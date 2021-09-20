MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock has a tremendous track record of compounding shareholder wealth thanks to its asset-light business model and strong trend towards alternative assets:

Data by YCharts

However, while some investors might view BX - with its vast resources and broadly diversified portfolio - as a "super" ETF of sorts, before investors go all-in on the stock, they must remember that all investments have risk and BX is no exception.

In this article, we will discuss the 3 biggest risks to the investment thesis.

Risk #1: Global Recession

The biggest risk to BX - as well as the biggest reason it has crushed the SPY over the past decade - is that it is essentially a leveraged bet on the state of the global economy, particularly in developed economies.

BX's profits grow rapidly in economic expansions because:

(1) Investors are feeling bullish and generally have more capital on hand to deploy with a long term perspective, thereby greasing the skids for BX's fundraising efforts and keeping asset management fees from compressing due to strong demand for their services.

(2) Investments generally perform much better, thereby improving BX's performance related earnings and also improving their fundraising efforts, as investors are more attracted to/satisfied with BX's services. This dynamic is further exacerbated by the fact that private equity and real estate investments typically have a lot of leverage applied to them. As a result, when results are good, gains are amplified considerably. Of course, when valuations decline, losses are also amplified substantially.

(3) There are more investors in the market, thereby making its private equity and real estate investments more liquid. This, in turn, enhances their ability to recycle capital opportunistically within their funds, further strengthening their returns.

If a recession were to hit a major portion of its areas of operation, some or all of these tailwinds for its business could falter. As fast as BX has gone up over the past decade, we could potentially see a similar decline in the share price. As an example, just look at what happened to the stock in recent months on increased geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. While it has since recovered a little bit, in less than a month and a half, BX's stock price declined by a whopping 21.18% on rising global risks:

Data by YCharts

This shows just how leveraged the stock price is to global conditions. Given how relatively positive the global economic environment has been over the past decade, it is easy for investors to be lulled into a false sense of security with a stock like this.

Risk #2. Rising Interest Rates

Another big risk to the thesis is how high interest rates will go in the coming months and years. Low interest rates help BX on three levels:

(1) Low interest rates greatly aid fundraising efforts for BX as yield-starved institutional investors have been flocking to alternative assets in search of higher yields. If interest rates were to suddenly surge, institutional investors would be less inclined to lean so heavily on alternative investments for yield and instead just buy lower risk bonds.

(2) Low interest rates facilitate cheap leverage. One of the advantages of alternative asset investing - especially for a large global company with a stellar credit rating like BX - is that it can slap a lot of very cheap leverage on its investments. In an expanding economic environment, this essentially means that it gets enhanced upside on its investments at a very low interest expense, thereby leading to superior returns. If interest rates were to rise, the risk-reward of taking on heavy leverage would change considerably, and at a minimum would reduce returns and hurt cash flows due to greater interest expense.

(3) Last, but not least, interest rates are essentially the gravity of valuations. If interest rates are low, valuations tend to soar. If interest rates rise, valuations get compressed. If interest rates were to rise substantially, the equity value of the investments in BX's funds would likely take a major hit, thereby taking a bite out of its performance fees and also potentially harming its ability to fundraise going forward.

Risk #3: Geopolitical Risk

With a significant global footprint that includes billions of dollars invested in Communist China, BX is exposed to a wide array of geopolitical risks. While it is pretty well-diversified and has the lion's share of its investments focused in more geopolitically stable countries, it still would be significantly harmed if a major conflict involving China or some other geopolitical crisis were to break out. That is a large reason why the stock has been hit so hard in recent weeks in the wake of the Russian incursion into Ukraine.

Another example was when concerns about China's real estate market hit the headlines, BX's share price dropped by 7%. As reported by TheRealDeal on September 20, 2021:

Global investment firms with real estate holdings took a beating in markets on Monday as China Evergrande inched closer to missing interest payments on its debt. While global markets slumped, U.S. real estate stocks held their ground. Blackstone Group, the world’s largest landlord, dropped about 7 percent, as did Apollo Global Management and eXp World Holdings. KKR fell 6 percent while the Carlyle Group slid almost 8 percent. The Real Estate Select Sector Index, which matches the stock price performance of publicly traded real estate companies in the S&P 500, fell about 0.6 percent as the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day 1.7 percent lower. Some $4.7 billion of Evergrande bonds due in 2025 traded below 25 cents on the dollar, a decline from 80 cents as recently as May, the Financial Times reported.

Investor Takeaway

While BX has been on a tremendous run and has crushed the market over the course of its publicly traded existence, it is not a risk-free investment. We continue to like the stock here and are in fact bullish on it over the long-term as we think the company has numerous competitive advantages:

leading global scale that brings with it major economies of scale, deal flow, data and insight, experience, synergy, and business network advantages

a stellar balance sheet with immense liquidity

a deep bench of committed investment partners and professionals

We also think the valuation is reasonable here and the dividend north of 3% is also a plus. Additionally, the global economy does have tailwinds thanks to COVID-19 headwinds finally dissipating and the supply chain should be getting better moving forward. Also, while interest rates will very likely rise in the coming quarters, they still remain near historic lows and the heavy debt burden on governments and corporations should keep interest rates from rising too much. Last, but not least, there is still a lot of cash sloshing around in the global financial system and with inflation at such a high level, the need to invest it in real assets is pressing for most investors in order to protect the principal and earn a decent yield.

That said, BX is not in our portfolio at the moment as we like another alternative investor - Patria Investments (PAX) - more. We believe it has similarly strong growth potential, but trades at a much cheaper valuation at the moment. Given that we run a very concentrated portfolio at High Yield Investor, we only currently hold one alternative asset manager, though we could potentially add BX in the future.

Still, for investors who favor blue chip investments and who have both eyes open about the risk dynamics facing BX, we think it is a great choice for long-term wealth compounding.