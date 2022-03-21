kupicoo/E+ via Getty Images

What Is the Suitability vs Fiduciary Standard?

Investment advisors are required to meet a certain standard of conduct, which is either suitability or fiduciary. Advisors conforming to a suitability standard are required to make investment recommendations that are suitable based upon a given client’s age, risk tolerance, and financial goals. A fiduciary is required to place the clients' interests ahead of their own.

For example, an advisor required to meet a suitability standard could do so by recommending growth stocks to a client with a high tolerance for risk and a minimum of 10 years to begin making withdrawals from their investment account. However, this investment recommendation may not be suitable for a client with a low tolerance for risk and a short term time horizon.

A fiduciary must meet suitability standards but must rise to a higher level of responsibility by placing the client's interests ahead of their own. For example the fiduciary could not receive compensation, such as a commission, or other monetary incentive to sell a certain investment product in favor of another.

Suitability Definition

Also known as the suitability rule, suitability is a standard of conduct that financial advisors are required to meet or exceed regarding the advice and guidance they provide to clients. For advice or guidance to be suitable, it must be appropriate for the client and their unique circumstances, including risk profile and financial goals.

Suitability Standards

The suitability standards, as defined by FINRA rule 2111, include the primary obligations of investment advisors and certain financial professionals that include reasonable-basis suitability, customer-specific suitability, and quantitative suitability.

The three main obligations to meet the suitability standard are:

Reasonable-basis suitability: Requires an advisor to have a reasonable basis to believe that a recommendation or strategy is suitable for at least some investors. The advisor must also communicate to the client the potential risks and benefits of the recommendation. Reasonable diligence must provide the firm or associated person with an understanding of the potential risks and rewards of the recommended investment or strategy. Customer-specific suitability: Requires an advisor to meet the reasonable-basis standard and base it upon the individual client's specific investment profile. To do this, the advisor must obtain a range of client-specific factors, such as the client's risk tolerance and time horizon. Quantitative suitability: Requires an advisor with control over a client's account to have a reasonable basis for making a series of recommended transactions, such as stock trades, as a whole or viewed in isolation. The transaction must not be excessive to achieve the recommendation, nor may it be unsuitable for the client's needs according to the client's profile.

Note: FINRA, which stands for Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, is a non-profit organization overseen by the SEC to ensure the integrity of capital markets and to protect the interests of investors.

Fiduciary Definition, Laws & Standards

In finance, a fiduciary is an investment advisor or other financial professional who is required to act solely in the best interests of their client when offering personalized financial advice. A fiduciary advisor is ethically and legally bound to buy and sell investments that are appropriate for the client without any competing interests.

Depending upon the type of advisor a fiduciary may be governed or regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), state securities administrators, the Department of Labor (DOL), or the Certified Financial Planner Board of Governors.

The overriding standard for a fiduciary is called the fiduciary standard of care, which requires that a financial adviser act solely in the client’s best interest when offering personalized financial advice.

Suitability or Fiduciary: Which Is Better?

The fiduciary standard is generally better than the suitability standard of client care. The suitability standard requires that advisors recommend investments that are suitable for the client's needs. The fiduciary standard rises to a higher level of duty and care, requiring the investment advisor to place the interests of their clients ahead of their own.

Advantages of Working With a Fiduciary

No competing interests: When working with a fiduciary, the client can rest assured that investment recommendations are for the benefit of the client first and not for that of the advisor.

When working with a fiduciary, the client can rest assured that investment recommendations are for the benefit of the client first and not for that of the advisor. Quality of investments: Since the fiduciary chooses investments that are best for the client, and not for their own economic benefit, investment selection often includes a wider range of higher quality, lower-cost investment securities, compared to many commission-based investments.

Since the fiduciary chooses investments that are best for the client, and not for their own economic benefit, investment selection often includes a wider range of higher quality, lower-cost investment securities, compared to many commission-based investments. Full disclosure: A fiduciary is required to disclose all fees and any information that may be deemed relevant to their advice, which can enable clients to make the best decision about their investment needs.

A fiduciary is required to disclose all fees and any information that may be deemed relevant to their advice, which can enable clients to make the best decision about their investment needs. Client-centered advice: A client-advisor relationship with a fiduciary is client-centered, whereas a non-fiduciary advisor is product- and sales-centered.

The Suitability of Mutual Funds

Mutual funds can serve as a good example of fiduciary vs. suitability standards. For example, a fiduciary would be required to recommend best-of-class mutual funds to a client, which would include only low-cost, no-load funds. An advisor required only to meet the suitability standard could recommend mutual funds with sales charges (loads).

Although advisors that are required only to meet a suitability standard are free to recommend high-quality, low-cost mutual funds, there is no legal requirement to do so. As long as the mutual fund is suitable, meaning its risk profile matches that of the client, the fund may meet the suitability standard.

Bottom Line

The suitability standard requires brokers and investment advisors to recommend investments that are suitable for the client. However, they are not required to act in the best interests of the client; whereas a fiduciary is required to place their clients' best interests ahead of their own.