Investment thesis

Sumitomo Corp (OTCPK:SSUMF) is currently experiencing an increase in earnings visibility brought on by rising prices in natural resources. We have calculated that with all things equal, the company's net income could rise 20% YoY in FY3/2023 resulting in a potential dividend yield of 6.5%. However, given our limited expectations of earnings sustainability at record levels and management's attitude to paying stable dividends, we are sellers of the shares.

Quick primer

Sumitomo Corp is one of the 'top 4' Japanese trading houses with a relatively low exposure to natural resources. It is known for its stable operations in retail/real estate and services such as the Summit supermarket chain, JCOM internet service provider and IT consulting company SCSK (OTCPK:SCSKF). However, the recent jump in commodity prices has skewed its profit mix significantly to natural resources.

Key financials

Sumitomo Corp consensus forecasts (Refinitiv)

FY3/2022 revised guidance net income mix

FY3/2022 revised guidance net income mix (Company)

Our objectives

The surge in commodity prices brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had a major influence on the Japanese trading companies including Sumitomo. In this piece we want to assess the following:

if possible quantify the impact on FY3/2023 net income from the increase in resource prices, assuming all activities including the non-resource businesses remain flat YoY.

assess what sort of impact the non-resource activities will experience in the face of a macro slowdown.

We will take each one in turn.

Quantify the impact

Sumitomo Corp discloses the sensitivity of net income to price fluctuations in its commodities operations. We have taken current market prices and calculated the annualized impact on net income. Assuming all activities remain flat YoY, we estimate net income for the prospective year (FY3/2023) and using the guideline 30% payout ratio derive a dividend forecast.

Our estimate for FY3/2023 net income

Our estimate for FY3/2023 net income (Karreta Advisors, company)

Our analysis shoes that with everything being equal, FY3/2023 net income will see 19.8% uplift YoY from the impact from commodity price hikes - consensus forecasts appear not to have adjusted recent price trends as yet. If the company sticks to its medium term dividend payout policy rate of 30%, this equates to a major hike resulting in a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

The key question is whether such yields are sustainable. We feel that regardless of what happens to commodity prices going forwards, company management will not pay such a high dividend due to its fundamental approach of paying long-term stable returns and avoiding too much volatility. The risk the company faces is the spectre of delivering a negative dividend cut when market conditions begin to normalize, although the timing of such an event is unknown. To conclude, we believe shareholders will not directly receive the benefits of this period of elevated commodity prices.

Next we assess the impact of a global macro slowdown on its non-resource activities.

Non-resource activities facing challenges

Sumitomo Corp has limited exposure to Russia itself (mostly car sales) and the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Belarus and Ukraine).

Looking at each business division, we believe that overall the outlook in the short term is stable, assisted by its Infrasturcture and Media & Digital operations. However, there are risks which the company will have limited capacity to mitigate. We believe the key issues are as follows.

Firstly, COVID-19 has not gone away. Whilst European countries such as the UK has opened up completely and even Japan has opened its doors to overseas visitors, China does not appear to have Omicron under control. New cases are still rising in Vietnam and south east Asia overall remains in a fragile state. This raises the issue over shortages in semiconductors which will have a negative impact on the company's activities in Metal Products and Transportation & Construction Systems.

Rising commodity prices will have a knock-on effect on demand and profitability in Metal Products, which trades in steel, non-ferrous metals, speciality metals and tubular products for the energy industry. Increasing fuel prices will place cost pressures on the logistics costs which will affect retail operations as well as automotive demand.

We believe the outlook is one of earnings stability, but material growth will remain challenging to execute.

Balance sheet

With debt to equity remaining at manageable levels (1.25x in Q3 FY3/2022), there does not appear to be any major credit risks faced by the company. There are JPY325.5 billion/USD2.8 billion bonds and borrowing due in the next year which can be covered by its cash and cash equivalents or refinanced.

Valuations

Data by YCharts

We will not refer to consensus forecasts as they appear not to reflect the changes in the resource market. If we use our FY3/2023 net income estimate of JPY551 billion/USD4.7 billion (a historic high), the resultant PER multiple is 4.6x with a 6.5% dividend yield (based on a 30% payout ratio). However, we feel these estimates are at the very high end.

If we take the mid-point between current FY3/2022 net income guidance and our JPY551 billion/USD4.7 billion indicative estimate, the resultant JPY505 billion/USD4.4 billion equates to a PER multiple of 5.1x. This looks like a more realistic valuation and although still very cheap we believe it is not a positive indication.

We question the sustainability of these level of earnings - historically, Sumitomo has had a very inconsistent earnings profile. Secondly, the share price tends to fall after the company records relative new highs in FY net income - we believe this is because the market begins to appreciate the non-sustainable character of such earnings. From this we believe that Sumitomo shares should be sold when PER multiples are cheap, and bought when they are high (or in negative net income territory).

Net income levels versus the share price at FY ends

Net income levels versus the share price at FY ends (Company, Refinitiv)

Risks

Major upside risk is if we are at the beginning of a prolonged cycle in high resource prices. If price hikes continue this will help offset dampening end demand, placing the company in a strong position of high earnings visibility.

If management decide to conduct a strict 30% payout policy in FY3/2023, we will see a material hike in dividends YoY which we believe will be taken positively by the market.

Downside risk comes from the dividend payout for FY3/2023 is lower than 30%, which signals a relatively negative message from management to the market for shareholder returns.

Business activitives being more muted than expected in the non-resource businesses would also be negative for the earnings outlook.

Conclusion

Sumitomo's share price has risen on the back of its exposure to natural resources. However, we believe this is not a sustainable driver of the company's earnings and should be seen as an opportunity to sell the shares. The risk is that the dividend payout in FY3/2023 will be at 30% providing a potential yield of around 6.5%, but given management's fundamental objective of paying a stable dividend we believe this scenario is unlikely.