If you've been waiting for an opportunity to buy into leading consumer internet brands but have been wary of share prices being high since the pandemic, this is your chance. Plenty of the internet's most-used services are trading at fire-sale levels, thanks to investors' sudden risk-off attitude that took hold this year with rising geopolitical tensions and growing fears of stagflation. When we step back from the near-term noise, however, we can still find plenty of decently-valued internet heavyweights that make for stellar long-term investments.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), in my view, is one of those plays. Now, Spotify's YTD decline is admittedly a combination of both macro and company-specific factors. On Spotify specifically, investors have questioned A) the future of Spotify's podcasting business, especially with recent controversy on the flagship Joe Rogan Experience show regarding COVID misinformation, and B) the slight slowdown in the company's user growth and tapering of margins. That being said, however, Spotify's stock has also slid down a healthy amount - in my view, more than enough to compensate for a few pockets of fundamental risk opening up.

Since the start of the year, shares of Spotify have lost more than 40% of their value. Relative to all-time highs near $300, however, Spotify has been sliced down into less than half of its former heights.

Revisiting the bullish thesis for Spotify amid a period of uncertainty (and lower valuations)

The best move for investors here: buy the dip. When I take a step back and look at the long-term thesis for Spotify, I still see a company that continues to rank as the top streaming service, with a very loyal user base that has become accustomed to streaming as the primary format for music consumption and with saved playlists being a major gate to preventing users from switching to competing services. Spotify continues to build out its product flywheel by expanding into new content like podcasts, while also diversifying monetization streams by adding its marketplace services.

In its most recent quarterly update, Spotify announced that was discontinuing annual guidance, instead guiding to only one quarter at a time (recall - guidance itself, though almost every company provides some level of forward-looking guidance, is technically not a hard reporting requirement). Many investors took that news to imply that Spotify either had a slow 2022 on the books or that revenue visibility has deteriorated.

Spotify FY22 outlook (Spotify Q4 earnings release)

I'd say, however, that this viewpoint is "putting the cart before the horse," and once investors get used to a one-quarter guidance cadence, this will give Spotify more opportunities to "beat and raise" each quarter.

For investors who are newer to Spotify, here are all the key drivers that I believe support an upside case for Spotify:

Spotify continues to roll out new products and prove that it has something for everyone. In 2021, Spotify rolled out a new paid tier called "Spotify Plus," its cheapest offering at just $0.99/month. While this tier is still supported by ads, it gives users the ability to skip as many songs as they'd like within an hour, potentially opening Spotify up to a bigger batch of lower-end consumers. Alongside consumer innovations, Spotify has also improved the partner experience, with innovations including the Spotify Audience Network for podcast advertisers, giving them the ability to more effectively target podcast listeners and hopefully helping to increase monetization in podcasts (Spotify's biggest growth category).

Spotify raised the price of its Family plan in the U.S., the Family/Duo/Student plans in the U.K., and all plans in Brazil. The fact that Spotify reported no meaningful change in churn since the price changes went into effect is a testament of its relative inelasticity when it comes to music streaming. In addition, Spotify has proven itself to be a very sticky platform, with content like podcasts and playlists keeping subscribers hooked to the platform. Two-sided marketplace. Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share.

Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share. Margin builds and rich free cash flow profile. Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users has helped Spotify dramatically increase its gross margin and free cash flow profile.

Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users has helped Spotify dramatically increase its gross margin and free cash flow profile. Work from anywhere. Spotify announced a remote-work option for all of its employees globally, which I view as a positive move that can reduce Spotify's real estate footprint and drive lower operating costs in the long run.

We note as well that Spotify, right now, is trading at valuation multiples previously unheard of. At current share prices near $140, Spotify is trading at just a 2.0x EV/forward revenue multiple. Though Spotify has no perfect pure-play comp in the market, one instructive relative compare in the media streaming space is Netflix (NFLX). Historically, Spotify's forward revenue multiple has traded at a 50-60% band relative to Netflix. While it's true that Netflix's valuation multiples have compressed as well in the recent correction, Spotify's current valuation at ~1/3 of Netflix's is the widest gap we've seen in recent history - reflecting what I believe to be over-exaggerated pessimism in Spotify despite some still-positive fundamental highlights that we'll cover next.

The bottom line here: I view the recent dip in Spotify stock as a fantastic opportunity to buy a much-beloved consumer brand with a very sticky user base at an attractive price. Don't miss out on this opportunity while Spotify is still flailing in the penalty box.

Q4 download

Let's now cover Spotify's most recent quarterly results in greater detail to illustrate that there are no immediate red flags that would justify the 40% YTD decline. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Spotify Q4 results (Spotify Q4 earnings release)

Spotify's revenue in Q4 grew 24% y/y to €2.69 billion, decelerating from Q3's 27% y/y growth pace. The chart below helps to break down some of the drivers behind that revenue growth:

Spotify key metrics (Spotify Q4 earnings release)

As seen above, the company still showed healthy user growth. Total monthly active users grew 18% y/y in the quarter to 406 million, adding 25 million net-new listeners in the quarter. Premium subscribers, meanwhile, saw 16% y/y growth at 180 million and added 8 million new subscribers in the quarter. Premium growth from a y/y standpoint decelerated slightly from 19% y/y growth in Q3, but the 8 million net adds were larger than 7 million in the previous quarter.

Note that Spotify ran its annual holiday promotion within Q4. This year, the company elected to shorten the promotional rate window from six weeks last year to four this year (which is a partial explanation for the y/y Premium growth deceleration). In spite of the promo compression, Spotify noted that campaign performance was better than expected.

Here's some additional qualitative commentary from Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on the quarter's results and listener/subscriber trends, made during his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Throughout the pandemic, business have seen an enormous disruption in consumer behavior, causing demand curves to shift. And Spotify, of course, has been no exception to this. In our case, these shifts mostly play to our advantage in 2020. But we did see some headwinds in the first half of 2021. And by the end of Q2, we saw reversal back to positive momentum. And this trend continued throughout Q3 and Q4. Historically, Q4 has been our biggest quarter and 2021 was no exception. In fact, Q4 was our largest quarter of MAU growth in Spotify's history. It's a significant MEU driver and -- a significant MAU driver was our seventh annual Wrapped campaign, which was our most successful to date. With 120 million users, we saw unprecedented engagement up 29% year-over-year, with the highest levels coming from the Gen Z audience. And on launch day, Wrapped was the #1 worldwide trending topic on both Twitter and TikTok proving that it's more of a cultural phenomenon than ever before. Ads, well, it continued its remarkable growth trajectory turning in 40% growth year-over-year. Advertising is showing more proof points of being the second key revenue driver for the overall business, climbing to a record 15% of our total revenues this quarter. And while the ad business is more prone to seasonal blips, I see this momentum continuing in 2022 and beyond. And as a result of this strong performance, we will continue to test different windowing strategies for our exclusive podcast partnerships to get the advantage of that broader audience reach."

Additionally, while Spotify did not provide specific revenue breakout or contribution numbers, the company also mentioned that its Spotify Marketplace line of business far exceeded internal expectations in Q4 and for all of FY21. The company views this as an opportunity to serve "50 million small and medium sized businesses" with a vast array of tools and services planned to come onboard.

On margins - Q4 gross margins clocked in at 26.5%, flat y/y and above company expectations. Full-year margins, meanwhile, saw a 120bps jump to 26.8%. Over the long run, Spotify expects to hit a 30-40% pro forma gross margin when it hits the ~1 billion user scale.

From a free cash flow perspective, the major call-out is that the company achieved an impressive €277 million of FCF in the year, growing 51% y/y and representing a 2.8% FCF margin. If the company does truly manage to drive anywhere from three to thirteen points of gross margin improvement, we assume the potential leverage on free cash flow expansion is wide.

Spotify FCF (Spotify Q4 earnings release)

Key takeaways

I view buying Spotify at ~$140 as an unmissable opportunity to buy into a category leader that is digesting through some relatively temporary short-term pain. Long term, I continue to view Spotify as the dominant player in music streaming and podcasting, two entertainment verticals that are unlikely to lose any momentum over the next decade - and with plenty of additional opportunities to drive a revenue stream from creators as well as listeners. Stay long here and wait on the rebound.