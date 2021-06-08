Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Thesis and Background

The main responsibilities (or you may even argue that the only responsibilities) of a CEO are capital allocation and personnel evaluation. However, for ordinary investors like you and me, both areas are beyond what we can effectively analyze. For example, many of us (including this author) study and try to imitate Buffett – these two areas are where we just cannot. We simply cannot get to know and evaluate management as he does, or effectively influence capital allocation decisions. Most of us simply do not have the resources and access to start with – let alone the skill or talent.

However, such a lack of access might be a blessing in disguise. Business executives (at least every one of the few that I’ve met in person) are all highly charismatic, charming, and 100% confident in their business and their ability. Meeting and hearing them in person probably would most likely mislead us about the business fundamentals more than inform us. And Buffett cautioned repeatedly about CEOs, “don’t listen to what they say but look at what they do”. And that is exactly right, for most of us, we would be better off by looking at what they do from the financial reports.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and CEO Patrick Gelsinger provide an illustrating case in point. In this article, you will see the divergence of opinion regarding Gelsinger’s strategies (and his leadership ability in general). More specifically,

On the one hand, Gelsinger is yet another highly charismatic, charming, overachieving corporate veteran. He joined INTC as a programmer in 1987. At age 32, he was named the youngest vice president in INTC’s history and was Mentored by then CEO and legendary Andrew Grove himself. Since taking over as CEO, Gelsinger has demonstrated the vision and engineering know-how to shake up INTC. in my view, he has been making all the right strategic calls: regaining manufacturing supremacy, aggressively attracting top talent, and investing in the future. And you will see later, these views are supported by financial results.

However, on the other hand, the market took a different view. INTC’s price has declined by more than 20% since Pat Gelsinger rejoined as new CEO in February 2021. And there are certainly good reasons. INTC’s chip business has been facing challenges from multiple fronts. On the customer front, it lost Apple’s Mac computers business, ending a 15-year relationship. In the high-end manufacturing front, INTC has been passed by its Asian rivals such as TSMC to manufacture smaller transistors and superior chips. On the chip design front, it has been in a cut-throat competition with other giants like AMD, QCOM, NVDA and does not show clear signs of winning.

With the above divergence of views, this article focuses on a more objective measure of Gelsinger’s efforts using the so-call Buffett’s $1 test. So you can reach an informed evaluation based on facts and financial results.

Market’s scorecard for Gelsinger – fail!

Let’s first see the market’s scorecard for Gelsinger using Buffett’s $1 test. As Buffett said himself in his 1984 shareholder letter (the highlighted was added by me):

“Unrestricted earnings should be retained only when there is a reasonable prospect – backed preferably by historical evidence or, when appropriate, by a thoughtful analysis of the future – that for every dollar retained by the corporation, at least one dollar of market value will be created for owners. This will happen only if the capital retained produces incremental earnings equal to, or above, those generally available to investors.”

The $1 test relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity: retained earnings and market capitalization (“MC”) of the business. And for readers following my writings, I always prefer the use of a few reliable data points to the use of many uncertain data points.

For readers who haven’t paid much attention to retained earnings, you can either find them in the balance sheet or directly calculate them by subtracting the dividend payments from earnings.

Without further ado, the following table shows the scorecard of INTC’s management on this test. For more visually oriented readers, the plot below shows the same information in a bar chat.

The first two rows show the annual retained earnings and the average market cap, respectively. And the third row shows the annual retained earnings as a percentage of the average market capitalization for that year. Because the market price is obviously volatile, Buffett preferred looking at a period long enough (say five years) to filter out the noises and be able to draw meaningful conclusions. So the fourth row shows the 5-year cumulative retained earnings (in $B), and the fifth row shows the 5-year cumulative MC change (in $B). Then finally, the last sixth row shows the ratio between the cumulative retained earnings and MC change.

Obviously, a ratio larger than one means the business has passed the $1 test because in this case, the business has created more than one dollar of MC for every dollar retained. Vice versa, a ratio less than one means the business has failed the $1 dollar test.

As seen, INTC has passed the test with flying colors – until Gelsinger took over in 2021. The business has created an average of $1.27 of MC for every dollar retained from 2012 to 2020. However, since Gelsinger took over in 2021, the ratio nosed dived into the negative. As a result, the aggregated ratio fell below 1.

During the period of 2012~2022, INTC has retained a total of $110B of earnings and its MC has increased for a total of only $81B. So during the past decade, INTC has created only $0.73 of shareholder value for every $1 of earnings retained and failed the test. And again, call it bad timing or bad luck, Gelsinger’s arrival coincided (he certainly has not caused it) with the failure.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data. Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Fundamental scorecard for Gelsinger – pass!

For technology businesses like INTC, an equally important and effective variation of the above $1 test is to apply it to the R&D expenses.

Particularly for myself, I do not invest in a tech business because I have high confidence in a certain product or idea in the pipeline – that is too speculative for me. Instead, I bet on the process. If the process itself is sound and efficient, sooner or later a good idea will be developed into a successful project as long as there are plenty of ideas to be tried. And the $1 test, when applied to R&D expenses, provides a simple and effective indicator of the process.

As seen in the next chart, INTC has been spending on average 20% of its total revenues on average on R&D. And as you can see, Gelsinger maintained this level of investment after he took over.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Now let’s see how we quantify the yield of its R&D expenses. The purpose of any corporate R&D is obviously to generate profit. Therefore, it is intuitive to quantify the yield by taking the ratio between profit and R&D expenditures. This way we can quantify how many dollars of profit has been generated per dollar of R&D expenses, as shown in the next chart. In this chart, I used the operating cash flow as the measure for profit. Also, most R&D investments do not produce any result in the same year. They typically have a lifetime of a few years. Therefore, this analysis assumes a 3-year average investment cycle for R&D. And as a result, we use the 3-year moving average of operating cash flow to represent this 3-year cycle.

As you can see, the R&D yield for INTC has actually been better under Gelsinger’s leadership since 2021. The R&D yield has been averaging about $1.95 (of profit for every $1 spent on R&D) since he took over in 2021. This level of R&D yield is not only higher than INTC’s past level (averaged about $1.6 in the early part of the decade), but also very competitive even for the overachieving FAAMG group. Take Meta Platforms (FB) and Google (GOOG) as two examples. Their R&D yield has been averaging about $1.9 to $2.0 also.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data.

INTC valuation and expected return

For me, the above divergence in Gelsinger’s test results signals a mispricing. In my view, Gelsinger has been making all the right strategic calls: regaining manufacturing supremacy, aggressively attracting top talent, and investing in the future. The initiative in the foundry business itself would fuel substantial future growth. The foundry sector is expected to enjoy strong secular growth. It is expected to grow into a $100 billion market over the next five years from about $87 billion today. INTC’s investment in foundry also enjoys support from the U.S. government. The Biden administration had recently pledged $52 billion towards building out domestic production and supply of semiconductors and reestablishing America’s “chip supremacy” from Asia. And lastly, INTC has already attracted the interest of more than 100 potential customers for its foundry service. These customers include major names such as Qualcomm (QCOM) and Amazon (AMZN), adding a good degree of certainty to its profitability.

In terms of valuation, the business is about fairly valued in terms of its historical PE multiples as can be seen below. Although note it's at a significant discount from its historical dividend yield.

Looking forward, for the next 3~5 years, a healthy organic growth rate is expected. The consensus estimate project a growth rate of almost 12% CAGR to 2026. My estimate is a more conservative 7.5% CAGR based on its return on capital employed and reinvestment rate. But even with this conservative projection, a health total return can be expected. The total return in the next 3~5 years is projected to be in a range of 31% (the low-end projection) to about 71% (the high-end projection), translating into a very attractive return of 7% to 14% annual total return.

Finally, such a return is even more appealing when adjusted for risks – considering that a good part of the return is supported by a well-covered dividend (more than 3.1% as of this writing), the superb financial strength (at the highest A++ level), and also the earning consistency.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data Seeking Alpha

Risks

Investing in INTC also involves risks too. At the macroeconomic level, an element of uncertainty involves the ongoing chip shortage. Such a shortage could limit the growth of both the top and bottom line of INTC. And in the end, the situation ultimately relies on the development of the pandemic, or more precisely the recovery of the global economy and logistic chain from the pandemic.

Specific to INTC, its heavy investment in the fab business represents a large uncertainty. There are a few tailwinds to support an optimistic view, such as the government commitment as aforementioned. But the ultimate success of the foundry business will simply remain uncertain in the next few years. In the longer-term, INTC's competition with other players in the chip space is a constant risk. Even though INTC still dominates the chip market currently, it has lost significant market share to AMD (and also to QCOM and NVDA too).

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article analyzed INTC’s management and capital allocation effectiveness using a simple and objective method. This method relies on the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity. I always prefer the use of a few reliable data points to the use of many uncertain data points.

The key takeaways are: