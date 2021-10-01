Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the last twelve months, the global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has significantly underperformed peers and the broader market. It delivered a total return, dividends reinvested of -17% versus 21% for Cintas (CTAS), 16% for the S&P 500, 1% for DuPont (DD), and -27% for Clorox (CLX). To put this into perspective, this is only a ~20% return for Ecolab versus a nearly doubling for the S&P 500 since the depths of the pandemic, and one would have ordinarily anticipated Ecolab, given its product mix, to outperform. Year to date, Ecolab is still down over 25%, which prompted management to issue a $500 million share repurchase program in 2022. At first blush, the stock appears overvalued, trading at 21.8x EBITDA versus more of the 13-17x range prior to 2020.

Data by YCharts

According to Seeking Alpha data, notwithstanding the price correction, the Street is very bearish on the stock. 16 of 21 analysts, or ~75%, rate the stock a “hold”. However, this bearish sentiment is nothing new for Ecolab, it has been held going back to as far as April 2019. After acquiring Purolite for $3.7 billion at 23x EBITDA late last year, the company appears desperate to turn the tide and is overpaying to escape its predicament of market saturation and inflation.

DCF Analysis Indicates Significant Upside

To get a sense of the company’s intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative “story” of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed 10% revenue growth in 2022 staggering to 6% by 2026. I also assumed EBIT margins expanding 150 bps to the 15% level seen in 2019. Capex, increase in net working capital, depreciation, and taxes were flat-lined for simplicity.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

Assuming a terminal EBITDA multiple of 15x and a 7% discount rate, the stock has ~15% downside. This is especially significant, because the company’s multiple has generally trended in the 13-17x range over the last decade. So, while my overvaluation may not sound too bearish relative to where multiples are at for the rest of the market, there’s potentially even greater than 25% downside should the multiple contract to the low end.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance

As can be seen in my sensitivity table above, there are considerably more pathways to downside than upside. In fact, it would take a revenue CAGR of 10% and a 16x multiple to merely justify the stock valuation. It would also take, at a 15x multiple, the margins expanding to 16% and a revenue CAGR of 10% to justify the price. On the flip side, should the multiple contract to 13x and revenue still be strong at 6%, there’s over 30% downside. Accordingly, I find the stock to have unfavorable risk/reward at current levels.

Catalysts For Price Correction

Any stock can be overvalued and yet continue to deliver strong returns--in fact, I would argue that the broader market has been doing that for some years. It takes a true negative catalyst to actually drive a correction. Ecolab has a beta of 1.1, which means it only yields slightly larger swings in price than the S&P 500. So, it’s not like a correction in valuation levels is going to materially affect Ecolab more than any other stock out there. The big factor that will lead to a price correction is simply the company’s inability to generate new growth opportunities that its stock price currently suggests are being priced in. Ecolab is known to operate within a high growth and fragmented industry, so investors seem to be taking it for granted. At the same time, increasing costs are a point of concern. In the fourth quarter, Ecolab had strong volume and pricing momentum offset by a significant cost increases in raw materials and freight that jumped 20% y-o-y.

Plus, the company appears desperate with the Purolite acquisition pursued at such a high multiple. Ecolab is in desperate need to accelerate growth given that its sanitation business is over 3x in revenue relative to the next largest competitor, so saturation is an issue at this point. While the company is able to command strong customer loyalty by virtue of providing a turnkey package of hygiene installation & consumables to businesses, international expansion is questionable in light of greater competition abroad. And the Purolite deal only amounts to boosting sales by 3%, not turning the needle. At the same time, management is projecting a >10% growth target in the biopharma vertical within life sciences for Purolite--setting the bar very high for underperformance.

Why I Could Be Wrong

As bearish as I am on the stock, the market has a way of making even the most cogent opinion look foolish in hindsight. So, it’s important to consider factors that could lead Ecolab to outperforming. First, enhancements through digital automation are leading to margin improvements, and the company has a history of productivity gains to suggest it will continue to execute. The digital upgrades have already paid off in terms of trimming SG&A % year in and year out, so perhaps the wage inflation story is exaggerated. SG&A fell from 26.4% of sales in 2020 to 25.8% in 2021.

I am also optimistic about the company’s expanding opportunity in ESG programs more generally. Water scarcity is becoming an increasing issue, and climate change is going to push this issue to the forefront. More and more companies are committing to net-zero carbon, and improved water usage plays a key role in energy efficiency. Ecolab is well positioned to right size Corporate America’s carbon footprint by leveraging its leading science and digital expertise.

Lastly, I am also bullish on the company’s position in healthcare and life sciences. In August, it opened a 22,000 sq. ft. facility to provide solutions to medical devices. Its sterile barrier technology for surgical equipment positions the company for a massive tailwind in an emerging healthcare sector. To the company’s credit, it has delivered strong performance in entering new spaces in the past, and there’s no reason to necessarily expect anything different this time around.

Conclusion

Although Ecolab has a history of strong execution, at this point in the market cycle, I believe investors are understating the company’s level of market saturation. While the company could technically expand more abroad as restaurants and hotels carry Ecolab with them, I think the level of international competition will keep growth moderated. Even if the company were to grow at a strong 10% clip, the stock still wouldn’t generate any upside. Thus, Ecolab is obviously not a value play. On the flip side though, I wouldn’t say the stock is that overvalued, especially compared to many big cap tech stocks.