Whenever the words “transformative M&A” are used, it’s usually an apt description no matter how the deal goes - whether it goes well or not, it’s almost certain to meaningfully transform the future of the company doing the deal. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is no stranger to deals, but acquiring CIT Group brings an entirely new set of opportunities and risks to the table; the opportunity to leverage a national lending franchise with a low-cost deposit base, but also the risks inherent to integrating a very different sort of business.

Paying less than tangible book value certainly reduces some of the risk to the CIT deal, but management will still have tough choices to make down the line regarding whether or not to maintain certain lines of business and whether to change CIT’s underwriting practices. I expect the deal to allow First Citizens to generate mid-single-digit long-term core earnings growth off of a much larger asset base, and given the current valuation, these shares are worth closer consideration.

Taking A Big Leap Into Commercial Lending

First Citizens was already a bank with a strong commercial lending franchise, as close to 70% of pre-CIT lending was in commercial categories like real estate and commercial & industrial loans. Acquiring CIT takes that to a new level, though, with the company acquiring significantly larger operations in smaller to middle-market commercial lending, asset-backed lending (including receivables factoring), and rail equipment financing.

While based in Southern California, and doing a lot of its business in California, CIT brings a virtually national lending capability to First Citizens, as well as expanded capabilities in healthcare, rail, aviation, energy, and marine specialty categories. CIT also brings expanded capabilities in areas like real estate finance, as well as more “standard” commercial lending. Expanded is a key word here as well, as CIT will grow First Citizens’ loan book by roughly 125% (including leases), with more than 80% of that in commercial categories.

Right off the bat, CIT will bring new lending capabilities that First Citizens can apply to its existing footprint in states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Virginia. Over a relatively short period of time, I also expect First Citizens to leverage its low-cost deposit base to help reduce the cost of funds for CIT; the latter’s cost of funds has been around 1% lately (versus about 0.2% for First Citizens), with a cost of deposits of about 0.46% (versus about 0.06% for First Citizens).

Interestingly, management’s projections don’t call for major cost cuts, with a synergy target of just 10% of combined pro forma expenses. Not only is there relatively limited overlap in the branch banking operations, but this leads me to believe that First Citizens intends to largely maintain CIT’s commercial lending operations as they are.

Opportunities And Risks

As mentioned above, CIT will significantly expand First Citizens’ commercial lending operations, both in terms of product offerings and geographic coverage. While I wouldn’t say that First Citizens has been underutilizing its deposit base relative to other banks, this expanded operating footprint will give the bank a much wider set of growth options as the economy continues to grow. Moreover, I do see significant cross-selling opportunities in the bank’s historical operating footprint.

Funding cost synergies should be meaningful, as First Citizens can leverage its much lower cost of funds and start replacing CIT’s higher-cost funding base. I also see longer-term opportunities for First Citizens to leverage and expand CIT’s homeowners association deposit business, as well as its national digital bank. As this process goes on, I see the opportunity for First Citizens to expand the overall commercial lending opportunity into higher-quality credits – because of the funding cost base, CIT effectively priced itself out of at least some higher-quality lending opportunities, and with a lower funding cost, the bank can make more attractive spreads on lower-risk loans.

Underwriting risk is a concern, though. CIT has long had meaningfully higher non-performing asset and charge-off ratios than First Citizens, including more than triple the level of charge-offs (as a percentage of loans) in the years before the pandemic. While some of this is just a structural feature of how CIT operated (higher-risk lending in exchange for higher loan yields), it does create some potential risks, and I am interested to see how much of CIT’s legacy business First Citizens ultimately decides to run off in the interests of overall underwriting quality.

Along those lines, I do also see some integration and culture risk here. These are two very different banks with historically different approaches to underwriting and underwriting risk. Particularly given that First Citizens is still controlled by members of its founding family, I do see some risk of culture clashes and the potential for productive revenue-generators at CIT deciding to leave and take their list of contacts to other banks looking to aggressively grow their own commercial lending operations – banks like Pinnacle (PNFP), for instance, have explicitly made hiring dissatisfied proven revenue generators out of recently-acquired banks part of its growth strategy.

Rates And Loan Growth Still Matter

While integrating CIT and taking advantage of opportunities like a greatly enlarged commercial lending franchise and the lowering of CIT’s funding costs will dominate the narrative around First Citizens for a while, it’s not all that’s going on. First Citizens was already an asset-sensitive bank and the acquisition of CIT Group doesn’t fundamentally alter above-average sensitivity, though deposit beta is a bigger risk given that CIT doesn’t have an attractive core deposit franchise.

Loan growth, too, should be a significant driver. Loan demand has been reaccelerating across commercial lending categories, and the next two to three years should be good ones for commercial loan growth, particularly given First Citizens’ leverage to faster-growing markets in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, and California.

The Outlook

While integrating the CIT deal will clearly be the primary focus at this bank, there is other work to be done. I’d like to see First Citizens build up its treasury and payment services capabilities, particularly with its expanded focus on commercial lending. While commercial lending markets are large and growing, they’re also increasingly competitive, and I believe a strong offering of treasury services will be increasingly important.

I would also like to see improved operating efficiency. First Citizens has never stood out as a particularly efficient bank, and driving the efficiency ratio from the mid-60%’s into the mid-50%’s would be a significant factor in boosting core operating earnings.

I’m looking for long-term core earnings growth in the mid-single-digits (around 6%), as First Citizens leverages CIT’s commercial lending operations and its lower-cost funding base, as well as continuing to grow in attractive markets like the Southeast U.S. and California. Risks to this outlook include higher loan losses, weaker loan growth (from run-off and employee attrition), and persistently higher expenses, though I also see opportunities for even larger revenue and operating cost synergies as potential positive drivers.

The Bottom Line

Discounted core earnings suggest to me that First Citizens is undervalued below $800 and priced for a low double-digit annualized return. Likewise, an 11x multiple on my ’23 EPS estimate gives me a fair value over $1,000, and I don’t think 11x is a particularly high multiple given the potential for above-average earnings growth.

I can understand why some investors may not be interested in a bank where the founding family still wields significant influence, where M&A has been so central to growth, and/or where there is meaningful integration risk after such a large deal. Still, as a bank that isn’t particularly well-covered or well-followed, and that does seem undervalued, this looks like a name worth considering.