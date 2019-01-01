da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been about 40 months since I wrote my “avoid the stock” piece on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and since that time, the shares are down about 33% against a gain of about 66% for the S&P 500. That underperformance, driven by some unwelcome test results, has me intrigued. Since the company just recently released financial statements, I thought I’d review the name yet again to determine whether it’s worth investing or not. I’ll make this determination by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Finally, in my previous missive on this name, I analogized this stock to a lottery ticket, suggesting it would be much better for investors who insisted on staying long to buy calls, rather than shares. I want to write about how that trade worked out, and want to offer up another, similar trade. As the song says, “I gotta be me”, and I can’t not write about the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential of stock options. You may find my incessant need to write about options to be tedious. I beg your indulgence, because it’s one of the least destructive of my many habits.

It’s the 21st of March, meaning that it’s the first day back after St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and I’ll confess that I’m still a bit shaky. For that reason, I want to get my thoughts down on virtual paper as succinctly as possible so I can start nursing myself back to my version of “health.” I’ll leap right to the point in this thesis statement. Apart from a reasonably strong capital structure, I think the financial performance here is fairly bad. The company has been profitable in only one of the past nine years, and owners have been diluted massively. Additionally, it seems that employees are doing much better than owners, which is not ideal in my view, as the latter take on much more risk. That said, the stock is reasonably inexpensive, and for that reason I’ll be taking a (speculative) bullish position here. After all, in stocks such as this, the past is far less relevant. I’ll be expressing most of this bullish thesis via call options. In my view, this is the wisest path because they offer most of the return “flavour” with far less risk “calories.” I also like call options because they oblige investors to review and test their investment theses far more frequently than they otherwise might. So, specifically, I’ll be buying 300 shares and will put in an order to buy 10 of the January 2023 calls with a strike of $12.50.

Financial Snapshot

I understand that many investors who buy this sort of business don’t pay as much attention to trivialities as cash flow, and profitability. I do, though, so I’d beg your indulgence as I review the financial history here. In my view, there’s not much to like here. Both the top and bottom lines seem inconsistent. The company has been profitable one year in nine, and in that year, the margin was quite thin at 5.7%. At the same time, the share count has grown at an eye popping CAGR of ~33% over the past nine years, so investors are getting less with each share bought.

It’s not all dark and stormy at Cara, though. The capital structure is incredibly strong in my view. In particular, the company currently has about $167 million in cash and marketable securities, and total liabilities are sitting around $19.5 million. Since the company suffered a loss of ~$88 million in 2021, holding all else constant, they have enough cash on hand to fund another two years or so. Additionally, the 84 employees at the firm took down $20.785 million in stock based compensation during the latest year, so at least investors can take some consolation in knowing that at least employees are treated well.

Cara Therapeutics Financial History (Cara Therapeutics Investor Relations)

The Stock

The financial history here may be troubled, but investors are obviously more interested in the future than in the past. This is why I want to spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. The return you make from the investment, from this potentially great future, is largely a function of the price paid for that. In other words, there’s a strong negative relationship between the price paid for a given stock, and the subsequent returns on it. I could continue to drone on, and try to prove this point theoretically, but where’s the fun in that? I’ll use Cara itself to demonstrate the point. The company released earnings at the beginning of March, so very little has happened at the business between then and now.

If investors bought immediately after earnings, they’re up about 14.5% as of now. Had someone bought the stock on the 11th, to pick a date totally at random, they’re down about 3% since. Virtually nothing happened at the business during this short time span, and certainly not enough to warrant a 17.5% swing in returns. The relatively extreme variance in performance in such a short time comes down entirely to price paid. This is why I try, though don’t always succeed, to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

As the people who read my stuff regularly for some reason know, I measure the cheapness, or not, of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, book value and the like. To reinforce what I wrote above, there’s a strong negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns, so I want to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market, and the stock’s own history. In case it’s not front of mind for you, dear readers, in my previous missive on Cara, I recommended avoiding the shares because the price to free cash was egregiously high, well north of 1,000. Things have improved quite substantially since then, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition, we see that the price to book has improved pretty dramatically over the past while, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Admittedly these valuations may be less relevant for a “lottery ticket” stock such as this one because of the idea that the past may be far less relevant than the future. After all, the market may receive a positive surprise with the AD KORSUVA phase III trial, which would likely cause a bounce in the stock. The past doesn't’ really give us any insight into this. That said, the valuation reflects the risk of success or failure in clinical trails. If the market is nicely pessimistic, the potential upside is far greater. The valuation is the only means by which we can measure the level of optimism or pessimism in the shares, thus the ratios are relevant in my view.

My regular victims know that I measure the optimism or pessimism implied by the stock price by using the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Cara Therapeutics at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of less than 1% in perpetuity. I consider this to be a nicely pessimistic forecast, and so for that reason, I’m willing to take an explicitly bullish position in the shares.

Options As An Alternative

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended that investors who wanted to express a bullish thesis do so via call options, in an article with the very original title “Cara Therapeutics: Switch to Calls.” In that article, I suggested it would be better for investors to buy the May 2019 call with a strike of $20 for $3.10 than to hang on to the shares that were at that time trading for ~$18 per share. These calls expired worthless, which is obviously not an ideal outcome, but that performance is “less bad” than the performance of the stock over time. In a company such as this, with such an unpredictable future, “less bad” is sometimes the best we can hope for.

With that in mind, I’d recommend buying the January 2023 calls with a strike of $12.50. These are currently asked at $3.80, which I consider to be a bit rich, so I’ll put in a good til cancelled order to buy at $2.50. If the shares actually rise in price over the next 10 months, the investor will capture much of the upside, with far less capital at risk. If the shares languish here, the calls will expire worthless, but in my view, that’s a “less bad” outcome.

I think there’s one other point worth making about my “calls in lieu of shares” strategy. This may be something for biotech investors to consider. If a call expires worthless, you have the ability to “re-up” by buying another call, while still risking less capital than you would if you owned the shares. This makes the trade less risky by definition. If you’re bullish on the name, or feel that a buyout may be in the cards, you can carry on this strategy for years. This is great because it reduces capital risk, but there’s another, more subtle benefit that we should consider. When a call expires worthless, the investor is forced to reconsider the investment. In my view, this is an inherently positive exercise. When I was a stockbroker many years ago, I’d occasionally meet a new client who owned a so-called “dog” of a stock. They may have purchased it many years prior, but they just “knew” that it was going to come back. Eventually. Some day. Meanwhile, the capital languished, and the opportunity cost of the position grew. This self delusion isn’t possible with call options. They expire, and it’s emotionally painful when they expire worthless, but they preserve capital and they impose a more frequent need to reconsider investment decisions. This is why I still recommend calls in lieu of shares for people who insist on staying long here. It’s how I’m going to express most of my own bullishness on this name.

Conclusion

I don’t have a crystal ball, and therefore can’t predict how the mild to moderate astopic dermatitis trials are going to go. Neither do any of you. This is why I characterize stocks such as this as “lottery tickets.” While I consider the stock to be an unpredictable thing, I’m willing to take a small stock position. Most of my bullish perspective will come in the form of call options, though. Since I consider stocks like Cara to be such unpredictable things, I want to risk as little capital as possible, and I think call options are ideal instruments to express this view. They give investors most of the return “flavour” with far less risk “calories.” For people who are long, I’d recommend a small stock position, and the options trade I recommend above.