Introduction: Why is Root Stock Falling

We review our Hold rating on Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) after shares rose 53% last week (March 14-18). (A Hold rating for us means a stock should be avoided.) As of 13:30 EST, Root, Inc. stock is down 4.6% at $2.06.

We downgraded our rating on Root to Hold in May 2021. Even after its sharp rise last week, ROOT share price is down 77% since our downgrade.

We believe Root's gains last week were the result of speculative behavior, as U.S. equity markets rebounded to have their best week since November 2020. Root's fundamentals have remained poor since our last update in November 2021, with weak Q4 results, underwhelming 2022 guidance and a shift in its channel mix that we see as negative.

Root Cautious Case Recap

Our cautious view on Root's stock is based on the following:

Root has not shown the ability to underwrite auto insurance profitably, despite initial promises on its telematics and data analytics;

Root has uncompetitive unit economics when acquiring new customers, because it has relied on expensive digital ads and lacks scale;

In developing new channels with Carvana (CVNA) and independent agents, Root has moved away from its original direct, telematics-based model;

Root continues to be heavily loss-making, with a significant cash burn.

All these structural weaknesses remain visible in Q4 2021 results.

Q4 2021: Business Shrunk As Expected

Root's business shrunk in size in Q4 2021, while losses narrowed slightly.

In Auto insurance, Root's primary business, the number of policies fell 6.9% sequentially in Q4; Premiums In Force fell less, by 5.1%, due to rate rises.

Total Direct Written Premium fell 22.6% sequentially, as Root wrote much less new business; Direct Earned Premium fell just 0.1% sequentially, much less than Premiums in Force, due to a change in new/renewal mix.

The Direct Accident Period Loss Ratio was 90.7% in Q4, 0.6 ppt less (better) sequentially, but was 8.7 ppt worse year-on-year, with increases of 9 ppt in frequency and 6 ppt in severity, offset by price increases.

The decline in the number of policies was expected, as Root cut marketing spend significantly in Q3, and is expected to continue into H1 2022.

Loss Ratio Trend Has Been Negative

The disappointing Loss Ratio in Q4 continued a negative trend since 2020.

Root's Loss Ratio troughed in Q2 2020 when much of the U.S. was in COVID lockdowns. It then rose every quarter until Q3 2021, except Q1 2021:

Things have gone worse after Root's IPO in late October 2020. Root's number of policies declined slightly in both Q3 and Q4 of 2020, but then started to grow rapidly in Q1 2021, and the Loss Ratio worsened further.

The pattern of a rising Loss Ratio is still visible even if we focus on renewing drivers only ("renewal gross accident period loss ratio" below).

Management has likely overestimated the effectiveness of their underwriting in 2020 because they underestimated the benefit from the pandemic. As mentioned above, for Q4 2021, Root attributed 9 ppt of the year-on-year increase in Loss Ratio to frequency. This compares with the 6 ppt benefit that Root attributed to COVID-19 for the Loss Ratio for full-year 2021.

Root's ability to underwrite Auto insurance profitably is still unproven.

Heavy Losses Continued in Q4 2021

Root reported an Operating Loss of $91.9m in Q4 2021, compared to $126.9m in Q3 (and $88.5m the year before); FY21 Operating Loss was $485m.

Sales & Marketing expenses have been cut drastically in H2 2021 - the Q4 figure was down 50% year-on-year and down 65% sequentially, and a further reduction is being implemented in H1 2022:

"We continue to cut back sales and marketing through the third and fourth quarters last year and are continuing to do so as we look at the first half of this year." Dan Rosenthal, Root CFO (Q4 2021 earnings call)

Root also laid off 20% (or 330) of its employees in January 2022.

Another $200m Operating Loss in H1 2022

Root provided guidance for H1 2022 instead of the full year. It expects:

Gross written premium to show "significant year-over-year declines"

Operating Loss to improve by approx. 25% year-on-year

This implies an Operating Loss of $199.9m for H1 2022 (compared to $266.5m last year).

Relying More on Carvana, Less on Telematics

Root is focusing more on Carvana as a distribution channel. The two companies agreed on an exclusive partnership in August 2021 that will see Root insurance being offered to Carvana customers.

Root stated with Q4 results that the first version of the embedded product with Carvana has been rolled out in 12 states and that they "continue to add new states to the embedded footprint every week." CEO Alex Timm stated "Carvana customers will represent a material percentage of new writings in Q1 and continue to build throughout the year," but did not give specifics.

He also confirmed the Carvana product does not yet include telematics:

"Currently, we are not using telematics in the Carvana flow. However, we do have plans to."

Because Root is focusing on the Carvana channel, it is deprioritizing its plans to develop the independent agents channel:

"We do have investments throughout multiple distribution channels, including our independent agency channel, which is still live, and we are getting policies through that channel today... we will be, over time -- over a longer period of time, continuing to incubate other distribution channels. But right now, the focus is Carvana."

Reducing marketing spend and deprioritizing independent agents as a new channel will naturally increase Root's reliance on Carvana.

We do not view these as positive developments. Telematics (and the related data analytics) were supposed to be a key differentiator for Root. And relying on a single channel can weaken Root's bargaining power and result in poor economics eventually.

Cash Likely Sufficient for 2-3 Years

As of 2021 year-end, Root had $706m of cash (of which $452m was held outside of regulated insurance entities), down from $1.11bn a year ago. The $407m reduction in cash was after a $126m investment from Carvana, which means the actual cash burn was $533m.

Additional cash is available from a $300m five-year term loan facility that Root has closed with BlackRock (BLK) in January 2022. This gives a total of $752m of liquidity that is available outside regulated insurance entities.

With its Operating Loss at $92m in Q4 2021 and guided to be $200m in H1 2022, Root likely has sufficient liquidity to run its current business for the next 2-3 years. However, more cash will be needed if it starts to expand again.

Shareholders Will Face Dilution Risks

If Root starts to expand significantly again, its cash burn will increase and it will likely have to raise capital, diluting current shareholders.

Recent fundraisings also include some potential dilution:

The Carvana investment was structured as convertible preferred stock, with a conversion price of $9, and will convert into 14m shares, equivalent to 5.5% of the current share count.

The Blackrock term loan also included warrants equal to 2% of Root's equity with an exercise price of $9.

Future fundraisings may come with further dilution at less favorable terms.

Management Team Still In Flux

Root's management team continues to be in flux:

Chief Product Officer Hemal Shah's departure tendered his resignation in February and left in March; he "has decided to leave Root" and "will be taking some time for himself and his family."

Co-founder and former CTO Daniel Manges, who resigned his role in June 2020, ceased to be an advisor to Root in January 2022.

The CTO role has been taken up by Matt Bonakdarpour, previously Chief Data Science & Analytics Officer, as of March 2022.

CFO Dan Rosenthal continues to serve as Chief Revenue & Operations Officer, despite Root having initiated a search for his replacement as CFO in September 2021.

A new Chief Marketing Officer (B.C. Silver) was hired in November 2021.

Root Valuation at 0.7x Premiums

At $2.06, Root has a market capitalization of $523m, or 0.7x its Q4 2021 Premiums In Force of $714m. (This will likely fall in H1 2022).

Root is trading below its net cash figure, which was $706m at the end of Q4. However, the company is loss-making (with a guided $200m Operating Loss in H1 2022) and the cash is needed to cover ongoing losses.

Root is trading at approx. 1x book value, which was $536m at Q4 2021.

Root's share price is currently down 92% from its IPO price ($27).

Is Root Stock A Good Buy? Conclusion

Root shares rose 53% last week, which we believe was due to speculation amid a market rebound and not warranted by fundamentals.

Business shrunk in Q4 2021 after drastic cuts in marketing but remained heavily loss-making. The headcount was cut by 20% in January.

Management guides to a significant year-on-year decline in premiums and $200m in Operating Loss in H1 2022.

Root is increasingly relying on Carvana as a distribution channel, where it does not use telematics, its supposed differentiator.

At $2.06, Root is trading below net cash and at 0.7x Q4 Premiums In Force, but we do not believe the business will improve.

We reiterate our Hold rating on Root, Inc. stock, meaning the stock should be avoided.