Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Let's start by establishing that, as most of you know, I'm an all-around basketball enthusiast. So I love this time of year when March Madness comes around.

As I published in “The 'Fab 5' REITs That Could Put You in the Championship Bracket” on March 21:

“You may have read my 'March REIT Madness: 3 Primetime Performers' article on March 15. In it, I announced – as I've made a habit of doing every year – that I was going to celebrate March Madness not just by watching the games (although there will definitely be some of that too) but by compiling my own REIT power team.”

And so I have. Over on iREIT on Alpha, I published “These 'Sweet 16' REITs Are Hard to Beat” for members only. There, I sorted through the universe of real estate investment trusts (REITs) to see which ones were eligible to face off in my version of March Madness.

And then I narrowed them down again, just like last week's NCAA basketball teams did amongst themselves.

Speaking of which, I hope you'll indulge me for a minute while I talk about that action. To quote Kyle Boon over at CBS Sports:

“The NCAA Tournament's biggest upset of Round 2 (so far!) arrived in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon as No. 11 seed Michigan took down No. 3 seed Tennessee 76-68 and, in the process, punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 for a fifth consecutive March Madness.”

This is what keeps basketball enthusiasts on their toes!

A Basketball Bet That Paid Off

To keep quoting the article for a minute:

“The [Michigan] Wolverines were a 7-point underdog. But it was a near dead-even matchup featuring a dozen lead changes, a half-dozen ties, and both teams splitting good runs with the lead before Michigan's strong spring to the finish line in crunch time.”

And that was even despite this twist:

“Michigan welcomed back starting guard DeVante' Jones into its lineup after he missed the team's first-round game day earlier vs. Colorado State because he was in concussion protocol, and the results early were undeniable. The Wolverines got off to a hot start in the first half and made Tennessee uncomfortable, with Jones tossing in a pair of points, three boards and three assists. “Jones did not return in the second half, however, after hitting his head on the court just before halftime, opening up a window for Tennessee to make its run. In the second half, freshman Kennedy Chandler poured in 10 points and masterfully orchestrated the [Tennessee Volunteers'] offense after some early sputters. And yet the Wolverines still survived after its stars came alive, as Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 27 points in the second half. Similarly, Eli Brook scored 18 of his 23 in the second half to close out the win.”

It just goes to show that you can know your game up and down, and make your most logical predictions… yet still be dead wrong in the end. Then again, for all those who bet on the underdog this time, it also goes to show how much you can gain when you make a smart bet on an under-appreciated entity.

Cinderella Story REITs That Might Be Right for You

In the sports world, intense underdogs that come out ahead are called “Cinderella Stories.”

Actually, I guess that term can be used about any underdog. But I'm definitely in sports-mode these days.

That's why, when I wrote this week's “Monday-Morning REIT Quarterback,” I titled it “The Sweet 16 Edition.” And I started it out immediately with:

“As USA Today reports, 'The early March Madness dust has settled and 16 teams are left after a wild first weekend of the men's NCAA Tournament that eliminated 52 teams, including the defending champion and two No. 2 seeds.'”

But, of course, I brought it right around to REITs in the end. Just as I'm going to do now. Because I do in fact know that March Madness is just a series of games.

Whereas building your financial future isn't something to play around with.

That's why I want you to know how seriously I take mentioning the following Cinderella-story REITs. And how much I need to stress that these might not be right for everyone.

No investment ever is, admittedly. But there are some obvious reasons why these particular ones are currently under-appreciated. So investors need to assess their situations appropriately and consider whether they can afford the added risk or not.

In many retirees' cases, the answer might very well be no.

With that said, I'm not one to put money down on a company just because it's cheap. So very often, “it's cheap” because of management missteps. In which case, the chances of it coming back up in price are far too low for my liking.

After careful assessment, however, I can see the REITs below overcoming their current situations. They've got both the offense and defense necessary to push through, as I hope to highlight to you today.

Cigar Butt #1: CorEnergy (CORR)

CORR is a thinly-traded nano-cap ($45 mm market cap) that is primarily a regulated natural gas and crude oil transportation and distribution company with assets in Missouri and California. The unique REIT (with a PLR structure) offers 1099 reporting and an industry-first PLR that provides the ability to both own and operate select assets.

The company owns just two large legacy assets:

(1) In California, Crimson consists of ~2,000 miles of crude oil pipelines providing the critical link between in-state producers and refiners ‒ 90%+ of revenue generated from fee-based tariffs or long-term, fixed-rate contracts. Crimson has long-standing, primarily investment-grade customers (serving much of the LA network).

(2) In Missouri, MoGas and Omega include ~338 miles of natural gas pipeline systems delivering natural gas to local customers ‒ >95% of revenue generated from long-term take-or-pay contracts. These assets source natural gas from several major interstate pipelines.

These assets are mission-critical and in regards to the Crimson asset “90%+ of revenue generated from fee-based tariffs or long-term, fixed-rate contracts”. For MoGas “94% of revenue is tied to long-term take-or-pay transportation contracts” and for Omega the contract is in its third 10-year contract with five years remaining.

In Q4-22 CORR generated revenue of $35.8 million whereby the assets generate revenue based on a cost-of-service model in which over time the impact of any long-term volume declines are mitigated by tariff rate increases. This secures a stable model for CORR and supports the company's ability to cover dividends.

Also in Q4-22 CORR generated adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million and adjusted cash available for distribution (adjusted CAD) of $2.4 million, resulting in a 3.2x common dividend coverage.

CORR declared dividends on all preferred obligations during the fourth quarter and a $0.05 per share dividend on the common stock. No dividend was declared on Class B common stock as a result of not meeting the required 1.25 coverage ratio for the Class B shares.

In 2022 the company believes it can achieve $44 million to $46 million in adjusted EBITDA, with $8 million to $9 million of maintenance capital. This should allow it to continue to earn and pay the common dividend in 2022.

As viewed below, CORR shares are now trading at $3.05 per share with a dividend yield of 6.6%. The P/AFFO multiple is just 2.9x, which has to be one of the cheapest valuations in the entire REIT sector.

It's plain to see that most investors ran for the hills when CORR was forced to whack the dividend from $3.00 to $0.20, but we now see the company rising from the ashes, after reorganizing operations, reducing costs, and strengthening its dividend coverage. This includes the reduction in management fees and simplification of the capital structure.

We're taking a speculative position in CORR, recognizing that it's not for weak stomach investors. This name could generate over 100% annual returns, and we recognize that this means it's also possible that we could lose 100% of our hard-earned principal.

FAST Graphs

Cigar Butt #2: NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP)

I just finished interviewing the Chairman of NLCP Gordon Dugan, and he told me that he was trying to solve the “equity riddle” for NLCP. What he meant by that is the fact that NLCP has traded down 20% year-to-date, while the company's fundamentals are in great shape.

In Q4-21 NLCP's rental income increased by approximately $4.3 million to approximately $8.4 million compared to approximately $4.1 million for Q4-20. Rental income for the 12 months (ended 2021) increased by approximately $15.9 million to approximately $27.6 million, compared to $11.7 million for the full-year 2020.

NLCP's AFFO in Q4-21 was approximately $7 million and for the full-year it was $21 million. On March 15th the company declared a $0.33/share quarterly dividend, a 6.5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.31. As NLCP's CEO pointed out on the recent earnings call,

“The cannabis industry is still in the early innings, expected to go to $46 billion by 2026, from $24 billion in 2021. Operators will need to continue to access capital to fuel this growth. Today, our portfolio is comprised of 28 properties across 11 States totaling 1.4 million square feet, 90% of which are cultivation facilities, and 10% of which are dispensaries.”

On the same earnings call, one analyst, John Massocca, with Ladenburg Thalmann, said:

“ So, I've got to start with your comments on up listing, even though I know you might not be able to talk too much on it. Is the barrier to you listing on NASDAQ at this time, just the structure of your ownership interest in the properties and the portfolio? NASDAQ is clearly comfortable with mortgage REITs listing on the exchange. So, is it just really being driven by your direct equity position in the real estate?”

The president and CIO replied,

“… we've always run the company to qualify for listing on a New York or a NASDAQ. And the only thing that precludes us is that ownership, that legal ownership of the properties at this time.”

Currently NLCP is traded OTC and as Dugan pointed out to me, that is also part of the “equity riddle”. In fact, we find shares ridiculously cheap, now trading at $23.95 with a P/AFFO of 17.8x and dividend yield of 5.5%. To put that into context, Innovative Industrial (IIPR) is trading at 28.8x (and a dividend yield of 3.4%).

So, just assuming that NLCP solves the “equity riddle” and begins to trade in-line with IIPR, you get a 12-month total return of over 100%. Booyah! (We just added shares to the Durable Income Portfolio).

FAST Graphs

Cigar Butt #3: Power REIT (PW)

PW is yet another cannabis REIT and was also our top performing pick in 2021. However, since that time, shares have cooled off quite a bit, which has made this little gem quite the diamond in the rough (once again).

To put it bluntly, PW is simply growing like a weed, with around $65 million of recent transactions projected to return approximately $65 million over the next three years which can be used to invest in additional assets and expand the portfolio.

In fact, the company says it can add approximately $12 million to FFO (assuming 100% re-investment and a 18% FFO yield on investment).

The company is focused on funding its pipeline from non-dilutive capital sources including: Preferred Stock (current yield on Series A Preferred Stock (PW.PA) is approximately 7% and Debt (secured debt against its unleveraged portfolio of greenhouse properties).

Today the company announced that it had entered into a lease amendment for funding additional capital improvements to its existing greenhouse cultivation property in York County Maine. PW's total capital commitment related to these improvements is ~$3.5 million thereby increasing the straight-line annual rent by ~$654K (representing an ~19% unleveraged core FFO yield).

Once again, there's power in small numbers, as PW is able to grow its platform faster due to its small denominator.

Shares are now trading at $47.31 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.3x (no dividend yet because of a large legacy NOL – net operating loss). Once more, we see this Cigar Butt lighting up again (much like our top pick in 2021) with projected returns in excess of 100%.

FAST Graphs

Caution!

I must provide you with this very important disclaimer!

SMALL CAPS ARE RISKY!

As you know, most of my picks are high-quality names that have strong market liquidity and deep analyst coverage. However, this article is different (actually much different) and this means that investors should recognize there is substantially more risk in owning shares in small cap stocks.

However, riddle me this…

Did you know that Warren Buffett bought Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) as a Cigar Butt?

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.