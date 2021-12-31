monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Through its Enterprise approach, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has improved its profitability since 2013, leveraging its 80/20 business model. The company launched the “Win the Recovery” initiative as part of its Enterprise strategy, with the goal of gaining market share from weaker competitors which were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The company plans to keep using this strategy to accelerate revenue growth in the coming years.

Apart from organic growth, the company plans to do acquisitions that can improve the company's long-term revenue and margins growth profile. The company has also reinitiated its divestiture plans for slow growth/mature businesses, which were deferred due to the pandemic.

Recent Earnings

Last month ITW reported its Q4 FY21 earnings which were better than the consensus estimates. The revenue during the quarter was ~$3.7 bn (up ~6% Y/Y) beating the consensus estimate of ~$3.55 bn, whereas the EPS declined ~4% Y/Y from $2.02 in the previous year same quarter to $1.93 (vs. the consensus estimate of $1.90). The operating margin for the period declined 270 basis points from 25.4% to 22.7%. The increase in revenue was attributed to a ~5% year-over-year organic growth, while the decrease in EPS and operating margin was related to the higher cost of goods sold and SG&A during the quarter.

Revenue Acceleration

ITW launched its Enterprise Strategy in late 2012 to improve its business profile by exiting businesses with low growth, unprofitable businesses, and simplifying product lines. The company began to improve the quality of its business portfolio and its strategic sourcing initiative helped it improve margins by reducing expenses. The company's portfolio realignment work is nearly complete and it is now planning to focus on accelerating organic growth across its business segments.

If we look at ITW's revenue trend between 2013-19, it has remained flat, ranging between $13.4 billion and $14.8 billion. The company's revenue dropped 11% in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 due to the strength in the industry that was evident across all of ITW's end markets including production, housing, automotive, and food. The net revenue for the year increased by 15%, helped by 12.3% organic growth, 2.3% from the foreign currency tailwind, and 0.4% from acquisitions/divestiture. Organic growth was seen in all seven segments, with mid to high teen growth in Food Equipment, Testing & Measurement /Electronics, Welding, and Construction Products, whereas Specialty Products and Polymers & Fluids grew 10% and Automotive OEM grew 6%. The global supply chain constraints severely impacted the volumes in the auto industry from the second half of 2021 which decreased the organic growth in the Automotive OEM segment, impacting the overall organic growth by 200 bps.

ITW's Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

During the pandemic, some of the ITW’s competitors were not able to invest in their products, maintain service levels or expand their production capacity. This gave ITW an opportunity to implement the “Win the Recovery” initiative of its Enterprise strategy. The goal of the strategy was to gain market share from companies that were hit hard during the pandemic and were in similar businesses as ITW. The company's organic growth in 2021 was aided by the market share gained as a result of this strategy's implementation in addition to the broader recovery in its end markets. The company intends to continue implementing this strategy in the future, which should help it post above-market organic growth in the coming years.

ITW's revenues should also benefit from the pricing increases implemented to offset the current inflationary costs associated with freight and commodities. In 2022, the end-market recovery is expected to continue, along with higher pricing due to inflationary costs across the market. So, the organic growth in 2022 should accelerate, helped by the increase in volume due to demand, increased pricing, and market share gained through the "Win the Recovery" strategy. I believe the company can easily achieve the midpoint of its revenue growth guidance of 6% to 9%. Easing supply constraints in the second half of 2022 and improvement in automotive production should also help the company’s organic growth.

On the inorganic side of the business, the revenue generated from the recently acquired MTS business is expected to be around $400 to $450 million which should help offset some impact from divestiture. The company plans to divest 5 businesses with combined annual revenue of ~$500 mn over the next 12 to 18 months. This divestiture is expected to lift both the organic growth profile and operating margins by ~50 bps.

Margin Expansion

ITW’s operating margins increased from FY2013, when it started implementing its Enterprise strategy, till FY2017. From FY2017 to FY2019 it stayed relatively flat as the company was facing some headwinds related to restructuring charges, price/cost impacts, and negative operating leverage which diluted its margin gains. Due to the pandemic, it saw a dip in FY2020, but in FY2021 operating margins increased by 120 bps to reach pre-Covid levels. The increase in operating margins in FY21 can be attributed to its positive operating leverage from volume recovery, enterprise strategy, and increased pricing, which was partially offset by inflationary cost and supply chain headwinds. The incremental margins were affected due to the price/cost impact as the commodity and freight costs began to rise from the second half of 2021. The incremental margins in FY2021 were ~32% versus the historical 35% to 40% range.

ITW's S,G&A (Company Data, GS Analytics Research) ITW's Operating Margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

However, the good news is management expects margins on incremental organic revenues to return to 35% to 40% range in FY 2022 as it continues implementing pricing increases. The company has guided for their operating margins to be between 24.5% and 25.5% in FY22 or a Y/Y increase of ~90 bps at the midpoint. I believe we are at the beginning of a multiyear expansion in margins with organic growth resuming and incremental margins on additional revenues being in the 35% to 40% range.

Valuation and Conclusion

ITW is currently trading at an adjusted forward P/E of 23.26x which is a slight discount to its five-year average adjusted P/E (forward) of 23.98x. However, given reacceleration in growth, I believe ITW should trade at a premium and not a discount. Given the company’s revenue growth potential and upcoming margin expansion, I believe the stock deserves a P/E multiple between the mid and high 20s. Assuming a 25x P/E multiple on FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $10.07, we get one year forward target price of $251.75 or ~18% upside from the current levels. In addition, the stock has a dividend yield of ~2.30%. I find the risk-reward profile attractive and hence have a buy rating on the stock.