Bear Market Territory

Earlier this month, the Nasdaq entered bear market territory, and the Dow Jones and S&P 500 entered correction territory with declines of more than 10%. Although some indices have started to rally and post their best weeks since 2020, inflation, rate hikes, and geopolitical concerns are still major causes for concern. Oil suffered a collapse and entered a market last week, following near 14-year record-setting highs. These unique risks are why I am outlining my top 3 high-yield dividend stocks to buy as markets inch closer to bear territory.

The bear market scorecard above showcases some interesting factors contributing to S&P 500 declines throughout the years. It is uncommon for the Fed to raise rates during extreme market volatility and rising geopolitical tensions. As the Western nations continue to cut off Russian oil and resources, 2022 markets remain uncertain. Investors are concerned, and given that last year ended with tremendous gains, the S&P 500 up 26.89% to end the year, the Dow and Nasdaq up 18.73% and 21.39%, respectively, today's investors want to know, where should I put my money as global markets fall into bear territory? Dividend-paying stocks are a great option that provides investors with steady income during volatile market periods and when capital gains are difficult to achieve. When the Fed raises rates, dividend stocks tend to perform even better than usual.

Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks are considered safe, reliable investments and the overall dividend picture for each of our stock picks is strong. As concerns mount on whether or not there will be a recession, dividend stocks historically present growth opportunities even during these periods. Our focus is to identify stocks with a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 at 1.31%, solid profitability, good growth, and strong valuation frameworks. By sticking to dividend stocks with A+ to A- Dividend Safety Ratings, you’ll find that Our Dividend Safety Grades Averted 99% Of Dividend Cuts Since 2010. Let us dive into our first stock pick.

1. QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ: QCOM

Qualcomm Incorporated is a semiconductor stock in high demand. With a market capitalization of $173.55B, it possesses solid Factor Grades and has an excellent dividend scorecard and solid 1.95% Dividend Yield.

Fear of missing out (FOMO) has given way to some unique investing. If you haven’t yet invested in QCOM, it’s a quality dividend stock that is a great way to benefit from record demand and a steady source of income. As a dividend stock in one of the most in-demand sectors (information technology) and industries (semiconductor), this stock is a great way to capitalize during a bear market.

Used in thousands of devices, including smartphones, electric vehicles, and solar panels; you name it, these chips are crucial. As I wrote in The Next Top Electric Vehicle Stock: Look Out Tesla and Apple, semiconductor stocks benefit from supply chain disruption, and the tech sector was one of the best-performing over the last five years. Investors want to bank on stocks with solid fundamentals. Despite the ongoing geopolitical concerns in Europe, QCOM’s dividend scorecard is an attractive visual to back the steady stream of dividend income that QCOM should supply, especially with its recent dividend increase by 10%, and increase from $0.68 to $0.75/share quarterly dividend.

QCOM Dividend Scorecard

QCOM Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha Premium)

"Given our long-term earnings growth expectations we provided at Investor Day, we remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases, and strong dividend growth with an annualized target of high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth," announced Cristiano Amon, QCOM President & CEO.

QCOM Valuation

In addition to a positive dividend outlook, QCOM comes at a discount. Despite an overall C valuation grade, at a forward P/E of 12.99x, trading 34% below its sector, it is definitely attractive on this valuation metric. Forward PEG is more than 50% below the sector. Given its degree of dominance in the cellular technology space and a history as a top patent holder, particularly for Internet of Things (IoT), "We think that at the current entry valuation there can be years of stock price growth ahead.

QCOM Valuation (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Every company has competition, but QCOM doesn't have so much thanks to the genius of the early intellectual property development and patenting," writes Cestrian Capital Research. Despite the valuation grade being average, the stock has seen a share price increase of nearly 15% over one year and continues to have great growth and profitability prospects.

QCOM Profitability and Growth

QCOM Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As showcased above in QCOM’s profitability grade, this stock possesses excellent profit margins. These profit margins are a result of QCOM’s technology roadmap, high-tier devices, and new technology that have resulted in a 35% operating margin. Cash from Operations is readily available, as showcased by the A+ grade and $9.42B on-hand.

QCOM EPS

QCOM EPS (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Company growth is solid with record Q122 revenues of $8.8B including an increase of IoT revenue of 41% YoY to $1.5B, automotive revenue grew 21% YoY to $256M. A number of analysts have increased their earnings estimates over the last 90 days, with 24 FY1 Up revisions and an A- Revisions Grade. EPS of $3.23 beat by $0.23 and Revenue of $10.70B beat by $262.71M, an increase of more than 30% YoY. If QCOM doesn’t have you excited as a top dividend stock pick, take a look at HP Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company, known as HP Inc., is a multinational IT company focused on cloud-based solutions. One of the few top dividend payers in the IT sector, HPQ possesses an excellent dividend scorecard and great (FWD) dividend yield of 2.70%.

HPQ Dividend Scorecard

HPQ DIVIDEND SCORECARD (Seeking Alpha Premium)

With an A dividend consistency grade, the company has a great track record for paying consistent dividends over a long period, showcasing its allegiance to shareholders. Seeking Alpha's Quant team introduced Dividend Grades in 2020 to showcase that reliable dividend payouts are a top priority for most income investors, which is why we made it a priority to identify those stocks vulnerable to dividend cuts. As previously noted, Our Dividend Grades Averted 99% of Dividend Cuts since 2010.

Value stocks like HPQ are a great option in preserving capital and aiding investors who wish to meet their income goals. While many dividend stocks expose vulnerability, our goal is to supply you with a list of stocks that we expect will prove beneficial in the future. We believe that HPQ is one of those stocks, possessing a B dividend safety rating, in addition to a stellar valuation and other fundamentals.

HPQ Valuation

HP is a strong buy at an ultra-low valuation relative to others in the tech sector. With forward P/E 56% below the sector at 8.63x and PEG ratio nearly 80% below sector value, it’s no surprise that this stock has As for valuation across the board. In addition, this stock has experienced a one-year price increase +21% and five year +111%.

HPQ Valuation (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Trading less than $40/share, purchasing this stock now is a great opportunity, as HP also possesses solid growth, excellent profitability and momentum, having benefited from supply chain constraints during the pandemic and capitalizing on providing solutions for remote environments.

HPQ Growth and Profitability

HPQ possesses excellent Factor Grades, as shown in the image below and continues its upward growth trajectory, with another top- and bottom-line earnings beat. For the first quarter in 2022, EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.08; Revenue of $17.03B (8.83% YoY) beats by $504.85M resulting in 17 FY1 Up analyst revisions in the last 90 days and a Revisions Grade of A.

HPQ generated $1.4B of Free Cash Flow and returned 127% of it to shareholders via repurchases and dividends. “We expect to aggressively buy back shares of at least $4 billion in FY 2022, and we remain on track to exceed our $16 billion return of capital targets… I am confident in our ability to deliver consistent, long-term sustainable growth,” said Marie Myers, HP Inc. CFO during the Q1 2022 Earnings Call.

HPQ Factor Grades

HPQ Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

HPQ also possesses an A+ Profitability grade. Given HP Inc.’s ability to maintain strong free cash flow yield, solid profit margins, and as The Black Sheep writes, “HP is a free cash flow machine, producing ~$4B of free cash flow in 2021 and anticipating $4.5B in 2022,” the company is sitting pretty in anticipation of future upside. As we look to the future and whether the markets continue to teeter into bear territory, one thing is for sure. HPQ is a strong buy at its current levels, redistributing cash back to shareholders by way of dividends, and there is one more excellent opportunity that we will dive into next. Fidelity National Financial.

3. Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE: FNF

Financials are currently undervalued according to Michael Wong, CFA, CPA at Morningstar, and we feel this is a prime opportunity to buy, and Fidelity National Financial is one of those buy opportunities. A leading title insurance and settlement servicer for the real estate and mortgage industry, as part of the financial sector, interest rates are a key driver for this sector’s earnings and FNF should stand to benefit with rising rates over the next few years. At its current A- valuation grade and overall framework, FNF can be purchased today 31% below the sector with a 7.92x P/E (FWD). Clearly, this stock is trading at a discount.

FNF Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As seen in the table above, FNF is also inexpensive on metrics ranging from EV/Sales and EV/EBIT. Not only is the stock cheap to the sector, it is also inexpensive compared to its 5-year historical average. The continued strength in earnings from title insurance, real estate, and mortgage is showcasing how many financials are undervalued, with few possessing the stellar dividend grades showcased by FNF and at such a discount.

FNF Dividends

FNF Dividend Scorecard

FNF Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha Premium)

I picked FNF using Seeking Alpha's Top Quant Dividend Stocks screener, where the screener identified a Strong Buy opportunity in terms of price appreciation as well as attractive dividend safety, dividend growth, and dividend yield. FNF has 16 years of consecutive dividend payouts and nearly a decade of dividend increase. Additionally, FNF has also demonstrated a solid track record of repurchasing its stock to reward its shareholders. FNF also has an enormous level of cash relative to other financial institutions. Based on its five-year 19.82% growth rate and an estimated forward dividend yield of 3.52%, this next dividend payment should be on track to make FNF shareholders feel optimistic about their investment.

Recent highlights demonstrate why FNF is such a compelling dividend pick. After less than two years of FNF’s $2.7B acquisition of F&G Annuities and Life, positive growth and success from the purchase has prompted Fidelity National Financial to distribute 15% stake in F&G to FNF shareholders. The subsidiary’s stock is designed as a taxable dividend to FNF shareholders with a target date of distribution of Q3 2022. "F&G has exceeded all of our expectations having grown assets under management by 38% to $36.5B since our acquisition in June of 2020 and proving our strategic rationale for the deal…While this has played out much better than we had expected, the market has not recognized the value creation that has taken place at F&G,” said FNF Chairman William P. Foley. While the dividend certainly makes this stock pick attractive, there are other factors that make it appealing, including its growth and profitability.

FNF Growth and Profitability Drivers

Fidelity National Financial continues to surprise, with revenues and earnings that exceed analyst expectations, driven by robust housing and refinance markets. With the Fed raising rates, as SA Contributor Portfolio Navigator points out, “...annuities do not decline in value when interest rates rise. Additionally, many annuities adjust their payments based on inflation or other growth rates. This creates a stable stream of income that investors can count on and not have to worry about their portfolio losing value. FNF is uniquely positioned to benefit from this environment, primarily due to their title insurance business.” In addition to its stock growth rate, FNF is also attractive from its overall growth metrics.

FNF Growth (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Beating both top-and bottom-line growth for Q4 2021, FNF had an EPS of $2.16 that beat by $0.54; Revenue of $4.80B beat by $1.59B, which equates to a 27.24% YoY increase and resulting in 5 FY1 Up revisions and an A+ Revisions grade.

FNF Revisions (Seeking Alpha Premium)

FNF continues to make strategic investments to drive growth, returns, and profitability. Record sales of $9.6B for the full year that increased their assets under management to $36.5B ending 12/31/21 is tremendous. Total revenue for Q4, excluding recognized gains and losses, saw a 43% increase over Q4 of 2020 and set a record $15.3B for the full year, a 49% increase over 2020. Q4 title earnings saw an increase of 15% over the previous year, and despite an expected decrease in refinance volume for 2022 on the heels of tightening Fed policy and interest rate increases, “We're well ahead of the goal of doubling assets under management over five years… Our record sales drove strong asset growth and generated solid profitability for the year. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned for sustainable growth in sales and assets under management while consistently managing spread,” said Chris Blunt, F&G CEO. As a growing company with very attractive factor grades, this national leader should continue to benefit from both a rallying or bear market. In addition to FNF, our other stock picks, QCOM and HPQ in their respective industries should pose beneficial opportunities for investors seeking a steady income stream.

Conclusion - QCOM, HPQ, and FNF are great Dividend Stocks

Market volatility and fear are times to be on alert and looking for investments that can thrive even in corrections or bear markets. For investors that want to consider the best stocks as the markets fall or rise, this article focuses on buying high-yield stocks that stand to benefit in both environments.

Identifying stocks in the right sector is important for investing during market volatility. QCOM, HPQ, and FNF have solid Valuation, Growth, Profitability Grades, and strong Dividend Yields. Check out the Dividend Grades on your favorite stocks and evaluate them using our tools that can help you make tactical investment decisions that ensure you stick with dividend income that is strong, safe and stands to increase over time. Finding knowledgeable investment resources is also a great way to be a successful investor in volatile or rallying markets.