Honeywell International, Inc (NASDAQ:HON) has been in business for over a century and is a dependable component of the DJIA. The company provides products and services to industries that are critical to global economic growth, and the share price will likely benefit from further economic recovery and broader index-based rallying. Recovery in global airfare from loosening COVID restrictions is one example of an immediate catalyst. The company is also investing in significant growth opportunities that should benefit long-term shareholders in future years. At current pricing, shares in the company offer steady dividend payouts and upside potential of at least 10%.

Business

HON is an inventor and leading software-industrial company of critical technologies that are applicable to global integration. The company has four reportable segments; Aerospace; Honeywell Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions.

In 2021, HON reported total net sales of +$34.4B. The revenue disaggregation of each segment, available within the annual 10-K filing, is below. The Aerospace segment is the largest segment for the company. Operations in this segment are focused on the supply of products, software, and services for aircrafts that are sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and other customers in various end-markets. The products and services in this segment are also sold to the U.S. government. Sales to the government, which are primarily to the Department of Defense, accounted for just over 10% of total net sales and more than 30% of total sales in the segment, which itself accounted for over 30% of total sales. Additionally, within the segment, sales attributable to products and services are balanced more evenly than in the other segments, which are weighted heavily towards products.

Segment Sales Breakout - Form 10-K

From a geographical standpoint, 60% of total net sales are generated in the United States, with 20% generated in Europe. Including exports, however, the company’s international presence accounts for over 50% of total net sales.

In the company’s recent industrial conference, management also disclosed that slightly over 1% of total revenues are Russia-based. Additionally, exposure to Ukraine is also minimal. Furthermore, regarding the supply of critical raw materials, such as Titanium, the company had stockpiled resources ahead of time, and they do not expect significant supply-related disruptions resulting from the issues in Russia.

Geographical Sales Breakout - Form 10-K

Competition

HON is subject to intense competition in all of their product segments. In the Aerospace segment, their primary competitors include L3 Harris, Raytheon Technologies, and Northrop Grumman. Notable competitors in their other segments include 3M, Johnson Controls, Siemens, and Emerson Electric.

Below are the market caps of a sample set of competitors, available within the peer comparison tool from Seeking Alpha. Honeywell and 3M are both components within the DJIA, so a comparison of the two is important for those that are interested in an index-based comparison. Northrop and L3 are both competing Aerospace names, while Siemens is the most comparable from a market cap standpoint, though they do have significantly more employees. Emerson is a competitor in the Performance Materials and Technologies segment, so they are included as well.

Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool - Market Cap

Over the past month, HON has performed strongly, especially compared against 3M, Siemens, and EMR. 3M has strongly underperformed largely due to the uncertainties relating to ongoing lawsuits. Neither Siemens nor EMR are components of the DJIA, so they were not beneficiaries of the index-based rally that occurred in the DJIA over the past several days. Northrop and L3 have benefited from escalating geopolitical tensions due to their concentration in defense related segments.

From a YTD perspective, aside from the defense-focused names, performance of all peers has been poor or mediocre. Despite the weak performance of late, all names have performed strongly over a longer timeframe, as evidenced by their 10-YR returns.

Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool - Total Returns

HON appears overvalued against their peers from the perspective of a forward pricing multiple. Currently, their forward multiple is nearly 23x versus a multiplier of below 20 for both 3M and Northrop. The multiple is more in-line with the other names, but still higher. Additionally, the five-year average multiple for HON is 21x, so the company is overvalued from a historical standpoint as well.

Another useful valuation metric is the EV/EBITDA multiple. On this, HON also appears overvalued to most of their peers and to their five-year average of 15x.

Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool - Valuation

Honeywell has largely underperformed when compared against their peers, and they appear slightly overvalued at first glance. These multiples, however, may not provide complete insight into the company’s future performance. To obtain a more complete picture, one must read into their earnings and perform a more thorough fundamental analysis.

Earnings and Outlook

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, HON reported total net sales of +$34.4B, which was up 5% from 2020. Sales for the quarter, however, were down 2.7%. On an individual segment basis, the company experienced weakness in Aerospace, which is the company’s largest segment that accounts for approximately 30% of total net sales. Sales in this segment were down nearly 5% for the year, largely due to weak fourth quarter performance, with sales down nearly 3% during the quarter. Strong performance in their other segments, however, offset the weakness in Aerospace.

Q4FY21 Earnings Release

On profitability, HON held up strongly in all segments for the year, despite a challenging operating environment. Profit margins for the year and for the quarter were approximately 21%, which was in-line with 2020. In the Aerospace segment, profits were up 5% for the year, but only 2% for the quarter.

Q4FY21 Earnings Release

For the year, demand remained strong with orders up in the upper single digits. Furthermore, backlog was up 7%, and over 50% of these obligations are expected to be completed in 2022. Strong demand for the year was offset by weak fourth quarter performance due to supply-related constraints and tough comparisons to 2020 due to lower COVID mask volumes and six fewer days in the quarter. Despite the challenges, the company still delivered EPS that was above the midpoint of their guidance for the year.

During the year, HON also repurchased +$3.4B of shares and increased their dividend for the 12th time in the past 11 years. The dividend now yields approximately 2% and has grown at a 10-YR CAGR of nearly 10%.

Looking ahead to 2022, the company expects to increase their CAPEX spending to capture high growth opportunities and create value for the future. CAPEX is expected to be between +$1.1B and +$1.2B, which would be up +$200M from 2021 and up over 25% from the past three years. In addition, R&D spending is also expected to be up 15% from the prior year and 10% from the prior three years.

From a sales perspective, falling COVID infection levels are expected to lead to continued improvements in global flight hours and a return to buildings, both of which are expected to benefit HON, both directly and indirectly. Supply chain-related constraints are expected to remain a challenge in the first half of the year but these issues are expected to improve in the second half. Additionally, inflation will continue being a headwind, but their prior pricing actions are expected to alleviate the negative pressure on their margins. Overall sales are projected to be between +$35.4B and +$36.4B, which would be up 4-7% from 2021, and the effective tax rate is forecasted to be about 22%.

Liquidity Analysis

Author's Assessment of Short-Term Liquidity Strength

At the end of 2021, HON reported total current assets of +$25.4B and total current liabilities of +$19.5B. The company has a sizeable cash balance that accounted for 43% of total current assets in 2021 and 51% in 2020. In addition, inventory and associated A/R together accounted for nearly 50% of the total in 2021 and 40% in 2020. There was an uptick in inventory in 2021, and that will need to be analyzed further to determine if the increase was related to purchases or both purchases on top of unsold goods.

Balance Sheet - Form 10-K Balance Sheet - Form 10-K

The results of seven liquidity ratios further below provide insight into the short-term financial health of the company. Both the current ratio and the quick ratio are at adequate levels. Both these ratios measure the ability of the company to meet its short-term obligations with their current assets. For both ratios, a level of 1x or greater is desirable. Honeywell meets the minimum level for the current ratio but is slightly under on the quick ratio. This is not a concern, however.

Since inventory accounts for a large portion of current assets, it’s important to understand the relationship between its stated amount on the balance sheet and its estimated fair value. On the balance sheet, inventories are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. In practice, however, companies generally receive a mark-up on cost upon sale. In 2021, HON had a COGS/Sales ratio of 0.65. This indicates the selling price of the company’s inventory is 1.54x the amount reported on the balance sheet. When adjusting current assets to reflect this observation, the current ratio would be 1.45x.

Author's Calculations of Liquidity Ratios

What is concerning regarding inventory performance is the number of days HON is holding inventory. In 2018, inventories were held for an average of 56 days. The holding period has steadily increased to 78 days in 2021. Part of this is surely related to recent logistical challenges and COVID-related disruption. But the increase is still notable and worth monitoring moving forward. The increase also negatively affects the quick ratio, since that ratio only includes the most liquid assets such as cash and A/R.

For comparative purposes, the summary below was prepared to assess inventory performance with related peers. Analysis of this summary provides a better outlook for Honeywell. Besides the defense oriented L3 and Northrop, HON is generally performing on par with the industry and compared to 3M, even better. Nevertheless, a return to 2018 operating performance is preferable.

Author's Peer Comparisons of Inventory Turnover

The summary below provides insight into the number of days of other financing required after accounting for the number of days it takes to sell inventory, collect on A/R, and pay suppliers. In 2021, for example, it took HON 78 days to sell inventory. It then took 72 days to collect on this sale. Thus, it took a total of 150 days to convert these assets into cash. During this timeframe, the company held off payment to their suppliers for 97 days. In other words, the company received 97 days of supplier-provided financing. Thus, there were a total of 53 days in which the company’s working capital was funded either by cash on hand or other longer-term financing sources. Above, it was calculated that the company had 134 days of sales in cash on hand. Therefore, one can safely conclude that HON’s cash balance is more than sufficient to fund current working capital needs.

Author's Calculations of Other Financing Sources

Overall, HON is in a strong short-term liquidity position. They have ample cash on hand and their operating performance is on par with industry averages. The turnover time on their inventory, however, appears to lag when compared to their historical levels of performance. Moving forward, this is a metric that should be monitored more closely by investors.

Long-Term Solvency Analysis

Author's Assessment of Long-Term Solvency

HON reported +$45.2B in total liabilities in 2021. This was lower than the +$46.8B reported in 2020 but higher than the +$40B reported in 2019. For perspective, their net debt to EBITDA was approximately 1.05x in 2021. Furthermore, their net debt to free cash flow was 1.79x. This indicates a strong ability to generate adequate levels of earnings and cash flow to maintain leverage at reasonable levels.

The summary below provides several additional solvency ratios. The results are consistent with historical averages, and there isn’t anything that particularly stands out.

The interest coverage ratio and Z-Score are two of the most important ratios to consider when analyzing leverage. The ability of a company to satisfy its interest obligations is important because if a company misses a payment, debtholders are often able to demand immediate repayment of their remaining debt balance. With a coverage ratio of nearly 22x, there are clearly no concerns in HON missing a payment. In addition, the Z-Score of 3.89 indicates a probability of bankruptcy of 0.20%. Again, there are no issues at present.

Author's Calculations of Long-Term Solvency

For further confirmation of long-term solvency, the summary below provides insight into the maturity periods of all their contractual obligations. As can be seen, 46% of their total contractual obligations are due after 2026, and the amounts due prior to then are spread evenly each year. Therefore, there are no concerns regarding repayment risk.

Summary of Debt Maturities - Form 10-K

The company is in a strong long-term solvency position. They generate sufficient earnings and cash flow to maintain healthy leverage ratios, and there are no apparent risks related to repayment of their contractual obligations or their ability to cover their interest payments. As such, it is safe to assess a strong rating on this metric.

Profitability Analysis

Author's Assessment of Profitability Strength

HON is consistently generating double-digit margins, despite the challenging operating conditions of the past two years. In fact, margins on gross profit and EBITDA ended the year stronger in 2021 than in all prior years. This indicates a strong ability of the company to recover cost inflation through favorable pricing actions.

Author's Summary of Various Margins

Honeywell’s performance is also on par with the industry. Though there are several areas where the company can improve, weakness on certain metrics is offset by strength in other measures.

Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool - Profitability

Disruptions in the operating environment for the business will continue being a challenge for HON and their competitors, but as seen above, the industry appears to be recovering rising costs through pricing-related actions. One area of concern is the flatlining in sales. Sales have yet to recover to 2018 levels and are not expected to do so in 2022, either. While margins are healthy and a central strength for the company, stagnant sales is cause for concern. As such, it's best to remain neutral on this metric.

Cash Flow Strength

Author's Assessment of Cash Flow Strength

HON reported +$6.0B in operating cash flow in 2021, which was lower than the two prior comparative periods. In 2021, net income was higher than 2020, but there was an increase in working capital on higher inventory purchases, which in-turn resulted in an increase in cash outflows. Cash from operations would have been approximately +$450M higher than 2020 with more normalized inventory purchases. When compared to 2019, the decrease was largely attributable to lower net income. While margins were generally stronger in 2021, sales were down 6%. As mentioned in the profitability analysis, a return to prior levels for net sales is critical in ensuring continued cash flow growth.

Cash Flow Statement - Form 10-K

HON began 2021 with +$14.3B in cash and ended the year with +$11B. Further analysis of the cash flow statement, as summarized below, provides clarity on the +$3.3B decrease during the year. As seen, +$1.1B was spent on investing activities, which consisted primarily of four acquisitions totaling +$1.3B and CAPEX of $895M, offset by changes in net investments. HON then had +$5.1B in free cash flow (FCF) to apply to financing activities, which was principally related to share repurchases and dividend payments. Thus, one can conclude that the primary use of cash in 2021 was growth related acquisitions and returns to shareholders.

Further analysis was performed on the shareholder payouts to determine their sustainability moving forward. The dividend by itself appears well covered. In 2021, total dividends were 47% of net income, and both FCF and operating cash flow covered the payments in excess of 2x. This indicates a strong level of coverage.

When including the combined total of dividends and repurchases, however, the coverage falls. The combined total was over 100% of both FCF and net income. Despite being over 100% of FCFs, however, the payments are still covered by the operating cash flows of the company on a 1:1 basis.

In 2022, the company is expecting free cash flow to be between +$4.7B and +$5.1B. The decrease is due to the higher level of CAPEX spending forecasted for the year. Buybacks will likely be reduced to reflect the lower level of FCFs, but the dividend appears safe.

Author's Summary of Cash Flow Statement

HON is generating billions in FCFs and returning it all to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. Sales have been lagging, however, and this has negatively impacted the company's cash flows. In 2022, CAPEX spending is expected to be higher than normal and FCF for the year is forecasted to be lower than in 2021. The dividend is safe, but buybacks will likely be reduced. In later years, the investments in CAPEX should provide robust returns, but until that happens, it’s best to remain neutral on cash flow strength.

Intrinsic Share Price

For comparative purposes, various valuation methods were utilized to obtain a range of estimated fair values for HON. The results are summarized below. Applying the historical forward P/E multiple to the stock would yield a price low of approximately $182. The application of a multi-stage dividend discount model (DDM), on the other hand, yields a value of $229 when utilizing the current 10-YR Treasury rate of 2.1%. Since rates are expected to increase, both the FCF and DDM models were also calculated using a higher rate of 2.5%. When applying the DDM using a 10-YR Treasury rate of 2.5%, the implied price was $208. Therefore, an appropriate range would be between $181 at the low-end and $229 at the high-end.

Author's Summary of Various Valuation Techniques

For illustration purposes, a further explanation is provided below of the methodology used for the DDM.

The first step in the model was to determine the discount rate to utilize in the model. For this, use of the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) was preferable. The model is a function of the stock beta and the risk premium, which is the difference between the expected return on the market and the risk-free rate. The beta of the stock is 1.13, as reported in Morningstar. The risk-free rate was was the rate on 10-YR U.S Treasuries, which was 2.14%, as reported in The Wall Street Journal. The historical risk premium is 5.5%. Thus, the expected return on market is 7.64%. After inputting these variables into the CAPM, a discount rate of 8.36% was obtained.

Author's Calculation of Discount Rate

The next step was to input revenue and balance sheet related data from the past five years. The results are provided below. Upon analyzing the results, a few observations were made.

Net income margins are approximately 16%

Total liabilities are generally around 70% of total assets

Total shareholders equity is approximately 30% of total assets

The asset turnover ratio is 0.53

Author's Summary of Critical Historical Data

The observations noted above were then used to generate a forecast for the next five years. By projecting out total revenues and total assets, net income and total liabilities and shareholders equity were derived using the applicable percentages noted earlier.

Forecasted revenues are shown below. Revenues for period 1 are in-line with management expectations. For the subsequent two periods, revenues are expected to grow 7%, before returning to a more moderated level of 5%.

Author's Revenue Projections

To explicitly link asset growth with sales growth, the asset turnover rate of 0.53 was used to project total future assets. The results are shown below.

Author's Projections of Total Assets

One will notice that the implied % change in total assets fluctuates from year to year, whereas for purposes of this model, sales were expected to grow smoothly each year. To smooth out these asset fluctuations, the CAGR of total assets was calculated. In the model above, total assets were expected to grow to $89,411 from $64,470. This represents a CAGR of 6.76%. The final projected totals using this growth rate are summarized below.

Author's Adjusted Projections of Total Assets

The totals above were inputted into the five-year model below. The total equity and net income in year five were the critical inputs required for the continuing value calculation.

Author's Fully Completed Projections

One of the final steps in the model was to input the historical shareholder payouts and share issuance data of the past five years and prepare a projection using the historical averages. The summary below provides the results of this analysis. Historically, HON has been repurchasing stock approximating 10% of sales and issuing stock at about 1% of sales. Additionally, in recent years, the dividend payments have been about 7.5% of total net sales. Using these averages, the projections were prepared, and they were then discounted using a rate of 8.36%.

Author's Summary and Projections of Net Shareholder Payouts

Upon summing the present value of the net shareholder payouts above, the total was added to the continuing value that was calculated using a projected growth rate of 5%.

Author's Intrinsic Value Computation

As seen above, the results of the model yielded a result of $229, which represents 20% upside to current pricing.

Primary Risks

Honeywell is a supplier of products and services to various industries that are subject to their own economic and business environments. Negative disruption in the economic environment in any of their customers could have an adverse impact on the results of operations of the company. For example, results may be adversely affected by downturns in the global demand for air travel, which may impact new aircraft production or result in the delay or cancellation of new aircraft orders or reductions in global flying hours. This would negatively affect the Aerospace segment of the business, which is the company’s largest segment.

Including exports, the company’s international operations represent more than 50% of total sales. Exposure risk to international markets subjects the company to potential economic/political instability in the host country. Additionally, the company may be negatively impacted by geopolitical conflicts that may arise between the U.S or their allies and any of the countries that the company operates in. Tariffs and counter-tariffs, increased regulation, boycotts, and long-winded lawsuits are potential complexities that could raise the cost of doing business for the company.

In the Aerospace segment, nickel, steel, titanium, and other metals are all significant raw materials used in the production of the company's products. Additionally, raw materials are also a critical element in the cost of the products within the Performance, Materials, and Technologies segment. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 80% and 63% of the raw materials supply base under contract for each segment, respectively. For the remaining portion, however, continued disruption to the supply chain and inflationary pressures may result in increased costs for the company and may negatively affect results of operations if the company is unable to recover the costs through pricing-related actions.

Conclusion

HON has been in business for over a century, and they have been on the front lines of innovation in numerous industries critical to the global economy. During their long timespan, they have successfully navigated through challenging operating conditions, which have included wars, recessions, and public-health emergencies. The present business environment is one additional challenge for the company to overcome, but there are no doubts the company will be able to overcome them.

The company has a strong balance sheet that includes +$11B in cash on hand. There are no apparent short-term liquidity concerns and the company’s long-term viability is virtually guaranteed. In addition, HON is generating strong operating cash flows that are being used to invest in growth opportunities. The remaining free cash flow is then returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The dividend itself is currently yielding 2% and has been increased 12 times in the past 11 years.

Expected investments in the short-term are expected to temporarily reduce free cash flow, but the dividend is safe, and the investments are expected to be additional growth catalysts for the company. The current share price appears overvalued based on certain pricing-related multiples, but when considering discounted future cash flows, an opportunity with upside exists. New and existing shareholders with a long-term focus will benefit from including this dependable company in their diversified portfolios.