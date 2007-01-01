mpalis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The past few years have been particularly hard for beer brewers. Pandemic lockdowns had a devastating impact on on-trade channels and now cost-push inflation is squeezing margins. As if all that wasn't hard enough on Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY), but the company is now feeling the full force of the current geopolitical events.

While other large global beer brewers, such as AB InBev (BUD) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), are more diversified in a regional basis, Carlsberg is heavily concentrated in Russia and Eastern Europe. Roughly a quarter of profits and revenue and nearly 40% of volumes are coming from markets, such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus etc.

Carlsberg Investor Presentation

It is mainly due to this regional exposure that Carlsberg has gone from one of the best performing beer brewers over the past year to being the worst.

Data by YCharts

The company has already suspended its guidance and warned of asset impairments, just a few years after it already impaired certain assets in Eastern Europe.

Although the equity market is usually accurate in pricing in such risks, there are significant uncertainties around future consumption in markets like Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. The current political risk is also extremely hard to properly account for, as the environment remains very dynamic and will likely remain such for the foreseeable future.

All these geopolitical risks aside, about two years ago I highlighted a number of key areas that will determine Carlsberg's performance and namely - its expansion efforts to Asia, lack of truly international exposure and asset turnover.

So far expansion in Asia is going exceptionally well, considering that competition in the region is intensifying.

prepared by the author, using data from Carlsberg Annual Reports

The other risks, however, remain and considering the implications of the recent events, they do not appear to be fully priced in at the moment.

The Asset Write Downs

On a historical basis, Return on Equity explains most of the variance in Carlsberg's Price-to-Book valuation. Based on that relationship, Carlsberg's current valuation appears in line with its fundamentals, however, a potential decline in ROE could result in a significant multiple contraction.

Prepared by the author, using data from Annual Reports and Yahoo!Finance

* year 2021 P/B ratio based on current share price

In addition to the likely decline in beer volumes and profitability in Eastern Europe in 2022, the book value of equity would also most likely decline due to asset impairments. Consequently, the Price-to-Book ratio should increase further by the time fiscal year 2022 results are reported.

To get an idea of what 2022 numbers could look like, Goodwill related to Central & Eastern Europe was nearly DKK 14bn as of 2021, or roughly 12% of the company's total assets.

Carlsberg Annual Report 2021

In addition, Carlsberg is also carrying on its balance sheet DKK 4.4bn worth of the Baltika brand.

Carlsberg Annual Report 2021

All that puts a significant share of Carlsberg's book value of equity at risk, given that total equity currently stands at around DKK 37bn.

Similarly to fiscal year 2014, following the geopolitical events in Crimea, the company recorded a massive drop in its book value of equity due to foreign exchange adjustments and asset impairments.

Carlsberg Annual Report 2014

Having said that, an event of a similar magnitude could be expected this and perhaps the following fiscal year.

prepared by the author, using data from Carlsberg Annual Reports

* does not reflect 2020 restatement

Although most of these movements were purely due to accounting measures, in the years following 2014, Carlsberg significantly underperformed its major peers.

Data by YCharts

While progress made in Asia has been compensating for Eastern Europe's poor results, the latter continued to experience significant headwinds in the years that followed.

thebarentsobserver.com

Profitability and Efficiency

Another effect that the lower book value of equity would have is that all else being equal, it will provide a tailwind for the company's return on equity due to the lower denominator. However, in our case, all else is not equal and Carlsberg's profitability and asset turnover will likely suffer.

To begin with, due to its smaller size and less powerful truly international premium brands, Carlsberg's gross margin is lower than those of AB InBev and Heineken.

prepared by the author, using data from Annual Reports

* Heineken Gross Margin excludes other expenses related to on-trade channels

On itself, this significantly limits the company's ability to absorb raw material price increases relative to its larger peers. On the other hand, Europe (both West and Eastern Europe segments) was already a poor performer in terms of profitability in 2021 (see below).

prepared by the author, using data from Carlsberg Annual Reports

Higher inflationary pressures, foreign exchange rates and lower consumption in Eastern Europe will likely aggravate the situation even further in 2022. As a result, the gap in profitability between Carlsberg and its major peers will most likely widen.

Data by YCharts

In addition to margins, asset turnover, another major driver of Return on Equity, is also at risk. In lower margin regions, such as Eastern Europe, high inventory turnover is crucial in order to compensate for the lower price premium. In that regard Carlsberg enjoys a much higher inventory turnover than its peers, due to its more concentrated operations within Europe and a coherent brand portfolio in Asia.

prepared by the author, using data from Annual Reports

This largely compensates for Carlsberg's lower margins we saw above, however, it will also likely be pressured in the coming years should volume in key Eastern Europe markets decline.

Central & Eastern Europe 2021 (Carlsberg Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

Carlsberg is one of the strongest international breweries with some of the most iconic global brands. The company, however, lacks the truly global exposure that Heineken and AB InBev have and with that does not fully benefit from economies of scale. In addition, the strategic positioning of the company puts it in a tough spot due to significant share of revenue and profits coming in from markets, such as Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Although, the share price has already fallen significantly, it does not seem to fully reflect the full impact on the company's return on capital.