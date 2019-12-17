JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is an aerospace and defense technology company. As you'll see, it does not have particularly enticing revenue growth rates, but where it shines strongly is in its bottom line free cash flow generation.

Investors are asked to pay approximately 19x this year's non-GAAP EPS figures, which makes the stock fairly attractive.

The one blemish here is that the business carries a meaningful amount of debt at just over $6 billion of net debt, but this isn't a large detraction from the overall bull case here.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Highly Cyclical

L3Harris' revenue growth rates

Above I've highlighted L3Harris' GAAP reported revenue growth rates. As you can see, there's a lot of cyclicality in its topline. This doesn't translate into a business that has a clearly delineated plan to grow its topline.

And that's perfectly reasonable, because, as you'll read, what they lack in terms of steady topline growth, they more than make up with their robust free cash flow profile.

Why L3Harris? Why Now?

L3Harris is an aerospace and defense company. They provide technologies across space, air, land, and sea. Their products are used by U.S. Government and their prime contractors, as well as, defense and civil government in approximately 100 countries.

They have operations covering 4 areas:

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance

Space & Airborne Systems

Communication Systems

Defense aviation

The one segment that's performing particularly strong of late is its Integrated Mission Systems, including mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ("ISR"), as well as its aircraft missionization, and Electro-Optical solutions.

Indeed, the crown jewel of its operations is that L3Harris has very attractive profit margins, which we'll turn our focus to.

Profitability Profile is Strong

For fiscal 2020, L3Harris' non-GAAP operating margins were 15.5% and for fiscal 2021, its non-GAAP operating margins expanded by 50 basis points to 16.0%.

Looking to the year ahead, there's the expectation that L3Harris' non-GAAP operating margins should arrive in the range of 16.0% to 16.25%.

Thus, it appears that despite having lackluster revenue growth on the top-line, L3Harris' very conscious control over its costs and divestments is leading to a very attractive profit margin.

On the plus side, given that it hasn't got a lot of top-line growth, this allows L3Harris to deploy its excess free cash flows back to shareholders via dividends and repurchases.

To illustrate, during 2021, L3Harris deployed $4.5 billion to shareholders via repurchases and dividends.

That being said, for the year ahead, L3Harris has guided for approximately $1.5 billion towards repurchases, which together with approximately $800 million as dividends (my estimate), implies that L3Harris will return a more modest $2.3 billion to shareholders.

Put another way, at the present share price, this means that investors would get just under 5% return of capital, which is a reasonable and ''safe'' return in the current market, particularly with mid and small caps being so much out of favor with investors.

Next, let's look further into its valuation.

LHX Stock Valuation - Reasonably Priced

Looking ahead to 2022, the stock is priced at approximately 19x this year's non-GAAP EPS.

This is a fair multiple on the stock if we assume an essentially "no-growth" scenario playing out over the next 12 months.

Then, further complicating the thesis, L3Harris carries approximately $6.3 billion of net debt. Yes, the business is highly free cash flow generative, but if they intend to return to shareholders approximately $2.3 billion over the coming year, that implies that it will struggle to meaningfully bring down its debt profile any time soon.

L3Harris 10-K

As you can see above, over the next 15 months L3Harris has its $800 million 2023 notes to contend with.

Yes, its balance sheet does carry some cash and there's the expectation that L3Harris' free cash flows could reach $2.9 to $3 billion in 2023. Accordingly, this means that L3Harris will tackle this upcoming maturity with ease, either by refinancing, which is the most likely outcome, or by taking a small bite of it.

The Bottom Line

In sum, there's bad news and good news. The bad news is that when this is boiled down this is a "no growth" business that's reasonably priced.

The good news is that since it doesn't have a lot of room to deploy capital into its business, it is focused on returning excess cash to shareholders.

For 2022 as a whole, I estimate that L3Harris will return to shareholders approximately 5% yield via repurchases and dividends at the current price.

All in all, as I look around this space, I believe that there are perhaps more compelling opportunities elsewhere. Whatever you decide good luck and happy investing.