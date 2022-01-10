Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Lyons as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Not Your Granddad's Chrysler Alex Wong/Getty Images News

The auto industry is a precarious place to invest in 2022. The market knows this, leaving automakers with some absurdly low valuations. I believe the newly formed Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) offers sufficient value to compensate for the risks. We're talking under 4x this year's projected earnings for a highly profitable global powerhouse that has been executing very well in current market conditions. Initiation of a large dividend and continued success post-merger will re-rate this stock upwards.

Current Operating Results

The current iteration of Stellantis was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot that completed in 2021. Many comments I have seen seem to think of these as two subpar brands combining into one larger subpar brand. This is far from the truth, and to put this idea to rest, I want to examine some of their current operating results and some impressive recent numbers, with statistics taken from their most recent earnings presentation and commentary.

In North America, Stellantis achieved record profitability numbers in 2021, well ahead of what was expected. In addition to profitability, the average price of a Stellantis vehicle sold was higher than that of Ford (F) or GM (GM), increasing 20% year-over-year. The Ram 1500 sold for a higher average transaction price than the Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado 1500 while achieving a record market share. Stellantis is selling more vehicles at higher prices with better profit margins.

Stellantis' share of the US commercial fleet market was also its highest ever. Notably, a fully electric Ram Promaster is scheduled to be released in 2023, and Amazon has already signed a contract to purchase "thousands" of them every year "as part of the long-term agreement." Amazon needs to reduce its carbon footprint, and using electric vans for last-mile delivery is inevitable. Stellantis already sells the most electric vans in Europe, where EV adoption has been quicker. I personally own a Ram Promaster and put a lot of thought into that decision, so I understand why Amazon has chosen it over the competing Ford Transit.

The Jeep brand continues to dominate its position, and the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the best selling plug-in hybrid in the US in 2021. The Dodge Charger and Challenger ended the year with their highest ever market share, practically cornering the full-size sedan segment. All signs point to successful execution in the North American market and that this is not a struggling auto maker. Listen to this illustrative question being asked by an analyst on the earnings call:

Second, you achieved extraordinary results for 2021. But still, you've decided to change your distribution agreements...Can you update us on this and explain us why you're still pushing so much for margin improvement, while you are way above competition...But maybe you could explain what allowed Stellantis to improve in all regions in H2, while most of your direct competitors in North America or with Chinese exposure, in particular, had a deterioration of their operating performance.

Globally, Stellantis is even more impressive. In Europe they have the second highest market share behind Volkswagen, and the best selling car in the Peugeot 208. The growing market in South America is a big winner where they are #1 in market share, continuing to gain ground while also increasing profitability. A staggering 1 out of almost every 3 vehicles sold in Brazil is made by Stellantis.

When you buy Stellantis you are also buying into the luxury brand Maserati, which saw 41% revenue growth in 2021 as well as increasing profitability (notice the theme?).

Every Stellantis segment was profitable in 2021. For the full-year 2022 the current earnings per share projection according to Seeking Alpha is $4.60, against a share price of $16.30 for a P/E of 3.56. If you buy the stock for the current business, you can't do much better for this. It is priced as if the future will be virtually non-existent.

Seeking Alpha

Future Operating Results

When it comes to automakers, the future is electric vehicles. Earlier this month, Stellantis released their long-term strategic plan, out to 2030, including their massive electrification plans. By 2030 they plan to sell 100% EVs in Europe, and 50% in North America, doubling revenue and maintaining high profitability. Software sales and autonomous driving are included in the plan, shaping themselves to be a "Mobility Tech Company."

Stellantis Strategic Vision

The vision is grand, but is it feasible? I think the future has room for many automakers manufacturing EVs. Breakthroughs in technology, specifically in batteries, will benefit all manufacturers. No doubt there will be bumps along the way, so I place a higher weight on current earnings and margin of safety when it comes to valuation. And this is where Stellantis really shines.

Valuation and Balance Sheet

Stellantis ranks highly on Seeking Alpha's quant rating system, particularly with their A+ valuation. A P/E ratio of 3.55 is borderline absurd for a profitable global powerhouse. You'll be paying about double to buy Ford or GM at these prices. And those aren't bad deals either. But it gets even better.

Stellantis holds more cash on their balance sheet than their entire market cap. They also have debt, but at the end of the day they have a positive net cash position of $19 billion. The current market cap is only $50 billion. To put this in perspective, there are 3.13 billion shares outstanding. That is a net cash position of about $6 per share. Again, the share price is only $16.40, which is $10.40 net of cash, for a stock that is expected to earn $4.60 per share this year. Those are extreme earnings yields, and there is a very large margin of safety here. Stellantis does not need to "win" the future of vehicles. They only need to not be entirely erased. With high multiple growth stocks, future execution is crucial. For deep value stocks like Stellantis, the future execution bar is set very low.

Looking at peers, GM and Ford have $59.25 and $25.75 per share in net debt. Even the conservative Honda has a net debt position of $24.42 per share. The electrification of the future needs capital, and Stellantis is in a better position than peers when it comes to their balance sheet. S&P upgraded them last week to an investment-grade stable BBB rating, while both Fitch and Moody's have a positive outlook on the company, with ratings of BBB- and Baa3, respectively. Improving ratings by the credit agencies is a very good sign in this industry: they do not see any current headwinds as preventing the company from long-term success.

Dividends

Stellantis does not currently pay a dividend. But they are about to initiate a fat one! They have guided for a payout ratio of 25-30% through 2025 plus up to 5% in opportunistic share buybacks. Using $4.60 for 2022 earnings and a $16.40 stock price, this correlates to a dividend yield of between 7% and 8.4%, plus potential buybacks. If they keep performing as they have, there is no way the yield will stay this high. Shares will be re-rated after a few successful dividend payments.

Stellantis Long-Term Strategic Plan

Risks

Automaking has always been intensely competitive, leading to lower prices for consumers, and lower profit margins for manufacturers. Disruption in the industry can lead to profits disappearing, and disruption is a mild descriptor for what is facing the auto industry today.

To begin, automaking is highly cyclical, with consumers opting to buy newer cars when they are flush with cash and driving their old one longer when things get tight. In a recession, Stellantis will not sell as many new cars as it does right now. Recession risk is thus always present for manufacturers, and they must be prepared for inevitable downturns.

More recently, supply chain weaknesses have left their mark on automakers, particularly when a lack of semiconductor chips essentially halted production throughout the pandemic. To address this issue, Stellantis has partnered with Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, with an aim towards greater future stability. Other than semiconductors, commodity shortages, such as nickel, are being exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and upward pressure on input prices could hurt Stellantis' margins in the short term.

Stellantis has its own unique set of risks that I believe further depress their stock price. The massive merger is almost like an IPO, as the market digests how the new company will operate, and what kind of results they will be able to produce. There is no real history of the current Stellantis before 2021, making it more difficult to spot historical trends and project into the future. Stellantis has a significant footprint all over the globe, and it is no easy task to tie together all 16 of its brands into a single business. Mergers promise cost-saving synergies, but the friction of the merging process has to be handled competently. The market is still waiting on the sidelines to see if the new Stellantis will continue to be able to execute at the high level it needs to in order to find continued success.

Execution risk is the largest that Stellantis faces. It has to execute as a newly merged global giant at a time when a massive shift towards EVs is re-shaping the auto manufacturing landscape. I want to present CEO Carlos Tavares' own comments on the latest earnings call on this shift:

For us, the big gorilla in the room is the cost of electrification. That's the big, big gorilla in the room. We can expect electrification to represent an additional total production cost of around 40% to 50% against the conventional vehicle. There is no way we can transfer 40% to 50% additional total production cost to the customer because if we do so, we will lose the middle classes and our customer bases will shrink. So we cannot do that. At the same time, we cannot keep the same pricing with that cost because, of course, we will go in the red, and we have to restructure the company. So the only way to move forward is to absorb those 50% of additional cost. If we say that we do it from now up to 2026 because we told you at the Capital Day that from 2026, we would be ready to commit on a double-digit AOI margin. If we have to do it over the next few years, then that means around 10% productivity per year for the next 5 years in an industry that is used to deliver, as you know, Thomas, between 2% to 3%.

The transition to EVs will undoubtedly pressure margins and lead to stagnant or lower earnings for the next few years. They will have to work harder to realize the potential synergies from the merger, and improve every aspect they can of their current process so that they can fund the transition to EVs without losing money. As part of the long-term strategic plan, they outline several new sources of revenue that they plan to grow over the next few years to help offset the losses from transitioning to EV production:

Stellantis Long-Term Strategic Plan

Adding 7 new lines of business comes with additional execution risk. Any one of those lines could fail to generate additional earnings, leading to worse-than-anticipated numbers during the transition time. There are many question marks surrounding how Stellantis will be able to navigate the challenges ahead over the next few years. The main question mark is if the current valuation makes sense in light of these issues, and if shareholders are being appropriately compensated for their risk. At current levels, Stellantis does not need to execute perfectly, or even well. So long as they don't execute extremely poorly, they will be able to offer shareholders ample returns. And if they do execute well, they could be generating massive returns in a future electrified world.

Conclusion

There is a lot of uncertainty in the auto manufacturing world. Uncertainty is where money is made. If the future was crystal clear, then Stellantis would not be trading for 3 times earnings. The future becomes more clear with time, however, and as long as Stellantis does not immediately fall flat on its face in a spectacular manner, its valuation will increase over time to be more in line with peers. In the meantime you can collect a conservative 7% dividend yield to compensate you for your time.

This is a high beta stock, and because of the uncertainty I am only rating the stock as a buy instead of a strong buy. The valuation provides sufficient downside protection for me to buy even if I don't think the business will improve. For more conservative investors, however, Stellantis is a great option for a cash-secured put. The price is low, making contracts affordable, and the high volatility equates to high premiums collected. As of 20 March, 2022, puts for the 20 May, 2022 expiration and $15.00 strike price are selling for $1.10, a 7.33% gain in two months.

Interactive Brokers

If assigned, your cost basis would be $13.90, an even more absurd valuation! The dividend yield would also be higher, and then you could write a covered call on your shares for even more income. When high-risk stocks get cheap like this, options become extremely attractive.

There are certainly headwinds for automotive manufacturers at the moment, but they are more than priced into the stock at these levels. Dividend payments and continued success post-merger are catalysts that will send this stock higher. If more headwinds emerge, the extremely low valuation means there is only so much further it can fall. The risk/reward is highly favorable, and I am confidently writing puts today.