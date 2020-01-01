Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Though it's not for everybody, arts and crafts play a big role in modern society. Whether it's for a school project or for fun at home, or even for commercial purposes for a small business, arts and crafts play a big role in designing unique products for everyday use. One business that is dedicated to servicing this need is JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN). Recently, financial performance of the business has been rather mixed. Revenue fluctuates, sometimes materially, from year to year. Cash flows are also volatile, though on an adjusted basis, they do show some degree of improved stability. Shares of the company look to be fairly cheap at this time. But with a continued decline in store count, it's unclear whether the enterprise is truly undervalued or just a value trap. At the end of the day, the fact that the enterprise is likely fairly valued relative to other similar businesses can be used to the advantage of investors. Though JOANN may not be a bad prospect at all, it's likely that there are more attractive opportunities given the price that investors should be taking into consideration.

An arts and crafts giant

As I mentioned already, JOANN is a major player in the arts and crafts space. Through its 848 locations, the company sells a variety of products that can be used for creative purposes. For instance, products related to the sewing space represented 42.9% of its overall sales during its 2022 fiscal year. But that's not all the company has. Even larger is the arts, crafts, and home decor category for the company, which, in 2022, accounted for 55.7% of its sales. This latter category includes a variety of products such as yarn and yarn accessories, needle craft kits, craft cutting machines, albums, stickers, pastels, oil paints, acrylics, sewing machines, artificial floral products, and so much more. All other miscellaneous products made up the remaining 1.4% of revenue.

On average, the typical store for the company has around 128,000 SKUs, while its online platform offers around 273,000 of them. This all covers their Creative Product categories. One thing that management has made clear is their strategy to offer their own brands for various offerings. In fact, in their stores, over 50% of revenue comes from brands that they own. The company also has an omni-channel platform that, in 2022, represented about 12.4% of overall sales for the business. Management is also not above investing heavily in different technologies and other opportunities that they believe could help the business considerably. The latest such acquisition, done at an undisclosed price, was of WeaveUp, a digital textile printing business. That acquisition took place earlier this month.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In recent years, fundamental performance for the business has been rather mixed. A big part of this seems to be the company's own initiatives, which have been aimed at improving operations. For instance, from 2019 to 2020, sales dropped by 3.6%, declining from $2.33 billion to $2.24 billion. In 2021, revenue then spiked by 23.2%, climbing to $2.76 billion for the year. After that, in its 2022 fiscal year, the company experienced a sales decline to $2.42 billion. Part of the company's troubles on its top line stems from the fact that management continues to close stores. In 2019, for instance, the company had 869 locations in operation. This number declined to 848 by the end of its 2022 fiscal year. Not only that, the business has experienced significant volatility when it comes to comparable store sales. After rising by 1.9% in 2019, it contracted by 3.6% in 2020. The 2021 fiscal year saw an expansion of 23.5%. But then, in its 2022 fiscal year, comparable store sales plunged by 12.4%. It is worth noting, however, that some of the company’s pain in 2022 came from a decline in demand for supplies aimed at producing protective equipment that many would consider necessary for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one might expect from a struggling retailer, profits have not been particularly impressive for the business. Net income has been all over the place, ranging from a low point of negative $546.6 million in 2020 to a high point of $212.3 million one year later. In 2022, the company generated net profits of just $56.7 million. At first glance, operating cash flow has also been volatile, ranging in the past four years from a low of negative $33.9 million to a positive of $327.1 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture would have looked better. It would have risen consistently between 2019 and 2021, climbing from $105.4 million to $294.3 million. In 2022, this metric did decline some, dropping to $283.7 million. Another metric that deserves consideration is EBITDA. After peaking at $323.3 million during the company's 2021 fiscal year, it then declined to $242.5 million in its 2022 fiscal year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Due to the volatility of the company over an extended period of time, it can be difficult to place a value on it. Keeping it simple and relying on the more conservative 2022 fiscal year, we see that the business is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of just 1.9. However, we need to take into consideration the fact that the business has a fairly significant amount of debt on hand. Pricing the company another way, using the EV to EBITDA approach, would give us a reading of 5.4. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I did decide to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies range from a low of 3.9 to a high of 25. Clearly, JOANN was the cheapest of the group. But using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 3.5 to 20.1. In this scenario, three of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA JOANN 1.9 5.4 Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) 9.9 4.5 Signet Jewelers (SIG) 3.9 3.6 Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) 15.1 16.4 Five Below (FIVE) 25.0 20.1 The Container Store (TCS) 11.0 3.5

Takeaway

Taking all of this data together, I don't believe that JOANN is a great firm by any means. But I don't think it's a horrible business either. Management has made some progress on cash flows in recent years, even though store count continues to drop and volatility is commonplace. At first glance, stairs look incredibly cheap. But when you factor in its relative valuation compared to similar firms and factor the volatility of the business into the picture, I would make the case that it's not a bad prospect but it's not great either. At the end of the day, investors probably can find better prospects than this to be considered, but for investors who crave a low-priced opportunity in the arts and crafts space, I could understand a decision to buy the stock.