Background

In my previous article, I analyzed the investment case of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). In this article, I plan to update the investment case based on the latest quarterly results and other news. Looking ahead, I maintain my positive view on the company, taking into the account the high cash flow and the prospect of promising growth. Let’s start with an analysis of the 4Q results. Then, we will look at the pipeline opportunities.

Quarterly revenue was $2.07 billion (+27% YoY), 4% above consensus. Net earnings per share (non-GAAP) was $3.37 (+34% YoY and 2% above the consensus). Management is expected the 2022 revenue in the amount of $8.4-8.6 billion, which is 4% higher than consensus expectations. That forecast assumes the 13% growth YoY. The company's net cash position at the end of the quarter exceeded $7.5 billion.

The core business overview

Trikafta (cystic fibrosis) was the primary driver of business growth, bringing in the revenues of $1.7 billion (9% above consensus). The management also noted that there are another 25 thousand patients who can be treated with VRTX's current drug portfolio ($4 billion commercial opportunity). These 25 thousand patients can be classified into three groups:

1) Patients from countries where the drug recently receives reimbursement coverage (such countries as Canada, Spain, Holland);

2) Patients from countries where there is no insurance coverage yet (Australia);

3) Younger patients who do not yet meet the age criteria for the use of Trikafta and other VRTX's drugs.

Nevertheless, the data from a long-term study shows the high efficacy of Trikafta. According to the real-world data (16,000 patients), treatment with Trikafta is associated with 87% reduction in risk of lung transplantation, a 77% reduction in risk of pulmonary exacerbation, and a 74% reduction in risk of death in patients with cystic fibrosis. However, the company does not plan to stay on track and is investigated a new generation of cystic fibrosis drugs. In 2021, the company launched two trials as part of the phase 3 study of VX-121/tezacaftor/VX-561 combo therapy. The enrollment of patients in these studies is expected to end in late 2022 - early 2023. This combination may become a more effective and convenient replacement for the current drugs.

For the 10% of patients who do not eligible for treatment with current drugs, the company has partnered with Moderna on the development of mRNA therapy for cystic fibrosis. So far, this therapy has shown efficacy in vitro, as well as in non-human primate trials. Based on that data, the company plans to apply an IND this year.

CTX001

CTX001 can become VRTX's next commercial product. At the time of quarterly reporting, about 70 patients had been treated with therapy. The company plans to apply for the accelerated approval towards the end of 2022. According to management, there are 150,000 patients with beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease in the US and Europe, 32,000 of whom have a severe form of the disease. 25,000 are patients with severe sickle cell disease, most of whom live in the US and Europe. According to management-provided physician survey data, about 1/4-1/3 of patients with sickle cell disease would be good candidates for CTX001 treatment. The key question is whether the FDA will allow the drug to be approved based on the data already available, or whether additional clinical data will be required. The possibility of filing based on the available data will be a good driver for the shares growth and an upward revision of the consensus forecast.

VX-147

One of the major advances in genetic kidney disease research in the last decade has been the discovery that a mutation in the APOL1 gene causes serious kidney diseases. VX-147 is an APOL1 inhibitor that targets the disease caused by a defect in the APOL1 gene. According to the results, patients experienced a 47.6% decrease in the urinary protein level (proteinuria, a marker of kidney damage) in a phase II study of 16 patients. The company plans to begin the pivot trials with the enrollment of a wider audience. According to management, the addressable market is 100,000 patients, which represents a multi-billion dollar revenue opportunity. In the current indication, the potential market is about 10,000 patients. However, if approved by the FDA, the drug may be tested for related indications, which will expand the addressable market to 100,000 people.

VX-880

Let me remind you that type 1 diabetes occurs due to autoimmune destruction of the pancreatic islet cell that is responsible for insulin production. 2.5 million people live with type 1 diabetes in the US and Europe. The transplantation of these cells can cure the disease. However, the key problem is the quality and quantity of donor tissue. VX-880 can solve this problem. The company published the data of patient who was treated 150 days ago. Prior to therapy, the patient experienced difficulty in controlling of blood sugar levels and suffered from hypoglycemic episodes. Hemoglobin A1C level was 8.6% and he took 34 units of insulin daily. The patient was treated with half of the target dose. After treatment, the patient’s fasting C-peptide (a measure of endogenous insulin production) is now at 400 picomole. The level of hemoglobin A1C decreased to 6.7%. The need for insulin in the patient is now minimal, and the drug has been well tolerated. I note that to achieve long-term success in the treatment of type 1 diabetes, the drug must meet two requirements - to have high-quality islet cells and a method to protect these cells from destruction by the immune system. Now, immunosuppressive drugs are used to prevent destruction by the immune system. The company plans to combine the cells with a device that protects the islet cells against the immune system. An IND for this treatment type is scheduled for submission later this year. There is also a plan to genetically modify cells so that the immune system does not destroy them.

VX-548 (NaV 1.8 inhibitor)

Two proof-of-concept studies were launched in the second half of the year for the acute pain treatment with VX-548. One study involves the use of the drug after abdominoplasty, and the second after bunionectomy. In both studies, the effectiveness of the drug is investigated in comparison to placebo and opioids. Preliminary data may be released in the coming weeks. An important characteristic of the study will be the presence/absence of drug addictiveness. This is especially important as there is an opioid crisis in the US. Approximately 75 thousand deaths per year are recorded due to an overdose of opioid drugs. Given the VX-548 mechanism of action, I suppose that the probability of developing addictive effects is low. According to management, the addressable market is estimated at $4 billion, even though 90% of prescribed drugs are generics.

Risks and Final Thoughts

The major risk to the company’s monopoly position in the cystic fibrosis market is AbbVie’s (ABBV) drug, with trial data expected towards the end of the first quarter. However, the results will be available only for the second phase of trials, which means that the drug will be able to enter the market only after 2-3 years in case of successful results. Other risks can be found in the company’s annual report (10-K).

With monetary tightening and rising inflation, I try to prioritize (with some exception) companies with high cash flow and growth prospects. VRTX fully meets these requirements and seems to me one of the best stories in the sector this year. At the same time, the consensus forecast still lays down conservative expectations about the company’s sales. I suppose that as positive news on the pipeline comes in, we can expect an upward revision of the consensus, which will become an additional driver for the shares growth. As a result, I keep my bullish view on the stock.