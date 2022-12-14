Marti157900/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) retail segment typically faces headwinds after a macro shock, and today is no different - COVID has weighed on demand, and the resulting inflationary pressures could impact credit. That said, the current tangible book value discount along with a positive new growth strategy means CONN equity offers good value, in my view. Recent moves to tighten underwriting and move higher up the credit quality ladder should also ease any credit headwinds, capping the downside. All that remains is execution - if new management can successfully stabilize the retail business, CONN should deliver on its low-single-digit % same-store sales growth vision, helped by new store builds, with expense scaling likely to drive EPS compounding in the mid-teens %. Plus, the recent buyback authorization under the new management should catalyze a "squeeze out" of much of the short interest (~27% of the float at the time of writing) over the coming months.

Puts and Takes from the Latest Three-Year Growth Strategy

CONN's new three-year growth targets are promising - via expansion initiatives across the core and credit businesses, as well as accelerating growth in e-commerce, the company plans to grow overall revenue to $2-2.2bn (or 9%-12% CAGR). The topline growth will be led by an increase in e-commerce contribution to ~20% of sales (up from ~6% of sales) while the planned geographic expansion will be accompanied by >1000 bps of credit spread. Overall growth contribution toward the target revenue levels is as follows - ~30% growth from the retail business, ~15% growth from the credit business, and the remaining ~55% from e-commerce. Assuming CONN successfully taps into its operating leverage potential and credit stays healthy, this should entail a high-single-digit % EBIT margin by 2025. Macro tailwinds such as an improving housing market, shifting demographics (population migration into CONN markets), and an increased focus on homes post-COVID present additional upside optionality to these numbers.

Core Expansion Plans Well Within Reach

As CONN expects to drive ~30% of its >$2bn revenue target from its legacy retail channel, this implies ~$140m of revenue growth by 2025 through increased wallet share, expanded geographic reach, and steady growth across its store footprint. Expanding core customer spending will likely be the most straightforward lever here, with a broader assortment and pricing range via more premium, special order, and value products likely to boost wallet share. There will also be a greater focus on private label, building on the success with the Dreamspot mattress across other categories. Building up scale is key as it paves the way for next-day delivery capabilities over time.

Digging into the math, I think CONN has set a relatively low retail bar. Excluding e-commerce, LTM retail sales total $1.3-1.4bn, and adding the incremental $140m over the next three years implies ~$1.5bn of retail sales (equivalent to a ~3% CAGR). This seems low, particularly given CONN will expand its store base to the tune of ~10% in 2023. Plus, CONN's existing footprint currently stretches across 15 states, with exposure to eight of the ten fastest-growing states in terms of net domestic migration. CONN also has a proven track record of opening and operating stores, and given it services ~70% of the population in those states, there remains untapped growth potential. Thus, I suspect CONN will surpass its retail sales targets even if macro headwinds continue for longer than expected or if same-store sales growth turns negative.

Tapping into Credit Growth Opportunities While De-Risking the Portfolio

CONN may describe itself as a home appliance and consumer electronics retailer, but the loan origination side of the business targeted at subprime customers is key. Previous management had made the mistake of focusing on underwriting loans for high-end electronics and appliance sales to newer subprime customers (typically, customers outside of larger national retailers and e-commerce) with little emphasis on the collections. CONN has paid the price, and since then, the new management has cleaned up its act, and in-house financing now represents ~51% of LTM sales (>70% of sales pre-pandemic), as the company continues to benefit from growth in cash, private label, and limited time offer (LTO) sales. Still, we are coming off a pandemic, and so, the credit business is exposed to macro risks as the stimulus impact fades and inflation weighs on the spending power of consumers.

That said, CONN has been taking positive steps to de-risk its credit portfolio, including by increasing its share of high credit/quality customers to maximize approval rates while also using promotional rates to drive growth. While the higher quality of credit will likely result in lower net yields near term, it should also stem net losses, allowing the company to maintain its 10% net yield - net loss spread in the coming quarters. With CONN also actively underwriting new business in its latest quarter, there is a clear signal that the underlying health of their customers is on the recovery path. Over the next three years, credit growth is set to continue, with in-house financing targeted to drive 50%-60% of sales, allowing for ample financial flexibility to continue investing in e-commerce and new store builds. The business model works, in my view - as long as the credit book is well managed, CONN should generate attractive ROEs for shareholders.

New Buyback Authorization Could Force a Short Squeeze

There's a catalyst at play here too - market sentiment on CONN stock is deeply bearish, with short interest at ~5m of the ~18.2m float (implying ~27% of the shares are currently sold short). Yet, the improvements to the balance sheet in recent years have resulted in significant balance sheet repair, with net debt (as a % of the portfolio) down to 38% (from a <60% peak). This has allowed management to expand its buyback by a significant margin - to recap, the Board has authorized $150m in repurchases expiring December 14, 2022, which at the latest closing price, represents ~26% of CONN's market capitalization. Given that this also follows some strong fundamental results in Q4 2021, I think the step-up in same-store sales and store growth in the coming months should support higher valuation multiples and potentially a squeeze, as long as the credit book remains solid.

A Compelling Fundamental Outlook with a Potential Short Squeeze Catalyst

On balance, the CONN growth thesis for the medium term appears firmly intact, with its three-year growth targets calling for a 9% to 12% revenue CAGR and EBIT margins in the high-single digits. Macro headwinds could weigh on the business in the coming months, but if the retail business can stabilize, CONN's new store builds and continued low-single-digit same-store sales growth should supplement expense scaling, allowing for a mid-teens % EPS growth path over time. While inflation impacts on the credit portfolio is also a key risk, CONN should weather most of the headwinds by diversifying into higher quality consumers beyond its existing sub-640 FICO score base. Finally, the significant buyback authorization is a key catalyst and should squeeze out much of the short interest over the coming months.