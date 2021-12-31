Godji10/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On AN2 Therapeutics

AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) intends to raise $60 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing treatments for chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung disease.

Company & Technology

Menlo Park, California-based AN2 was founded to develop a range of treatment modalities for patients with chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial, or NTM, lung disease.

Management is headed by president and CEO Eric Easom, who has been with the firm since November 2019 and was previously VP Neglected Diseases at Anacor Pharmaceuticals, a firm that was acquired by Pfizer (PFE).

The firm's lead candidate is preparing for Phase 2/3 trials for treatment-refractory (resistant) Mycobacterium avium complex [MAC] lung disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

AN2 Therapeutics' Pipeline (SEC EDGAR)

AN2 has booked fair market value investment of $109.3 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors including Adjuvant Global Health Technology Fund, RA Capital, Anacor Pharmaceuticals (Pfizer), Brii Biosciences, Biotechnology Value Fund and MGC Venture Partners.

AN2’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by DelveInsight, the Nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing prevalence of infections among populations with reduced immune system function as well as adequate immune systems.

The infection prevalence rate in the 7 major markets is expected to rise by 0.6% by 2030.

Also, a shift toward branded therapeutics is expected to increase the total market size.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Insmed (INSM)

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL, OTC:REDIF)

novoteris

Savara (SVRA)

Beyond Air (XAIR)

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

AN2 Therapeutics’ Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no product revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its pipeline advancement efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years:

AN2 Therapeutics' Recent Operating Statement (SEC EDGAR)

As of December 31, 2021, the company had $12.1 million in cash and $3.4 million in total liabilities.

ANTX IPO Details

ANTX intends to sell 4 million shares of common at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $60 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $156.3 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 22.05%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $65.0 million to fund the clinical development of epetraborole for treatment-refractory NTM lung disease caused by MAC through the receipt of topline data from our ongoing Phase 1 renal impairment study and planned Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial and to fund manufacturing and other pre-registration activities; approximately $5.0 million to fund the expansion of epetraborole in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease in other key markets, with an initial focus on Japan, as well as in other NTM indications such as treatment-naïve MAC lung disease and M. abscessus lung infections; and the remainder to fund the further development of our AN2 drug discovery platform and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses. We believe, based on our current operating plan, that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 24 months. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding legal claims, management says the firm is not a party to any material legal proceedings.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cowen, SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI and Oppenheimer & Co.

Commentary About AN2

ANTX is seeking public investment capital to advance its pipeline of treatment candidates.

Its lead candidate, for the treatment of treatment-refractory MAC, is expected to enter Phase 2/3 trials by the end of 1H 2022 and publish topline data by mid-2023.

The market opportunity is difficult to size but is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.

While the company has no major pharma firm collaboration partners in its research, the firm’s investor syndicate includes two biosciences companies, one of which is owned by Pfizer.

Cowen is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (7.0%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $156 million, which is well below the typical range for biotech firms at IPO.

Given the mid-stage status of the firm’s lead candidate and reasonable valuation expectations at IPO, for life science investors with an 18- to 24-month hold time frame, my opinion on the IPO is a Buy at up to $15.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 24, 2021.