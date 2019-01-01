Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The going hasn’t gotten any easier for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the last couple of quarters, as the company has continued to miss revenue expectations and has run its streak to five straight quarters of weaker than expected top-line results. While earnings performance has been a little better relative to expectations on a reported basis, gains on equipment sales have been an important part of that performance and seem unlikely to continue at the same rate. On top of all that, truckload rates are likely to peak in the first half of 2022 and then start declining.

I wasn’t that positive on Heartland back in August of 2021, and I thought investors would do better with Knight-Swift (KNX). Since then, Heartland shares have fallen about 10% versus the 15% rise in Knight-Swift, while Werner (WERN) and Schneider (SNDR) have likewise outperformed.

Given the underperformance at Heartland and the opportunity to take advantage of better driver availability, I think Heartland is likely less vulnerable to this next phase of the cycle and may well show better counter-cyclical performance. That said, I still think Knight-Swift offers a better long-term opportunity.

Driver Availability Remains A Major Negative Driver

With Heartland’s fourth quarter results, revenue declined 5% overall and 10% on an ex-fuel basis, missing expectations by about 3%. Unfortunately, Heartland provides little in the way of detail about company performance, other than to note high levels of turndowns (basically business that the company turns down) and ongoing challenges with driver availability.

Looking at the reports from Knight-Swift, Werner, et al, it looks like per-mile price realizations were up at least 20% in the fourth quarter versus the year-ago period. Allowing that different companies will have different contract/spot mixes, it still suggests a sharper decline in miles per tractor than the low double-digit decline seen at Heartland’s rivals, supporting my ongoing concerns that while driver availability is an industry-wide issue, it still seems to be impacting Heartland more severely than others.

Fortunately, driver availability should continue to improve from here. Heartland’s turndowns have already improved from around 15K/week in September to 11K/week, though that is still about 38% higher than year-ago levels and over six times pre-pandemic levels, and should continue to improve. At the same time, the strong current pricing market will work its way into longer-term contracts, giving the company some revenue leverage later this year even as spot rates start to fall.

A Significant Source Of Operating Leverage Will Be Going Away

Gains on sales of trucking equipment (tractors, mostly) have been an important boost to the operating earnings of many truckload carriers, including both Heartland and Knight-Swift. Maintaining modern fleets has always been an important part of Heartland’s corporate strategy (aiding in driver retention, as well as reducing operating costs), and Heartland has been taking advantage of strong used equipment markets to generate strong gains on equipment sales.

Unfortunately, that source of operating income is going to largely dry up from here as equipment sales taper off. While used equipment prices are still quite healthy, uncertainties on OEM truck deliveries are going to lead to fewer used equipment sales.

Gains on equipment sales boosted Heartland’s operating profit by over $37M in 2021, or around 35% of reported operating profit (around 6% of reported revenue), up from 16% of 2020 operating profit and 33% of 2019 operating profit. With relatively flat revenue in 2022, and likely in 2023 as well, due to rate pressures, and higher operating costs due to general wage and input cost inflation, margins are almost certainly going to come under pressure for a couple of years.

Not Much To Stimulate Growth Beyond M&A

Unlike companies like Knight-Swift, Werner, and Schneider (SNDR) that have been diversifying their businesses into adjacent areas like logistics and intermodal, Heartland has stuck to focusing on truckload shipping. While there’s nothing wrong with a well-run pure-play, Heartland’s organic growth and gains-adjusted profitability really aren’t anything special within the industry – not bad, just not special.

Instead of acquiring into adjacent markets, Heartland has focused instead on periodic acquisitions within the truckload space. The history there, though, is not great, as Heartland has historically had a difficult time retaining truckers from acquired businesses. The Millis deal has gone better so far, though, and it looks like the company may hit its operating ratio target for this deal by the end of the year.

There are still a lot of acquisition opportunities in the truckload space, particularly deals that could further build out Heartland’s geographic footprint, and if management has in fact materially improved its integration capabilities, this could be a non-trivial source of growth upside in the years to come.

The Outlook

I discussed my outlook for truckload rates in my recent Knight piece, and I’ll summarize here – while rates have increased significantly in this current up-cycle (and more than in recent up-cycles), I think driver availability and high shipping demand will lead to a shallower correction cycle than in years past. At this point, I’m expecting a roughly 25% to 30% rate correction, and that should still leave rates at an attractive level for a scaled-up, efficient operator like Heartland.

Still, I have ongoing operational concerns about Heartland, and those concerns are reflected at least in part by the below-peers share price performance through this upcycle. Even granting that Heartland is at least somewhat counter-cyclical compared to its peers, I think the performance has been lackluster for a company that bulls will often talk up as a “best in class” operator.

Heartland is still small enough to outgrow the market, but I am concerned that the company will have to lean heavily on M&A to grow, and that M&A carries integration risk. At this point, I’m still comfortable modeling low single-digit long-term revenue growth; even with the acquisitions Heartland has done, the growth rate (on a CAGR basis) over the last 25 years is still just under 4%. I do expect some modest ongoing improvement in margins, sufficient to keep driving FCF margins up toward the mid-teens and FCF growing a bit above revenue.

The Bottom Line

Heartland shares do look undervalued now on both discounted cash flow and a forward EV/EBITDA basis (using a 6.5x forward multiple). Heartland would seem to offer a little more upside on an EBITDA basis (with a fair value around $18), but less long-term annualized potential on the basis of discounted free cash flow.

All told, I like Knight-Swift better as a longer-term holding, but I do think Heartland may have less risk in these next six to 12 months of the trucking cycle. I can see some appeal here, then, as a trade on a less severe trucking correction cycle and/or its historical counter-cyclicality, but it’s not a name I like now as a longer-term holding.