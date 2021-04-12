JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I reckon in a decade or so from now (the investment horizon for long-term shareholders), computers will look very different from today, as indicated in the bullet points above. As I see it, there is one company in particular that will benefit from these changes: Intel (INTC).

Some investors may frown on this, pointing to Intel’s numerous stumbles from missing the iPhone and mobile to their process development issues. However, Intel’s issues can be likened to a road congestion: while 10nm was delayed, Intel kept working on future technologies. So with the congestion finally cleared, and new CEO Pat Gelsinger further opening up the funding floodgates (towards R&D rather than stock buybacks), Intel will be back with vengeance and could turn out to be the real winner once the dust settles. For example, Intel regaining leadership will create a powerful flywheel that could cause foundry customers to flock to Intel.

Act 1: Regaining process leadership

As I have written about in-depth before, Intel stumbled (at 10nm) simply because there were no tools (equipment) to manufacture to chips Intel wanted to make. More specifically, 10nm was developed before ASML’s (ASML) EUV was available, so Intel had to try to print sub-40nm features with 193nm wavelength. This is like a painter using a brush that covers half the canvas. If this sounds impossible, then Intel should actually receive some props for managing to finally produce 10nm in volume at >50% gross margins. Still, this was the whole problem about Intel: Intel had mainly been investing in hedges against EUV.

So with EUV now established, the game has changed completely for a new era of Moore’s Law scaling. In short, investors who judge Intel’s ability to execute going forward on the basis of 10nm are looking at the past, not the future. For example, Intel already announced it would be first to move to the next-gen lithography tool in production, called high-NA EUV, in 2025. These tools will cost ~$400M per unit. As Pat Gelsinger said, this team is working for their pride:

But there is more happening at the transistor scale than just new tools. The fundamental structure of the transistor will soon be changing, like it has already done in the past. So, for a brief history lesson, Intel shocked the entire semiconductor industry back in 2012 by introducing the FinFET. Others like TSMC (TSM) overnight literally had to change their roadmaps to avoid falling into a deep hole of irrelevancy.

So while lithography may not necessarily have been Intel’s greatest strength, the graph above indicates something equally important: materials science. I have previously covered this topic in-depth. In short, Intel’s materials science and nanotechnology research is world-class. Not even TSMC comes even remotely close to this. For some examples from the past, consider TSMC’s leaky 20nm planar transistors; Intel’s strained silicon / HKMG / FinFET trifecta; Intel putting air gaps in production at 14nm, and cobalt + ruthenium interconnect, single dummy gate, contact over active gate, and superMIM capacitors into production at 10nm. All technologies mentioned (their details aren't important to make the point) in previous sentence, TSMC literally does not have yet even at 5nm.

Going forward, in 2024, Intel will drop another bombshell by changing the transistor from FinFET to RibbonFET, and simultaneously changing the interconnect by introducing a backside power delivery network called PowerVia. While others have also talked about gate-all-around, no one else has anything like PowerVia.

With regards to TSMC specifically, as I have argued for some time, TSMC continuing to use the FinFET at 3nm may be seen as a sign of weakness: TSMC’s CEO literally used “3nm” and “delay” in the same sentence, and the node will bring just a 1.6x density improvement. TSMC has also already indicated 2nm will launch in 2025, which is later than everyone had expected.

So I urge investors to take these signs at face value: delivering a 1.6x density improvement in 2.5 years is not a pace that indicates any leadership-like execution. This compares to Intel's 2x improvement at 20A at a pace of just 18 months. So since this article is about what computing could look like in a decade from now, one could only wonder what this may bode for the gate-all-around era. Given TSMC’s recent stumbles and Intel’s history of world-class materials science and components research, combined with the vast additional funding that Pat Gelsinger has made available, the future for regaining process leadership seems wide open.

Act 2: 3D chips from chiplet lego blocks

Not only the invisible transistor will look different a decade from now, the full chip as well will look very different. In fact, the word “chip” (or SoC = System-on-a-Chip) will seize to have any meaning, since there won’t be just one single chip. There will be many chips: each block of IP could be its own separate chip. These lego-like building blocks are called chiplets (or tiles).

In addition, who said chiplets have to be laid out in 2D? As already known from memory and storage, a vast opportunity opens up when stacking chiplets in 3D. Or as Pat Gelsinger recently said, he expects this will allow Intel to move faster than Moore’s Law for the next decade (“super Moore’s Law”).

Now, I know what’s coming. Some investors will now have the urge to talk about how AMD (AMD) supposedly is already doing chiplets (some even claim, although completely incorrect, that AMD introduced chiplets first commercially). Heck, AMD is already doing 3D stacking with their 3D V-Cache.

But that is not what I meant. It turns out that not all stacking and not all chiplets are created equal. It is important for investors to distinguish between a “true” 3D packaging technology and “true” chiplets, compared to those that merely look like it. I can easily prove this with what is one of the most enlightening technology graphs one might ever see:

Thought computation is power-intensive? Think again. If done wrong, a 180W+ power budget will be completely consumed by the interconnect. What AMD bulls will often tout like some special technology from AMD, Infinity Fabric, is actually AMD’s biggest bottleneck.

Some will then point out that AMD already has something called 3D V-Cache. However, that is also not “true” 3D stacking: if your technology can only stack a simple SRAM chip, then for all purposes, you aren’t stacking anything at all. 3D V-Cache has only a few niche applications, which is why I nicknamed AMD as Advanced Marketing Devices. To be sure, the underlying technology, hybrid bonding, does allow more advanced applications, but there are no signs AMD is using or developing those.

In any case, what AMD currently does is not what I really meant by chiplets and 3D stacking. Instead, the secret magic of chiplets is to create a system with discrete small chips, but one that from the outside looks like (or is indistinguishable from) one efficient and monolithic whole. Without diving into all the technology (for which I would refer to this primer: Intel Reveals Three new Cutting-Edge Packaging Technologies) suffice it to say that Intel’s portfolio of advanced 2.5D and 3D packaging is unmatched. As Pat Gelsinger said: “One of the cool things that I found when I came back was that, even though there were some issues in the process technology, the 3D packaging technology, [chef's kiss] perfect”.

Intel

Conceptually, it looks as in the image above, on the right (AMD is merely doing the middle part): each IP will be its own separate piece of silicon. With this approach, creating a CPU becomes as easy as stacking lego blocks.

Adding to the AMD discussion, AMD’s CTO said this about Intel’s idea of IP partitioning: “There is always a balance - a great idea overused can become a bad idea.” However, I would rather interpret this statement as an admittance that AMD does not have the technical capabilities to take chiplets to their fullest extent, as Intel plans to.

In particular, Intel has following technologies which it can mix and match in one package:

EMIB: acts as a tiny low-cost bridge between chiplets for 2.5D tiling, with ultra-low power consumption and ultra-high bandwidth (unlike legacy methods like Infinity Fabric);

Foveros: connects a base die (active interposer tile) to one or more top chiplets for 3D stacking, but could even be extended to multiple layers of 3D stacking;

Foveros Direct: this is the same underlying technology as what AMD uses from TSMC for its 3D V-Cache, with the lowest power and higher interconnect density;

Foveros Omni: further solves the power and interconnect issues in 3D stacking.

There have been plenty of discussions about whether this portfolio really represents a leadership position. I would argue that it does. First, for years, TSMC’s workhorse for 2D chiplets has been its passive interposer (CoWoS) technology. However, the utter inefficiency of this technology is quickly realized when considering that one needs a massive interposer beneath all active silicon chiplets (including HBM). This is extremely expensive since this could result in 1000s of mm2 of additional silicon, which compares to the tiny minuscule EMIB bridges that Intel needs.

For example, EMIB is the single reason that Intel’s Sapphire Rapids Xeon will be economical since neither something like Infinity Fabric (legacy technology) nor a giant 2000mm2 interposer would have been practical.

Secondly, below are some examples of true cutting-edge packaging (to prove that this is nothing like AMD’s semi-chiplet approach). This:

WikiChip

And this, Intel's next-gen Intel 4 FPGA that could, as I am nonchalantly mentioning in passing, deliver 1-2 orders of magnitude in power efficiency gains:

Intel

And this, Ponte Vecchio 47-chiplet GPU powering the 2 exaflops Aurora supercomputer:

Intel

And finally this, Meteor Lake high-volume client CPU built from Intel 7, Intel 4, and TSMC N3 chiplets:

CNET

I expect this to be just the beginning of a new era of 2.5D and 3D silicon packages and systems. Just like high-NA lithography, RibbonFET, and PowerVia, Intel is at the forefront of these new breakthrough capabilities.

Act 3: Integrated silicon photonics

Most investors in the semiconductor industry know about process technology. A few know about advanced packaging. But no one ever talks about silicon photonics. However, this will also change. If Intel regaining process leadership with RibbonFET and Intel’s leadership in advanced packaging technology was the cake, then silicon photonics will be the icing on the cake.

To explain the relevance, I (yet again) have to do nothing else but to point to the embarrassing power consumption of AMD’s Infinity Fabric above. Although advanced packaging sort of solves this, it only does so indirectly. The fundamental issue remains that using electrons to transport information is just inherently quite power-expensive.

More specifically, while advanced packaging and chiplets represent true breakthroughs at package level, at the system level, such as in datacenters and supercomputers, the issue remains glaring.

The neat thing about silicon photonics is that Intel actually already has this technology in high volume production. However, these are still just discrete modules used in the data center to connect to Ethernet switches. The next step will be to make silicon photonics part of the Ethernet switch itself. (Luckily, Intel coincidentally has TSMC 7nm Ethernet switches through its 2019 Barefoot Networks acquisition.) Then, the last step is to integrate the silicon photonics IC on the compute package itself (using 3D packaging, in fact).

In other words, while silicon photonics already exists, it is still at the stage like how the transistor already existed before the IC (integrated circuit) was invented.

As such, integrated silicon photonics will become another tool in the Intel advanced packaging toolbox described in previous section. Just consider following: once you have integrated silicon photonics, the lines between packages blur since the silicon photonics provide a very speedy, low latency, and low power consumption interconnect. In the data center (or in supercomputers), one could imagine that chips across vast arrays of racks suddenly become one integrated system. It forms a key pillar of Intel's Zettascale computing initiative. Now this will truly be a technology that could (veritably) warrant the name Infinity Fabric.

If one has any doubt if Intel or anyone else (i.e. NVIDIA (NVDA)) is in the position to revolutionize the data center, and warrant a $600B valuation, think again:

Intel

The two ICs are stacked, one on top of the other, and connected with copper pillars. “This is an example of how we can tightly integrate energy-efficient CMOS circuits with silicon photonics using 3D packaging,” says Balamurugan. “Such cointegration is key to delivering performance and cost-optimized optical transceivers.” By integrating silicon photonics building blocks with compute resources, Intel believes it can break the current trend of larger processors with more I/O pins, which are needed to satisfy growing bandwidth requirements. (…) However, over time, the company hopes to scale its silicon photonics platform up to 1 Tb/s per fiber at 1pJ of energy consumed per bit, reaching distances of up to 1 km.

So as is the common thread through this discussion, this is a breakthrough technology that only Intel has an industry-leading position in. As an aside and bonus, this technology is also in development for use in Mobileye’s lidars.

To add to this discussion, quite recently, Intel made a significant announcement that further signaled Intel's intent to lead the industry to integrated photonics. While less high-profile than the Mobileye IPO the previous day, the long-term potential is just as large.

For completeness, Intel isn't the only company working on this, although it does have a leadership position. Specifically, Intel's closest competitor is GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Act 4: Disrupting the foundry space

Imagine you’re a startup and you’re going to get into the foundry space (in other words: become a contract manufacturer competing against TSMC), which provides one with the opportunity to manufacture silicon for the world’s largest technology giants like Cisco (CSCO), AMD (AMD), NVIDIA, QUALCOMM (QCOM) and Apple (AAPL), what would you need?

You need leading-edge process technology, offering transistors with low power and high speed unlike those available anywhere else. You need advanced packaging to allow those customers to create next-gen computing systems through 3D lego building. You need a fast interconnect like integrated silicon photonics given the explosion of data and bandwidth requirements due to the rise of AI. You need a suite of world-class IP that could be offered as IP and chiplet building blocks. And lastly, you need a vast, expensive factory network.

Clearly, no venture capital is going to back such a startup, as developing the technology to check all of these five boxes will cost many billions each.

However, coincidentally, Intel checks every single one of these boxes. So this is the wildcard that Pat Gelsinger pulled out of his hat when he became CEO and started the Intel Foundry Services business: the IFS business gets all of the Intel investments for free, and in turn, this opens a new TAM on the order of $100B.

So, not only will this fundamental, leadership technology as described above allow Intel to create breakthrough products, Intel will also empower every single fabless customer in the world to accomplish their own goals. Hence, Intel will not just be redrawing the technological landscape over the next decade, but also the geopolitical one.

Intel

Indeed, in January, Intel announced the Silicon Heartland in Ohio with an initial investment of $20B that could grow to $100B, and in March, Intel announced the Silicon Junction in Germany with an initial investment of $20B that could grow to $100B. In other words, Intel is investing as much as its market cap over the next decade. When combined with its R&D spending, Intel will be investing $50B annually. That's like the combined revenue of NVIDIA and AMD.

So, for example, much has been made about Intel losing the Apple (AAPL) business. But as Pat Gelsinger said, Intel Foundry Services gives him a way to win this business back.

Of course, you could ask why Apple would do that after having been a TSMC customer for over a decade. The answer is for the very same, simple reason that Intel got into very deep trouble when it lost its process leadership at 10nm: if you don’t have a leadership transistor, your design will never be competitive in the market.

So simply put, the technological and economic implications of Moore's Law imply a winner-takes-all market dynamic where everyone will flock to the foundry with the best technology. Of course, some investors will disagree, but above I argued that in a decade or so from now, this company will (very likely) be Intel by virtue of having leadership technology in every single aspect from transistor to chiplet to package to interconnect. As Pat Gelsinger said, foundry makes Intel better, and Intel makes foundry better.

For those who are still doubtful if this could work, one just has to look at TSMC, which is using the shortages to its advantage to hike prices. For example, there are already rumors Apple will only use its next-gen A16 chip in its most expensive iPhones. So clearly, TSMC trying to exploit its current monopoly creates a lucrative opportunity for Intel to deliver competition in the foundry space. This explains how Intel was able to get engaged with >100 potential customers within just months. Intel already has over 40 test chips going through the fabs in 2022.

Note: for further analysis about the foundry business, I have covered this (at least) two times previously: Intel Stock: TSMC And Arm Are In The Crosshairs (NASDAQ:INTC) and Intel To Increase Foundry Investment 10x To $200B (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investor Takeaway

This article has been inspired by a contrarian point of view, which relegated Intel to the laughing stock of the semiconductor industry. This is true, as I have detailed previously how and why exactly Intel stumbled at 10nm (and briefly explained above).

As such, this article not only provides a scenario for Intel to get back to relevance but jump ahead to industry leadership with technologies such as a comprehensive portfolio of advanced packaging, chiplets, and next-gen RibbonFET transistors, a paradigm-shift power delivery with PowerVia and a revolutionary new interconnect for the data center with integrated silicon photonics.

As surely many will point out, the biggest risk here is Intel’s execution on its process technology roadmap. Obviously, Intel will never be able to convince those investors until Intel actually starts shipping the products. Still, the closest and most visceral evidence I have seen was Pat Gelsinger holding up an 18A SRAM test wafer at Investor Meeting in February: this technology is real. But the rest of the pieces to create leadership products already exist (in a preliminary form), as evidenced by the 47-chiplet Ponte Vecchio or the millions of silicon photonics transceivers Intel ships every year.

It won’t be until all those technologies will be combined together that the real magic starts to happen and result in revolutionary new systems that just a few years ago would have been completely inconceivable.

I would argue these changes in the industry could unlock strong shareholder value (for Intel as the largest beneficiary), which is in particular demonstrated by the potentially $200B fab buildout (over the next decade) in support of its own and its foundry business.