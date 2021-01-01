JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) offers a great combination of value, defensiveness, and earnings growth potential. The primary driver of stock appreciation will be buybacks. WTW is emerging from the blocked takeover attempt from rival AON as a leaner enterprise that has the potential to generate strong returns for shareholders given current valuation and strategy execution.

Willis Towers Watson

WTW is an insurance broker and consulting services firm with operations in 140 countries generating an annual turnover of ∼$9B. The company has two reportable segments: Risk and Broking, which facilitates the purchase of over $30B of commercial insurance, landing WTW a spot among the top 3 brokers globally, and Health, Wealth and Career, a portfolio of services focused on pension administration and employee benefit consulting.

Risk and Broking

This segment, representing 35% of revenue, is a tollbooth to access commercial insurance and risk management for commercial clients around the world. It is directly exposed to the insurance market but without the balance sheet requirements that come with underwriting. The commercial insurance market has been quite resilient throughout the pandemic and delivered strong double-digit growth in 2021, according to Marsh.

Exposure to the insurance industry by taking a commission on the written premium offers inflation protection and fares relatively well in an economic downturn as insurance is fairly inelastic. Other positive aspects include the secular trend of risk getting more complex to manage (e.g. Cybersecurity) and requiring outside expertise, combined with the low willingness to switch as shopping around for brokers may be riskier for clients than sticking with the one that has deep multi-year knowledge of the challenges. The outcome of the above is a 20-25% EBIT margin income stream with a 90+% renewal rate and almost no reinvestment needs. Of course, to be able to access clients that generate such a lucrative business you need a global presence and this explains the level of consolidation in the industry.

Health, Wealth and Career

This segment is the result of the aggregation of 3 previously reported segments: Human Capital & Benefit, Investment, and Benefits Delivery & Administration. Human Capital & Benefit accounts for 39% of revenue, driven primarily by US pension administration and Employee benefit consulting, in both WTW is well recognized on the market.

The organizational changes will consolidate in the same segment Benefits Delivery and Administration, which accounts for 17% of revenues and is growing mid-teens as a provider of Medicare to consumers through employers or directly to consumers.

Engineering Shareholders Return

WTW's management is focusing on maximizing shareholders return while restructuring the business to continue as a standalone entity. The goal is to improve profitability while returning to shareholders principally in the form of share buybacks.

Near-term Profitability Targets

WTW is looking to expand its margins while achieving modest revenue growth by the end of 2024. The result should be visible in improved operating margins and free cash flows which will then fuel buybacks, further amplifying EPS growth.

Management is, in my opinion, making the best of the talent outflow to reorganize and streamline the business, which will consolidate under two segments (compared to four previously) and revamp its operations, which all together should deliver 400 to 500 bpp of incremental adjusted operating margin.

Buybacks

The guidance is for ca. $4B by FY22, with an additional $3B to $4B allocated from free cash flow generated from FY22 through FY24. Allocating capital for buybacks is, in my opinion, reasonable as according to Morningstar the average 5 years return on invested capital (ROIC) is 7.56% compared to an estimated cost of capital of 7.5%. Assuming management delivers on boosting the bottom line, buybacks will create value to shareholders as ROIC would land in the 10-13% range, according to my model.

Risks

Slow revenue growth: insurance premiums saw a large increase during the pandemic but may normalize to a more orderly single-digit growth. WTW's ambitions to achieve revenue growth "at or above industry" will require significant investment in talent and may be out of synch with the broader market direction. WTW has chronically underperformed on growth metrics and I would argue this is one of the main vulnerable points for the stock price.

Talent Shortage: The market is very competitive and WTW lost ground to its competitor in the form of talent outflow. While management has a positive outlook, all competitors are ramping up their efforts to attract talent. In this type of business, talent precedes revenue growth and WTW has ground to cover before even matching the growth expectations of the peer group. The job market is tight and this may pose a threat also to profitability as salaries represent the largest expense item in the income statement.

Narrow Moat: The top-tier brokers (MMC, AON, WTW) strategy has become less differentiated after Marsh showed how profitable it was for the industry to bring consulting services in the insurance brokering offering mix. WTW is the result of a merger to go after the same strategy. This resulted in a much narrower moat for all, which is mostly concentrated on strong client relationships. Unfortunately, while the $1B breakup fee is a great consolation prize, the long tail of the failed merger with Aon will reverberate through client relations and will take longer than a few quarters to be fully absorbed.

Economic cycle: the insurance industry is pro-cyclical and while WTW and others such as MMC have done a good job at diversifying their portfolio, there is a risk of a recession that weighs on the industry.

Valuation

Historical Valuation

Looking at WTW's historical valuation, the stock has typically received a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than peers Marsh & McLennan (MMC), Aon (AON), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), with the gap widening after the failed merger.

The argument that WTW should trade at similar multiples to its peer group is not justified, at least currently, as the business is now scaled down after disposals, including most notably Willis RE, and lags peers on revenue growth metrics.

Discounted Cash Flow

I built a 5-years DCF model that incorporates the key assumptions presented by WTW's management:

Revenue growth: in line with FY21 organic revenue growth from continuing operations sustained for the next 3 years before decelerating mildly.

Adjusted Operating Margin: reaching the 25% threshold in FY24.

Free cash flow generation FY22-24: at the low end of guidance, $5.2B.

EPS Growth: the base case model delivers EPS of $19,07 in FY24, in line with mid-point guidance.

Assuming a long-term growth rate of 2%, and a discount rate equal to 7,5% in line with WTW's cost of capital, I derive an enterprise value of $36B.

Considering the negative net debt position and the current shares outstanding, the fair value of equity is $286.

You may expect higher returns or different long-term growth rates so I prepared a sensitivity analysis. The key point is that WTW is trading at or below fair value based on last week's closing price of $236.

Summary

I rate WTW a Buy. While I recognize the risks associated with execution, I believe that the near-term capital allocation is going to reward shareholders even in a challenging business environment. I expect that WTW will not be able to fully align with peers on valuation metrics in the next 2 to 3 years unless it can unlock top-line growth levers, which may be a challenge late in the economic cycle. The defensiveness given by the exposure to the insurance industry, employee pension, and benefits administration coupled with the capital-light model of brokers lowers the overall risk. Equity is fairly priced in the $200 to $230 range.