seen, the ROCE has been on average 33% in recent years, and the MROCE has been on average 30%. And the small difference is most likely due to inevitable uncertainties in the financial data and rounding off errors. So this result suggests that AMZN has not reached the stage of diminishing return yet - gravity has not caught up yet. And if the current MROCE continues, AMZN will continue its high and consistent ROCE.

Author

Chart 2 - true economic is higher than accounting earnings

AMZN's accounting earnings do not reflect its true economic earning power. And the accounting earnings dramatically underestimate its true earning power (the so-called OE, owners' earnings).

You can already appreciate the discrepancy by simply looking at the free cash flow ("FCF") conversion ratio as shown in the following charts. You can see that FCF has been dramatically and consistently higher than EPS. The so-called FCF conversion ratio (FCF divided by EPS) has been as high as ~7x in the early part of the decade and in recent years it has been on average 200%.

Furthermore, FCF already underestimates the true owners' earnings because ALL CAPEX expenses have been considered a cost in calculation FCF. However, only the maintenance CAPEX should be considered as a cost. And the owner's earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEX that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEX). As detailed in my earlier article:

The CAEPX expenses for a business are the sum of two parts: the maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX. Maintenance CAPEX is the mandatory part to keep the business running and maintain its long-term competitiveness. And the growth part is the optional part. The growth part should actually be considered part of the owners' earnings because it can be returned to the owners if the owners decide not to grow the business anymore - a key insight that investors like Buffett have recognized.

Dissecting the maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX is, therefore, crucial to understanding the true economic earnings. However, as mentioned by Buffett, the owner-earnings equation does not yield the deceptively precise figures provided by GAAP, since the growth CAPEX must be a guess - and one sometimes very difficult to make.

Under this background, the following chart shows my analyses to delineate AMZN's maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX so that owners' earnings can be obtained. This analysis is performed by Bruce Greenwald's method. Readers interested in more details could take a look at my earlier article on AAPL and are highly recommended to take a look at Greenwald's book entitled Value Investing. As shown, AMZN's owners' earnings have been substantially and systematically higher than both its accounting EPS and its FFC in the past. As of 2021, its owners' earnings are more than $80 per share, compared to ~$30 per share of GAAP EPS (and about $49 FW) and $48~51 per share of FFC in 2021 (excluding lease accounting). The reason again is that the part of the growth CAPEX should not be considered an expense to the business.

Before leaving this section, let me reiterate the guesstimate nature of this analysis. In addition to the difficulty of estimating the growth CAPEX as Buffett mentioned, even the total CAPEX itself is open to interpretation in AMZN's case due to its sizable lease accounting, as to be detailed later.

Author

Chart 3 - but AMZN stock's valuation still elevated

Discussion of valuation should always be put under the context of the quality of the business. My favorite valuation metric is the following chart, comparing the PE vs return on capital employed ("ROCE"). Instead of looking at PE alone, it makes more sense to look at PE under the context of quality and profitability. And the chart shows more insights by just doing this - it shows valuation adjusted for profitability.

The ROCE data here are directly pulled from my previous analyses. The stocks in this chart represent AMZN itself, and some of the other large Buffett-type businesses. Every time I look at this chart, I cannot help drawing/seeing the green line - what I call a Buffett value line. It is a line linking A) the origin (a business that has 0 ROCE should worth O PE), and B) Buffett's largest holding AAPL (which happens to have the highest ROCE among this group of stocks). As you can see, the line happens to go through VZ and ABBV - two other large Buffett holdings that are representations of good businesses at good prices and excellent business at a high price.

So now with this background, let's look at AMZN valuations more closely. Firstly, as can be seen, its PE based on the owners' earnings is much lower than its PE based on its accounting EPS. Its true PE is only about 40x when the discrepancies between its accounting earnings and owner's earnings are considered. Its PE based on the owners' earnings is almost the same as Visa (V), even though its accounting PE is dramatically higher.

Nonetheless, AMZN is still significantly above the value line. It is still quite expensively valued even when its high ROCE and true earning power are accounted for.

Author

Chart 4 - Amazon's free cash flow going in the wrong direction

FCF is an important metric, if not the most important metric, in stock analysis and valuation. However, like many other metrics, the inputs used in FCF can be ambiguous. Most of us are familiar with the FCF calculation in the following way,

FCF = operating cash flow - capital expenditure.

And AMZN does report its FCF this way. Based on this version of FFC, AMZN has been cash positive for years (starting around 2011). However, it has turned cash negative last year. Its FCF declined from more than $29B in Q3 2020 to about $2.5B in Q3 2021 and turned to a negative $9B in Q4 2021.

AMZN now also reports another version of FCF (mostly due to new accounting rules effective in 2019). And this version is calculated in the following way,

FCF = operating cash flow - capital expenditure - Finance Leases - Other Financing Obligations

Now as you can see from the following chart, this version of its FFC is even more concerning. It has been a positive $20B, turned to almost zero in 2021 Q2, and then to a negative $20B 2021 Q4.

It is debatable whether a negative free cash flow is a good or bad thing. On the good side, it certainly shows Amazon still finds many growth areas to invest heavily. However, on the bad side, the current negative cash flow is quite sizable. An FCF of negative $20B is sizable both in absolute terms and relative terms if you consider its cash from operations is "only" $46B in 2021. For its lease accounting alone, its principal repayments of finance leases were consistently about $11B per year in recent years. Again, a sizable number both in absolute terms and also in relative terms (about 20% of its $40B of cash from operations). AMZN relies substantially on leased equipment for its growth. Take the AWS segment as an example. As long as the business wants to keep its AWS segment, the business will need to replace or purchase the leased equipment when the lease expires. So these leased equipment are not optional for AMZN and should be considered part of capital investment.

Other risks

First, the biggest one as I can see is the pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery. The pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist. The pandemic could cause unexpected implications such as a major slowdown of consumer spending or a reversal of online shopping trends as the vaccine rollout.

Second, AMZN is also facing risks with order fulfillment with the ongoing interruptions of the global supply chain. With China still in quasi-lockdown mode, the supply chain shock is still unfolding and could develop in many possible directions. It remains to be seen how the logistical system in the U.S. and the world pass this current stress test.

Lastly, further out, AMZN also faces intensifying competition in global e-commerce and cloud computing. And as a global business, it also faces currency headwinds and uncertainties.

Conclusions and final thoughts

We hold a neutral view for Amazon due to the mixed considerations.