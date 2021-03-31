lechatnoir/iStock via Getty Images

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a leading producer of training simulators, mostly for law enforcement agencies but they also sell into other verticals. We see multiple reasons to buy VirTra:

There is a large and growing market for training simulation

Innovative and competitive products

Growth acceleration

Rising recurring revenue

Room for upside surprises

High gross margins

Operational leverage

Well financed

Moderate valuation

Like those of many other smallcap growth companies, the shares have given up quite a bit and we think they are at attractive levels here:

Innovative products

While there is certainly competition, VirTra's products are high-end solutions and they have solutions for most budgets.

They even introduced the STEP program in 2019 where customers subscribe, reducing their capital outlays so lowering the barrier for customers on a tight budget, as well as smoothing out the lumpiness of orders for VirTra. The STEP program has been able to keep all its customers to date.

And they also have virtual training programs:

The company is doing pretty well with an overall 95%+ retention rate even while (Q1CC):

We do have competition, that's trying to convince our current customers to go elsewhere.

Here are some of the reasons why, although a high retention rate doesn't necessarily say all that much given considerable switching cost:

Or, from the Q2CC (our emphasis):

Our military training simulation product lineup now contains drop-in recoil conversion kits that support form, fit and function closely matching the real weapon, the most effective de-escalation scenarios in the industry, state-of-the-art simulator ballistics with a full marksmanship suite, the ability to quickly author photo realistic scenarios, custom courses of fire, military weapons qualification courses and much more in development. These capabilities are unique to VirTra and are the reason for why we remain confident in our ability to extend our competitive moat and capitalize on the abundant opportunities within our markets... And if they actually try out our product and then try out alternatives to our product, that's the most important thing for us in winning sales

This is of course what management argues and they are hardly unbiased, but the rising sales do indicate considerable market acceptance. To get an idea of their most sophisticated product:

While much of the hardware isn't necessarily the standout capability, this resides in the patented interactive software (10-K):

The Company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations.

However, they do have a few unique hardware solutions:

The company acquired IP from Tiberius which enables them to increase the realism of training with real weapons in simulated situations, like malfunctions. They also sell driver simulation devices and virtual interactive training courses.

Much of their technology is modular so it can be adapted to different specifications and requirements, something that is very useful given the different verticals the company sells into. They also have new products coming up (Q3CC):

We have several confidential projects underway right now that we think will not be easy to duplicate. They will receive patent protection could justify sole source awards and will position us well to solve customer problems.

Large TAM

The company sells into four verticals:

Law enforcement

Military

Education

Entertainment

Simulated training is in order of magnitude more effective, efficient and cheaper. The economics of adoption are a no-brainer:

That doesn't mean that market adoption is instant, more especially because most buy decisions come from slow budgetary processes driven by government bureaucracies, which often operate on their own logic.

With last year's increasing discussion about the level and quality of law enforcement training, there is reason for optimism that adoption will speed up and indeed tentative signs (the last couple of quarters) seem to point in that direction.

Military

There is also a need in the military, but management isn't at liberty to say too much about the contracts and negotiations in this segment, for obvious reasons.

They were able to announce a $1.9M military contract with the Air Force Research Lab as a subcontractor in 2020 and this includes R&D work for the government that seems to be geared towards new capabilities they're not yet ready to announce.

The giant military IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) project has been active for a couple of years although this is mostly geared towards AR headsets (for which Microsoft won a giant contract worth up to $21B)

Given the kind of money sloshing around here, there are opportunities here for VirTra as well, as fellow SA contributor SharpChiCity has explained, most notably with the company's advanced recoil kits, which can be integrated with real weapons.

After laying the groundwork, management is clearly very optimistic about the possibilities as they made some crucial hirings and IP additions specifically to increase their chances in this segment (Q1CC):

But I can confirm that we've made very real progress in the military market. In fact, the fruits of that labor have started to show up in our backlog in a material way. As long as the need for quality training exists, and as long as we're able to execute on our strategy, we believe that our success could well continue. It might even accelerate.

However, in the Q3CC they said much the same thing, but there is some real progress though (Q3CC):

So, we fortunately have been -- so over the last couple of years, we've been expanding in the military area. One that we announced with a press release was the ADMIRE agreement that included mainly software and content that was customizing what VirTra has already done for customizing it for more military use and then we also have undisclosed work being done on the military, that is starting to funnel through our backlog and our recognized revenue. That's not currently being broken out, specifically in our financials but we are getting traction there. We do expect that traction to grow over time.

Entertainment

In the entertainment segment, they have licensed their technology to TEC (That's Entertainment Group), which operates two virtual shooting lounges. TEC used to be a related party until Mitchell Saltz passed away in October last year. The company got paid in notes, which got exchanged for shares but these have been written down last year.

International sales

Sales are growing rapidly here, from just $413K in the first 9 months of 2020 to $2.2M in the first nine months of 2021 ($860K of that in Q3). This is encouraging as the pandemic produced considerable headwinds making demonstrations pretty complicated (Q3CC):

Anyone who has trained on our equipment and then tried out the equipment of our competitors can attest to how important head-to-head demonstrations are to our sales process.

For a $1.3M European contract win there were many competitors reacting to the RPF but (Q3CC):

In fact, the agency required any company making a proposal to be able to show the product in a demonstration and we're also to face a financial fine to cover wasting the government's time. Once the fine was added, all other companies withdrew their proposals.

That does testify to their competitive position.

Room for upside surprises

We think there is considerable room for upside that isn't baked in the share price, like a large military contract (like the IVAS program) or the possibility of mandatory training in law enforcement (for instance in Arizona). Internationally things are already growing rapidly and could start to snowball (if they already aren't).

Growth strategy

They have a leading position but the market is quite competitive, their differentiation is in the software library providing realistic training scenes and some hardware (enabling users to train with their own weapons, for instance).

The opportunities are certainly not limited to the US, the company already operates in 37 countries, usually through agents. The company addresses the military segment largely through partners.

New orders

The earnings PR summarized the orders in Q3:

Awarded $24.5 million DHS IDIQ contract for U.S. Customs and Border Protection with $1.4 million initial order

Received $1.37 million order from a country in the Middle East for use-of-force simulators, recoil kits and various training tools, software, and accessories

Secured $1.3 million order from a federal law enforcement agency in a European country for use-of-force simulators, weapon recoil kits and other training accessories

Scaling manufacturing capabilities to support anticipated growth in training simulator development and production with purchase of industrial building in Chandler, AZ

But since the end of Q3 the company has won additional orders:

Financials

VirTra Q3/21 10Q

We were keen to see segment revenue (law enforcement, military, education, entertainment) and how their STEP program is developing but there is no breakdown on these in the figures, with the only bit of information in the CC about not losing a STEP customer since its inception in 2019. However, from the Q3 10-Q:

Customer deposits consist of prepaid deposits received for equipment purchase orders and for Subscription Training Equipment Partnership (“STEP”) operating agreements that expire annually. Customer deposits are considered a deferred liability until the completion of the customer’s contract performance obligation. When revenue is recognized, the deposit is applied to customer’s receivable balance. Customer deposits are recorded as a current liability under deferred revenue on the accompanying balance sheet and totaled $ 6,440,194 and $ 2,517,175 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Changes in deferred revenue amounts related to customer deposits will fluctuate from year to year based upon the mix of customers required to prepay deposits under the Company’s credit policy... the Company recorded $ 490,059 and $ 233,981 , respectively, in STEP revenue, or 8.0 % and 3.6 %, respectively, of total net revenue.

So STEP is growing pretty healthily, which is a pretty bullish sign for us not just for the recurring revenues, but also because of the low threshold proposal for prospective buyers, this could very well increase the TAM meaningfully.

Q1 revenue had already been impressive despite pretty difficult comps, with revenue growing 33% to $4.4M and bookings even up much more at +48% and backlog at +42%. Q1 is also the weakest quarter, seasonally so there were already signs of acceleration here (Q4 2020 also came in strong).

Q2 revenue came in even stronger, rising 90% to $5.3M and backlog increasing 6% sequentially and 19% y/y to a record $17.0M. Keep in mind that a small part of backlog is warranties (Q3CC):

backlog also includes -- it also includes warranties that are multiyear warranties and those warranties provide a recurring revenue stream that is highly attractive.. And then meanwhile we're getting new contracts that include a three-or-four-year warranty. So the backlog has a tendency to grow there.

There was a good beat on earnings as well, coming in 9 cents better than expected at $0.05.

H1 bookings (signed contracts) totaled $13.5M and this almost doubled in Q3 to $24.4M at the end of Q3. Then there is a backlog, which stood at $21.7M at the end of Q3, up from $17M at the end of Q2. However (Q2CC):

we define backlog as the accumulation of bookings from signed contracts and purchase orders that are not yet started or uncompleted and cannot be recognized as revenue until delivered in a future period. Backlog also includes extended warranty agreements and step agreements that are deferred revenue recognized on a straight line basis over the life of each respective agreement.

The latter is important as companies enter into 3 or even 5-year warranty contracts which boost backlog but are only gradually recognized as revenue over time.

So while both backlog, as well as bookings, are forward-looking metrics, they are not all that easy to interpret as the company doesn't break out for the warranty contracts, nor for the recurring revenue (which is also recognized gradually over time).

The company is preparing for the expansion by moving to a second manufacturing shift and issuing 3M shares at $6 to be able to fund the growth and be able to accommodate larger orders.

The pandemic had a pretty substantial effect on the growth rate which was really starting to explode in H2 2019, but it's moving back up significantly:

There was a 5% decline in revenue in Q3 due to product mix and delivery schedules to accommodate our customers’ needs. In any case, we're not worried about that given the almost doubling of bookings and the 28% sequential increase in backlog.

We should also keep in mind that the company's growth in the first 9 months of the year (+26.1%) is well above its historic average, add to that the growth in bookings and backlog and recent order wins and any fears about topline growth should quickly dissipate.

Margins

Gross margin declined to 47.2% from 61.9% a year ago (Q3CC):

most of that decrease was attributed to a reserve, we were required to take to our inventory as the scale of our operations grows. So third quarter gross margins may not be indicative of all future quarters.

Operational costs are well contained at $2.6M in Q3, down from $2.7M a year ago (although the 2020 quarter suffered from a write-down in relation to the introduction of their ERP system).

Cash

The hypergrowth H2 2019 was actually bad for cash generation and so was the pandemic, but after problems have subsided cash is already well back up in the black:

CapEx caused a divergence between operational and free cash flow in Q3 but this is due to the company buying a $10.8M industrial building and will move out of its two licensed facilities in the coming 9 months.

We already mentioned that the company embarked on financing (3M shares at $6) in order to be able to handle bigger deals, and now it has $21.5M in cash and equivalents (down from $23.8M at the end of Q2), and no debt with 10.8M shares outstanding.

The company sold 3M shares at $6 in April.

Valuation

The shares are not expensive, with analysts expecting EPS to come in at $0.29 this year rising to $0.35 next year and the company has a pretty good track record beating analyst expectations. Significant rises in bookings and backlog, as well as recent customer wins are also promising leading indicators.

The market is competitive but VirTra has sophisticated solutions and with their STEP program they've lowered the threshold for customers on a tight budget. A resurgence of the pandemic could provide some headwinds.

Conclusion

We see good prospects for VirTra, they have leading solutions in a market that is likely to get impulses from various verticals. An increased emphasis on training in law enforcement and big opportunities in the military vertical, with VirTra well positioned to get a significant slice.

Then there is the rapidly expanding STEP program producing recurring revenues and lowering the threshold for prospective customers. International growth is another large opportunity where revenue has started to snowball last year.

The shares have fallen back, like most smallcap growth stocks, and are really moderately priced at these levels (below $6).

That makes buying this stock here an excellent risk/reward, in our view and a better buy than when we first mentioned the stock.