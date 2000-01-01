eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season is nearing its end, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) will be one of the last companies to report its results. While the company should post year-end results based on strong production in Q4, the Reserve & Resource update was quite disappointing for a third consecutive year, with poor reserve replacement at most assets. Meanwhile, the FY2022 guidance also left a lot to be desired, with silver production set to decline 13% year-over-year. With significant growth on deck from Seguela, it's not all negative, but I don't see nearly enough margin of safety to pay up for the stock at US$4.30.

Lindero Operations (Company Presentation)

Fortuna Silver Mines ("Fortuna") is getting ready to release its Q4 and FY2021 results this week, and based on Q4 production of ~76,200 ounces of gold and ~1.98 million ounces of silver; it should be a strong quarter financially. However, the recently released 2021 Reserve & Resource update was quite disappointing, with reserves declining at all of the company's largest assets. While this was partially offset by continued resource growth at Seguela, the reserve declines at other key assets (San Jose, Yaramoko) should not be ignored. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

Fortuna Silver Mines - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, production continues to trend in the right direction for Fortuna, with gold production up sharply with Lindero finally performing in line with estimates and a meaningful contribution from Yaramoko as a result of the Roxgold merger. However, the key to sustainable production levels and maintaining costs is replacing reserves annually, and ideally at similar or better grades. In this department, Fortuna has come up miles short yet again this year, with grades declining sharply at its largest silver-producing asset, San Jose, and poor reserve replacement at both Lindero and Yaramoko.

Fortuna Silver - Proven & Probable Silver Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Beginning with Fortuna's silver assets, total silver reserves declined for another consecutive year to ~25.9 million ounces, a more than 40% decline from ~45.6 million ounces of silver in 2018. The decline on a year-over-year basis was entirely attributable to another year-over-year decline at San Jose (pink bars), where reserves fell to just ~3.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 180 grams per tonne silver and 1.17 grams per tonne gold (~17.3 million ounces of silver and ~113,000 ounces of gold).

This represents a significant decline from ~3.6 million tonnes at 200 grams per tonne silver and 1.34 grams per tonne gold (~23.0 million ounces of silver and ~155,000 ounces of gold) in 2020. Notably, not only did reserves decrease meaningfully, but grades also fell off a cliff, with silver grades down 10% and gold grades sliding more than 12% year-over-year. If we assume a similar throughput rate to FY2021 at San Jose (~1.04 million tonnes processed), the mine would have less than three years of mine life based on solely reserves.

Mineral Reserves - San Jose (Company News Release)

Normally, I would give some weight to resources backing up reserves, but in the case of San Jose, Measured & Indicated [M&I] resources sit at just ~940,000 tonnes and come in at significantly lower grades (99 grams per tonne silver / 0.66 grams per tonne gold). In addition, the reserves are already based on very high metals prices relative to the industry average, with reserves calculated at $1,600/oz gold and $21.00/oz silver. So, while some resource replacement could occur, any resource replacement is likely to come at lower grades, pointing to a weaker production profile post-2026 even if reserve tonnes increase.

Fortuna Silver Mines - Mineral Reserves by Mine (Millions of Gold Ounces) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to the company's producing gold assets (Yaramoko, Lindero), we didn't see reserve replacement here either, with reserves down 3% at Lindero to ~1.61 million ounces of gold and reserves down nearly 40% at Yaramoko to just 460,000 ounces of gold. At Yaramoko, the company noted that adjustments in the geological interpretation related to infill drilling and production data adjacent to mined stopes resulted in a decrease of ~310,000 tonnes containing over 50,000 ounces of gold. Meanwhile, adjustments in expected mining recovery and estimated costs resulted in a decrease of 85,000 ounces of gold.

Yaramoko - Quarterly Throughput & Grades (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This is a massive decline for this asset, which was one of the key reasons for the Roxgold acquisition, adding a ~100,000+ ounce per annum asset with a 7-year mine life. However, with the mineral reserve down to just ~2.1 million tonnes, the mine life at this asset is now down to barely four years, assuming a throughput rate of ~500,000 tonnes per annum (trailing-twelve-month estimated throughput: ~510,000 tonnes). Worse, mineral reserve grades were also down slightly at Lindero (0.57 grams per tonne gold) and fell further at Yaramoko to just ~6.78 grams per tonne gold.

Fortuna Silver Mines - Grade of Mineral Reserves (Gold Assets) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, in the case of Yaramoko, the mine doesn't have much in the way of resources backing up its reserve base, and these resources are much lower grades than the reserve grade. This is evidenced by total resources (M&I + inferred) of ~130,000 ounces at an average grade below 5.0 grams per tonne gold. Obviously, Yaramoko could add tonnes to the mine plan and extend the mine life, but the key is that it appears that we've seen the best from a grade standpoint for this asset.

Even if we assume a ~500,000-tonne throughput rate in 2025 at a more conservative grade of 5.4 grams per tonne gold, the production profile could drop to closer to ~83,000 ounces, which would translate to much higher costs at this mine. This would also be a more than 30% decline from when Fortuna acquired the asset, making it much harder to justify the price it paid for Roxgold, even if it was somewhat desperate with declining reserves at San Jose. Finally, in the case of Lindero, the slight decline in reserves and grades isn't an issue, given that this is a long-life asset and it has more than 400,000 ounces backing it up in the M&I category, albeit at lower grades.

Fortuna Silver - Mineral Reserve Price Assumptions (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Suppose Fortuna was using conservative metal price assumptions. In that case, I might be less negative on the declines in reserves, but as the chart above shows, the company's metals price assumptions are well above the industry average. This is based on a gold price assumption of $1,600/oz ($1,500/oz for Bagassi South) and a silver price of $21.00/oz. As shown in the chart above, Fortuna has one of the highest metals price assumptions for gold among its peers. To put this in perspective from a silver standpoint, Hecla (HL) managed to grow silver reserves despite having a much lower metals price assumption of $17.00/oz in 2022 relative to Fortuna.

Gold Price used to Calculate Mineral Reserves - Peer Group (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This is important because while companies like Barrick (GOLD) could increase reserves meaningfully by adjusting their metal price assumptions from $1,200/oz to $1,400/oz (still a very conservative price), Fortuna is already using relatively high prices. Therefore, it doesn't have much wiggle room. In fact, it's even more disappointing that reserves are declining to this magnitude despite having some of the highest metals price assumptions sector-wide and moving up metals price assumptions last year (previous chart).

So, was there any good news?

While reserve replacement was poor at San Jose, Lindero, and Yaramoko, with lower reserves at declining grades, Caylloma did see a meaningful increase in reserves, with silver reserves jumping from ~5.8 million ounces to ~8.6 million ounces. This was partially offset by the fact that silver grades declined by 20% to 84 grams per tonne silver, while gold grades also declined sharply (0.20 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.28 grams per tonne gold), but at least tonnes increased, and the mine life has been extended. Of course, the other major news is Seguela, which is a world-class asset and looks like it will grow even larger with the recent announcement of a maiden resource at Sunbird.

Sunbird Resource Estimate - Seguela Project (Company News Release)

As it stands, Seguela is home to ~1.09 million ounces of gold at 2.80 grams per tonne gold, making it one of the highest-grade open-pit projects globally. With the addition of ~350,000 ounces at 3.16 grams per tonne gold at Sunbird, it's certainly possible that this reserve base could grow to ~1.50 million ounces or more by 2024, pointing to a 10+ year mine life at this soon-to-be mine with industry-leading costs (estimated AISC ~$800/oz).

However, Caylloma is the smallest contributor for San Jose, and Seguela is a game-changer, but it doesn't offset the declining reserves at two other major assets (San Jose/Lindero). So, while I would be remiss not to report the reserve increase at Caylloma and the fact that Seguela is turning out to be an incredible asset, it's hard to be overly optimistic about Yaramoko and San Jose. This is because mining depletion didn't even come close to being replaced, and grades appear to be declining sharply. This means that while Seguela will translate to significant production growth, the consolidated growth for Fortuna may not be sustainable if it's merely offsetting declining production at Yaramoko/San Jose post-2025.

Seguela Construction Progress (Company Website)

Based on the current timeline, Fortuna hopes to bring Seguela into production by mid-2023, and we should see gold production of at least 40,000 ounces in FY2023, followed by gold production of more than 130,000 ounces in FY2024. This will provide a massive boost to Fortuna's consolidated production profile and was one reason why I was very bullish on the company. However, at continuing operations, silver production is expected to decline 13% year-over-year based on guidance. The only reason gold production is increasing meaningfully is that Fortuna has reported a half year of production for Yaramoko in 2021.

In the company's FY2022 guidance, the company has noted that gold production should increase to a mid-point of ~262,000 ounces in FY2022, up from ~207,000 ounces in FY2021. However, if we add an estimated ~60,000 ounces produced by Yaramoko in H1 2021 before the Roxgold deal closed, production will actually be roughly flat on a year-over-year basis. So, at least when it comes to 2022, it's hard to call this a growth story at all. In fact, gold production should be flat year-over-year (including full Yaramoko contribution), and silver production will decline to ~6.55 million ounces (FY2020: ~7.5 million ounces) based on the guidance mid-point.

Fortuna Silver - Gold Production & Forward Estimates by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

If we look ahead to FY2023 and FY2024, production should increase meaningfully, helped by production from the high-grade Seguela Project (orange bar). However, to be conservative, I have estimated Yaramoko production at 105,000 ounces in FY2023 and FY2024 and 100,000 ounces in FY2025, so Seguela will be replacing a portion of lower production at Yaramoko. This means that total gold production may not even reach the ~400,000-ounce mark in FY2024/FY2025, with Seguela ramped up to full capacity, well below my previous estimates.

Fortuna Silver - Silver, Gold, & Gold-Equivalent Production Estimates (Company Guidance, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Moving to the consolidated production profile on a gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] basis (gold and silver only, no lead/zinc included - at 70/1 gold/silver ratio), my previous estimate was that annual production would be well over 500,000 GEOs in FY2024/FY2025. Unfortunately, this no longer seems to be the case. This is because I have lowered production estimates for San Jose gold production and Yaramoko gold production, with my new outlook being that we could see ~470,000 GEOs in FY2024 and ~480,000 GEOs in FY2025.

While this still represents impressive growth, silver production will make up much less of the production profile due to declining grades and reserves at San Jose. This means that some of the shine from the previous silver multiple that silver producers command relative to gold producers will wear off. I would argue that a fair multiple for the stock is closer to 0.90x P/NAV and 10x earnings based on the majority of net asset value and production coming from gold and a fair value of 9x earnings. This is a far cry from what appears to be an implied fair value of 25x earnings in the company's most recent corporate presentation.

Fortuna Silver - Estimated P/E Ratio vs. Peer Group (Company Presentation)

Summary & Technical Picture

While I was previously quite bullish on Fortuna, assuming that Yaramoko could continue at a ~125,000-ounce production profile and that San Jose could at least replace most of its mined depletion, the recent reserve update was a huge disappointment. This is because reserves fell sharply at both assets both from a tonnage and grade standpoint, and neither asset has much in the way of resources that would place high confidence in meaningful resource conversion. Hence, my outlook for Fortuna has dampened considerably, and I have revised my fair value for the stock much lower.

Obviously, both assets could make major discoveries this year or next, and I could be quite wrong in my much more conservative assumptions from a production standpoint at both assets. However, I prefer to err on the side of caution, and the trends in reserve replacement are not pretty for either asset. Besides, as discussed above, unless we get high-grade discoveries, we may get mine life extensions. Still, these are likely to be higher-cost operations vs. FY2021 levels, with similar throughput rates but lower grades.

The good news, which partially offsets this, is that at least production will not decline, given that Seguela is an incredible asset already in construction. There is also some potential upside later this decade from Boussara (possibly). However, we can ascribe only so much value to Seguela, even if it is a game-changer. Even at a $500 million valuation for Seguela, which might end up being generous on an NPV (5%) basis depending on where costs come in at this asset after adjusting for inflationary pressures, I still don't see enough margin of safety to pay up for Fortuna here at US$4.30 per share.

FSM Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Looking at the technical picture, Fortuna is back to the upper portion of its expected trading range, corroborating the view that this is not a low-risk buy point. This is because there is just $0.75 in upside to potential resistance at $4.95 and $1.05 in downside to support, translating to a reward/risk ratio of 0.71 to 1.0. Generally, I prefer at least a 5 to 1 reward/risk ratio to justify starting new positions in small-cap names. So, while a rising tide (gold price) could lift all boats, I see far more attractive ways to play the sector.

Fortuna Silver - Gold Pour (Company Presentation)

Fortuna Silver had a solid year in 2021, and the combination with Roxgold was certainly timely, given that we are seeing very poor reserve replacement at San Jose. However, while the acquisition of Roxgold has provided growth, I continue to believe that Fortuna overpaid for Roxgold, especially with the hindsight of seeing the declining reserves at Yaramoko. Given Fortuna's significant growth on deck, there's no question that this is a solid growth story at the right price. However, at a current market cap of ~$1.26 billion, I don't see enough of a margin of safety given the less favorable outlook at two key assets (Yaramoko, San Jose).