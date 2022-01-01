FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Visa (NYSE:V) is a credit card processing company, and the service company is a buy for the long-term total return investor. Visa has steady growth and has plenty of cash flow, which it uses to increase the dividend each year and buy back shares. Visa is a payments company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities to electronic payments. The Company is more than the credit card brand that we know; it also provides the transfer of money for global commerce. Visa is 0.40% of The Good Business Portfolio; my IRA portfolio of good business companies is balanced among all styles of investing. I want to increase some of my positions, but all the dividends plus some sales are required for my RMD.

As I have said before in previous articles.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keep me ahead of the Dow average.

The Fundamentals

The method I use to compare companies is to look first at the total return compared to the market. If a company cannot beat the market, why do you want to invest in that company? The great Visa total return of 168.96% compared to the Dow base of 85.40% over my 74-month test period makes Visa a fantastic investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,100 today. This gain makes Visa a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth with increased earnings as the Covid-19 virus is controlled worldwide and in the United States. Overall, Visa is a good business with an S&P CFRA 3-year CAGR of 20% projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for Visa's money transfer services and credit card processing.

Visa is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth as the global money transfer business is expanded. Visa has a good estimated 2022 cash flow at $16 billion/year, and the company uses some of the cash to expand its credit card business, increase dividends each year and buy back shares; all three increase the value for the shareholders. A quote from the 1st quarter earnings call s by CEO Al Kelly sums up the good expectations for the use of high cash flow to increase growth and increase shareholder return.

Amidst much uncertainty, this quarter was resulting from the ongoing COVID pandemic. Visa's financial performance was very strong. Our net revenues grew 24% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.81, up 27%. And our financial performance was driven by record volumes, transactions, and credentials. In Q1, we crossed the $60 billion payment transaction mark for the first time in history, up 26% from two years ago. Visa cards were used 28 million times per hour in the last quarter. And we also increased our card credentials to over $3.8 billion, up 10% in one year. As we look ahead, we expect accelerated revenue growth versus pre-COVID over the coming years, driven by our three strategic levers of consumer payments, new flows, and value-added services. Many current trends in payments, including A2A, RTP, Buy Now, Pay Later, crypto and wallets, are enabling new ways to pay. These represent opportunities for Visa, where we are extraordinarily well-positioned to utilize our unique strength and global network to help them grow and scale. When we look at the opportunity ahead, if you assume global cash grows at 1% annually, industry-wide digital penetration of personal consumption expenditure when it reached 90% for several decades. For example, in Latin America, until a few quarters ago, there was more cash volume than payments volume on Visa credentials. In fact, in the past year, there has been a nearly 6.5 point shift, and payments volume is now 55% of the total volume, even with cash in Latin America growing 10% this past quarter.

This shows the feelings of the CEO and the fundamentals for the continued growth of the Visa business and shareholder return. Visa has good long-term growth and will continue as the world's workforce returns after the COVID virus is further controlled, growing the world economies.

One of the minor reasons to own Visa is to have a steady quarterly income with good growth as the vaccines control the COVID virus, and people get back to work and can spend more. Visa has a below-average dividend yield of 0.7% and has had increases for 13 years, making Visa a good choice for the dividend growth investor that wants consistent growing income. The dividend was last increased in October 2021 for an increase from $0.32/Qtr to $0.375/Qtr or a 17% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 22%, which allows cash to remain for increasing the business of the company by adding new accounts, increasing the dividend, and buying back shares that increase the earnings, bringing value to the stockholder. The graphic below shows the cash flow for the quarter ending December 2021 with comparison to 2020.

Q1 Earnings call slides

Visa is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $475 billion, well above my guideline target of at least $10 billion. Visa 2022 projected cash flow at $16 billion is excellent, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increased dividends, and share buybacks. Visa's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a one-year target price of $270, passing my guideline of having at least three stars. Visa is below the target price at present by 27% and has a high PE of 32, making Visa a long-term buy at this entry point if you consider the solid growing cash flow that drives the dividend increases and share buybacks. With a 20% CAGR, projected growth VISA is a buy; good growing businesses do not come cheap.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter, on January 27, 2022, Visa reported earnings that beat expected at $1.83 by $0.13, compared to last year at $1.42. Total revenue was higher at $7.06 billion more than a year ago by 21.2% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $266 million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected, the top line increasing compared to last year and beating expected. The next earnings report, Q2, will be out in April 2021 and is expected to be $1.66 compared to the previous year at $1.38, a good increase. The graphic below shows a summary of Q1 earnings and growth drivers for the 1st quarter 2022.

First quarter growth factors (1st quarters earnings call slides)

The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Visa interesting is the reasonable future growth rate of its business. More and more retail purchases are being made using credit cards both online and in the stores growing the demand for the VISA brand worldwide. The business can't lose getting 18% - 26% on the credit card balances.

Risks and negatives of the business

The obvious risk for Visa is that another mutation of the Covid virus will not be controlled by the vaccines and remedies used today, and we have another downturn until a new vaccine is developed. Visa has great world services, and they keep adding companies to their sales, but the business they are in is competitive, so they must keep up with the competition offering faster and better service. There is also always the risk of government regulation trying to take some of the companies' great cash flow or lower the maximum rates the company can charge its credit card customers. Also, right now, we have the suspension of services with Russia and don't know how long this will last.

Conclusions

Visa is a great investment choice for the total return growth investor with its well-above-average total return. The Good Business Portfolio has started a small position of 0.40% in the portfolio, and I intend to add to the position when cash is available. If you want a steady, growing, good total return in a growing financial servicing business, Visa is the right investment for you, and it's price is well below the target price with a possible one-year gain of 27%.

With two months in the year, the total return for the Good Business Portfolio is behind the Dow average from 1/1/2022 to March 18 by 3%, but this is just two months with ten more to come in the year. Each quarter after the earnings season is over, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2021 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review".