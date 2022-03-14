narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

Basic economics

An entirely standard and very basic piece of economics is that you always optimise for your scarce resource.

Say that labour is cheap - which means that capital is expensive, they're the same statement. So, how do you set up your factory? With lots of cheap hands and very few expensive machines. Now change the prices, capital is cheap, therefore so are machines, labour is expensive. So, you have more machines, employ more capital, hire less labour. This is why rising minimum wages lead McDonalds to put in ordering kiosks instead of us all talking to the gal at the counter.

This applies to everything. I once had a nice little business based upon exactly this observation. The Berlin Wall falls in 1989 and by 1990 I'm in Moscow. My thought, which I checked with a few people, was that the Soviets had access to really terrible computers by the standards of the time. But they still managed to launch rockets and all that stuff. So, they must have better software.

What's the area of consumer software that has always stretched whatever the standard machine is at the time? Games. So, hire Soviet trained programmers to write games. Tight, well ordered code which will run faster than the more slapdash American style. For the Soviet trained will have optimised for their scarce resource - hardware space, speed and memory - in a way the American programmers will not have. It worked. No, didn't get rich off it but the idea worked and we all did get paid. I'm still listed out there as the producer of "Another World" for Windows as that was one of the conversions we did, turning that DOS game into a Windows one.

This applies to everything - always, but always, optimise for your scarce resource.

Lilium is competing in the VTOL electric 'plane space. It's also been the subject of a particularly vicious short selling report which you can read here. Iceberg Research thinks they're either going to run out of money or massively dilute in a capital raise. They've considerable worries about the existence of the battery that would make the concept work. They're nowhere near the testing schedule they need and so on. So, they're short.

I tend not to advise on shorting anything simply because I don't think the risk reward ratio is good. The potential profit is the gap between the current price and zero. The potential loss is unlimited. Not where I'd advise upon playing even if that is just me.

Financials

On the face of it the company looks to have decent enough financial resources. 24 months' worth of cash at the current burn rate (close enough that is) is reasonable for certain types of tech company for example:

Our liquidity at year end 2021 is approximately $400 million

OK:

Total cash spend for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021, at $217 million, was in line with our planned budget of $221 million 1 , reflecting our budgetary discipline and focus on key engineering projects. The total cash spend for Q4 2021 amounted to $72.7 million, higher than in Q3 ($56.5 million)

Except. Really no one at all thinks they're going to have the approvals they need to be able to start selling 'planes for actual use in the next 24 months. They're simply not far enough along in the approval process as yet. So, there will have to be that further capital raise which will be dilutive. Especially at anything like the current stock price.

Things don't get cheaper from this point in the process onwards, quite the contrary.

We also don't see any other revenue sources. Capital from shareholders is all there is until that type of approval comes through.

Scarce resource optimisation

But here's the thing for me. Yes, OK, VTOL electric 'planes are a hot thing right now. I have my doubts to be honest but again, maybe that's just me. But let's accept that the sector has its merits and that someone is going to win it.

My contention is that it's not going to be Lilium. Because of scarce resource optimisation.

Batteries are heavy, charge is limited. This is why we're much more likely to end up with fuel cell trucks - or even conventional ICEs fueled with reformulated green hydrogen derived fuels - than we are battery powered 18 wheelers. Simply because the battery weight required to take 50 tonnes hundreds of miles weighs something close to that 50 tonnes sort of weight of the loaded truck itself. OK, possibly an exaggeration but you get the point.

What's a significant limitation in a flying machine? Weight. What's a significant limitation in a battery powered machine? Weight. So, when we design a battery powered flying machine what's our limitation? Weight - weight of the batteries that power the thing.

Our scarce resource is therefore power into the flying part of the machine. This is just what it is. We must therefore optimise our machine for power consumption.

But this is exactly the opposite of what Lilium has done. They've gone for a much more power expensive design option (lots of small within wing rotors rather than larger and more efficient propellers). This violates our scarce resource optimisation tenet. Thus it doesn't work as a design choice.

Sure, Lilium says they've a new battery which means this doesn't matter. But even if they do - Iceberg disagrees they do - this is still the wrong design choice. Because if you've got a lovely new battery with better performance and energy storage then you can increase the range of the aircraft. Rather than blowing it on a less efficient form of propulsion. If that new battery does work then you would have - given the right design decision - a clearly outstanding differentiator from all the other 200 people vying for the market. Instead of having blown it on the wrong design at the start.

Weight, therefore power capacity, of electric 'planes are the scarce resource. Lilium hasn't optimised for this. It's not going to work.

My view

This is a little like Tolstoy's families are each unhappy in their own way. There are many things that can go wrong with an idea or a business. Or, the other way around, many things that need to go right for it to succeed. Finding the one flaw that invalidates the plan is all we need. We know that it will be unhappy in its own way and that's all we need as information.

The investor view

Lilium might be able to build a 'plane, possibly even get it approved although along with Iceberg I have my doubts about that. But they've made that crucially wrong decision not to optimise for the scarce resource. Battery powered 'planes just have to be sparing in their energy usage. They've gone for an energy guzzling design - one that by its very design will always be energy guzzling.

It's not going to work. This is one to run away from, not just walk. It's based upon a fundamental miscalculation.